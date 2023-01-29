What NFL games are on today? TV, kickoff, live stream for today’s AFC, NFC Championship games

The 2023 NFL Playoff action continues this weekend with two Conference Championship games this afternoon. The action kicks off at 3:00 p.m. ET as Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers will make the trek to Lincoln Financial Field to take on Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles. Then at 6:30 PM ET Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals will go head-to-head with Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.
See below for additional information on how to watch/live stream today’s games as well as the latest NFL playoff scores, schedules, and bracket.
RELATED: 2023 NFL Playoffs AFC, NFC Championship Round Schedule – Dates, start times, how to watch/live stream info for Sunday’s games
What NFL games are on today?
Sunday, January 29
NFC Championship Game:
San Francisco 49ers vs Philadelphia Eagles – 3:00 p.m. ET on Fox
- Where: Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
RELATED: 2023 NFL Playoffs – What to know about SF QB Brock Purdy Ahead of NFC Championship game
AFC Championship Game:
Cincinnati Bengals vs Kansas City Chiefs – 6:30 p.m. ET on CBS
- Where: Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
NFL Super Bowl History:
RELATED: FMIA Divisional – Tales Of Outsmarting, Outplaying, And Outbuilding The Other Guys
When is Super Bowl LVII?
- Date: Sunday, February 12
- Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
- TV Network: Fox
2023 NFL Playoff Bracket:
Anyone still have a PERFECT bracket?!#NFLPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/2im4VLUSYC
— Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) January 23, 2023
2023 NFL Playoff Scores:
Wild Card Weekend Scores and Recap:
Seahawks (7) vs 49ers (2)
- Final Score: 49ers 41, Seahawks 23
- Recap: 49ers outscore Seahawks 25-6 in second half, advance to divisional round with 41-23 win
- Final Score: Jaguars 31, Chargers 30
- Recap: Jaguars come back for stunning 31-30 win over Chargers
Dolphins (7) vs Bills (2)
- Final Score: Bills 34, Dolphins 31
- Recap: Bills survive to beat Dolphins, advance to divisional round
Giants (6) vs Vikings (3)
- Final Score: Giants 31, Vikings 24
- Recap: Giants hold off Vikings 31-24 to advance to Philadelphia next weekend
- Final Score: Bengals 24, Ravens 17
- Recap: Bengals survive and advance to play Bills, defeat Ravens 24-17
Cowboys (5) vs Buccaneers (4)
- Final Score: Cowboys 31, Buccaneers 14
- Recap: Monday Night Football: Dak Prescott throws four TDs as Cowboys overpower Tom Brady, Bucs
2023 Divisional Round Scores and Recap:
Jaguars (4) vs Chiefs (1)
- Final Score: Chiefs 27, Jaguars 20
- Recap: Chiefs advance to fifth straight AFC Championship Game with win over Jaguars
Giants (6) vs Eagles (1)
- Final Score: Eagles 38, Giants 7
- Recap: Eagles cruise into NFC Championship Game with 38-7 win over Giants
Bengals (3) vs Bills (2
- Final Score: Bengals 27, Bills 10
- Recap: Bengals dominate Bills 27-10, will play Chiefs in AFC Championship Game
Cowboys (5) vs 49ers (2)
- Final Score: 49ers 19, Cowboys 12
- Recap: 49ers advance to NFC Championship Game with 19-12 win over Cowboys
RELATED: See the 2022 NFL Sunday Night Football schedule here
Follow along with ProFootballTalk for the latest news, storylines, and updates surrounding the 2023 NFL Playoffs, and be