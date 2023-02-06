Kelce brothers Jason and Travis to make history in Super Bowl LVII

When the Philadelphia Eagles take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII, the Kelce brothers will make history as the first set of brothers to play against each other in a Super Bowl.

Eagles’ center Jason Kelce, 35, will play against his younger brother, Chiefs’ tight end Travis Kelce, 33, as they both look to win the second Super Bowl of their careers.

Jason was the Eagles’ starting center in their Super Bowl LII win over the New England Patriots in the 2017 season, while Travis caught a touchdown in the Chiefs’ Super Bowl LIV win over the San Francisco 49ers in the 2019 season.

Speaking last week on playing against his brother in the Super Bowl, Travis said “Cool scenario to be in, you know? My mom [Donna Kelce] can’t lose… It’s going to be an amazing feeling playing against him… You won’t see me talk too much trash because of how much I love my brother.”

The brothers were college teammates at the University of Cincinnati and have put up Hall of Fame-worthy careers in the NFL. Both were named First-Team All-Pro this season, the fifth selection of Jason’s career and fourth of Travis’ career.

Travis has been especially dominant in the playoffs and has caught three touchdowns in two playoff games this season. In his postseason career, Travis has 127 receptions, 1,467 receiving yards and 15 receiving TD, trailing only the great Jerry Rice in all three categories for the most in NFL playoff history.

Has a pair of brothers ever played against each other in the Super Bowl before?

No, a pair of brothers have never played against each other in the Super Bowl before. The Kelce’s will become the first pair of brothers to play against each other in the Super Bowl. Previously, the Harbaugh brothers coached against each other when John Harbaugh’s Ravens defeated Jim Harbaugh’s 49ers in Super Bowl XLVII in the 2012 season. Both Peyton and Eli Manning played in multiple Super Bowls, but never against each other.

Who are the the Kelce brothers’ parents?

Ed and Donna Kelce raised Jason and Travis in Cleveland Heights, Ohio. Speaking ahead of Sunday’s Super Bowl, Donna said “I’ll be screaming the whole time. No matter who’s out there, I’ll be screaming.”

