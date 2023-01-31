The MLB is coming back to NBC and Peacock for a second straight season of baseball excitement that you won’t want to miss. This year’s exclusive Sunday Morning MLB package will feature a total of 19 live games beginning on Sunday, April 23 as the defending National League champion Philadelphia Phillies host the Colorado Rockies at Citizens Bank Park. Live coverage begins at at 12:05 PM ET.
Additionally, each of NBC and Peacock’s 19 games will be featured as the exclusive home of live MLB action until 1:35 PM ET that day. See below for the full 2023 MLB on Peacock schedule as well as additional information on how to sign up for exclusive Peacock content.
2023 MLB on Peacock Schedule:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Matchup
|April 23
|12:05 p.m.
|Colorado Rockies at Philadelphia Phillies
|April 30
|12:05 p.m.
|Chicago Cubs at Miami Marlins
|May 7
|11:35 a.m.
|Baltimore Orioles at Atlanta Braves*
|May 14
|11:35 a.m.
|Los Angeles Angels at Cleveland Guardians
|May 21
|11:35 a.m.
|New York Yankees at Cincinnati Reds
|May 28
|11:35 a.m.
|Los Angeles Dodgers at Tampa Bay Rays
|June 4
|11:35 a.m.
|St. Louis Cardinals at Pittsburgh Pirates
|June 11
|11:35 a.m.
|Arizona Diamondbacks at Detroit Tigers
|June 18
|1:05 p.m.
|Baltimore Orioles at Chicago Cubs
|July 2
|12:05 p.m.
|Minnesota Twins at Baltimore Orioles
|July 9
|12:05 p.m.
|Texas Rangers at Washington Nationals
|July 16
|12:05 p.m.
|San Francisco Giants at Pittsburgh Pirates
|July 23
|12:05 p.m.
|San Diego Padres at Detroit Tigers
|July 30
|12:05 p.m.
|Los Angeles Angels at Toronto Blue Jays
|August 6
|12:05 p.m.
|Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Guardians
|August 13
|12:05 p.m.
|Detroit Tigers at Boston Red Sox
|August 20
|1:05 p.m.
|Seattle Mariners at Houston Astros
|August 27
|12:05 p.m.
|Los Angeles Angels at New York Mets
|September 3
|1:05 p.m.
|Philadelphia Phillies at Milwaukee Brewers
Be sure to check out NBC’s Circling the Bases Fantasy Baseball podcast for the latest baseball analysis, injurie news, and storylines surrounding the 2023 MLB season!
How to watch the MLB on Peacock:
Click here to sign up for Peacock and watch all 19 MLB games live on Sunday mornings!
If you have a Peacock account but don’t have a Premium plan, Sign In and select Account in the upper right corner. Under Plans & Payment, you should see an option to Upgrade to Premium.
What devices can I watch Peacock on?
Peacock is currently available on the Roku platform; Amazon FireTV and Fire tablets; Apple devices including iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD; Google platforms and devices including Android™, Android TV™ devices, Chromecast and Chromecast built-in devices; Microsoft’s Xbox One family of devices, including Xbox One S and Xbox One X; Sony PlayStation4 and PlayStation 4 Pro; Samsung Smart TVs; VIZIO SmartCast™ TVs; LG Smart TVs; Comcast’s entertainment platforms including Xfinity X1, Xfinity Flex, and XClass TV; and Cox’s Contour and Contour Stream Player devices. To learn more about Peacock and how to sign up, visit PeacockTV.com.
What else can I watch on Peacock?
Here’s what else you get with Peacock:
- New movies straight from theaters—plus hundreds of movies from major Hollywood studios such as Universal, DreamWorks Animation, and Focus Features.
- Thousands of hours of hit TV shows, including highly anticipated Peacock Originals and current hits from NBC & Bravo.
- Peacock Channels playing your favorite movies, shows, and clips 24/7. Scroll less and stream more with NBC Sports on Peacock, SNL Vault, Fallon Tonight, TODAY All Day, and True Crime.
- More LIVE sports than any other streamer, including Sunday Night Football and Premier League.
- Kids’ movies and shows, including Where’s Waldo? and Curious George.
- Hit Spanish-language TV shows and news from Telemundo.
The Toronto Blue Jays take on the Pittsburgh Pirates today at 12:00 PM ET on Peacock. See below for additional information on how to watch today’s Blue Jays vs Pirates matchup and the full Sunday schedule of games.
RELATED: MLB schedule 2022: Every Sunday morning baseball game on Peacock, matchups, what to know
What MLB games are on today?
(All times are listed as ET)
Athletics @ Orioles – 1:35 PM
Rangers @ Red Sox – 1:35 PM
Marlins @ Braves – 1:35 PM
Rockies @ Reds – 1:40 PM
Royals @ Tigers – 1:40 PM
Nationals @ Mets – 1:40 PM
Yankees @ Rays – 1:40 PM
Twins @ White Sox – 2:10 PM
Cubs @ Cardinals – 2:15 PM
Mariners @ Guardians – 2:40 PM
Phillies @ Giants – 4:05 PM
Astros @ Angels – 4:07 PM
Brewers @ Diamondbacks – 4:10 PM
Padres @ Dodgers – 7:08 PM
- When: Sunday, September 4
- Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, PA
- Time: 12:00 p.m ET (live coverage begins at 11:30)
- Live Stream: Watch live on Peacock
Baseball is back and for the first time ever MLB games are coming to Peacock this May, featuring a total of 18 Sunday match ups. Click here to sign up for Peacock and watch MLB games live on Sunday mornings!
In addition to MLB games, Peacock will also feature a new MLB hub which will include access to highlight packages and award-winning documentaries from the MLB Film & Video Archive.
It’s the Toronto Blue Jays vs Pittsburgh Pirates this Sunday, September 4 at 12:00 PM ET on Peacock. 18 MLB games will be featured on the streaming service this season. Live coverage begins at 11:30 a.m ET. See below for additional information on how to watch the game.
RELATED: MLB teams to play all 29 opponents under ’23 balanced sked
Toronto Blue Jays
The Toronto Blue Jays currently sit third in the AL East which puts them in the third and final Wild Card spot if playoffs were to start today. The team has had to overcome a lot of challenges this season so far, including adjusting to interim manager John Schneider, after Toronto parted ways with manager Charlie Montoyo on July 13, but starting pitcher Ross Stripling says that the team has learned to bounce back in spite of adversity.
“I think the word that’s going to follow the 2022 Blue Jays for years to come is ‘streaky,’” Stripling told reporters at MLB.com. “We’ve had more highs and lows this year than any team I’ve been a part of. You won’t see us get too down, because after lows, we’ve had a lot of highs. I think we’re ready to start playing good baseball again.”
Pittsburgh Pirates
The Pittsburgh Pirates sit last in NL Central and have the third worst record in Major League Baseball. The team’s bullpen and rotation have struggled all season long and having a young roster has made it difficult for the Pirates to find their identity. Team General Manager Ben Cherington has made it clear that the Pirates will work to find long-term solutions to these struggles in the offseason.
“We understand going into this offseason that one of the ways going forward is to identify areas of the team where we have maybe what you’d call a black hole, where we’re just not getting enough production from this spot or these spots,” Cherington told reporters at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “That’s on us in baseball operations to find a way to solve that going into next year.”
RELATED: MLB schedule 2022: Every Sunday morning baseball game on Peacock, matchups, what to know
How to watch Toronto Blue Jays vs Pittsburgh Pirates:
- When: Sunday, September 4
- Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, PA
- Time: 12:00 p.m ET (live coverage begins at 11:30)
- Live Stream: Watch live on Peacock
Baseball is back and for the first time ever MLB games are coming to Peacock this May, featuring a total of 18 Sunday match ups. Click here to sign up for Peacock and watch MLB games live on Sunday mornings!
In addition to MLB games, Peacock will also feature a new MLB hub which will include access to highlight packages and award-winning documentaries from the MLB Film & Video Archive.