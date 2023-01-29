How to watch Cincinnati Bengals vs Kansas City Chiefs: TV/live stream info, start time for today’s AFC Championship Game

By Jan 29, 2023, 9:00 AM EST
4 Comments

It’s the Cincinnati Bengals vs Kansas City Chiefs this Sunday, January 29 as the two teams face off in the AFC Championship game for the second straight season. Kickoff time is at 6:30 p.m. ET. See below for additional information on how to watch today’s game.

RELATED: 2023 NFL Playoffs Schedule – Bracket, game dates, times and TV networks for Conference Championships and more

Cincinnati Bengals

Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals are back in the AFC Championship after a dominant 27-10 victory over the Buffalo Bills last Sunday. Cincinnati not only outgained Buffalo 412-325 but they dominated the run game racking up 172 yards on 34 carries. Burrow finished 23-of-36 for 242 passing yards and 2 touchdowns in the win.

In his sit down with NBC Sports’ Maria Taylor featured below, the third-year QB reflects on the growth of the Cincinnati Bengals over the last year and talks about where his confidence comes from.

Cincinnati has had five playoff wins in the last two years–that number is half of all the wins the Bengals have in franchise history. If the Bengals defeat the Chiefs this Sunday, they will become just the 9th team to make a repeat appearance to the Super Bowl the year after losing.

RELATED: Bengals now favored over Chiefs in AFC Championship Game

When was the Cincinnati Bengals last Super Bowl appearance?

Cincinnati’s last Super Bowl appearance was last year at SoFi Stadium where the Bengals fell 23-20 to the LA Rams.

RELATED: Bengals Super Bowl history: When is the last time Cincinnati made it to, won the Super Bowl?

Kansas City Chiefs:

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars 27-20 last Saturday to advance to their fifth straight AFC Championship game. Mahomes suffered a high ankle sprain in the first quarter but returned in the second half finishing 22-of-30 for 195 yards and two touchdowns, missing only 13 plays. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid praised the fifth-year-quarterbacks resiliency after the game.

“He’s a tough kid,” said Reid via Pete Sweeney of arrowheadpride.com. “He wanted to be in there. He wanted to be competing, and that’s a tribute to him and his competitiveness.

Kansas City fell 27-24 to the Bengals in this season’s Week 13 meeting and in last year’s AFC Championship game.

RELATED: 2023 NFL Playoffs AFC, NFC Championship Round Schedule – Dates, start times, how to watch/live stream info for Sunday’s games

When was the Kansas City Chiefs last Super Bowl appearance?

Kansas City’s last Super Bowl appearance was in the 2020 season at Raymond James Stadium where the Chiefs were defeated by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers by a score of 31-9.

RELATED: Chiefs Super Bowl history: When is the last time Kansas City made it to, won the Super Bowl?

How to watch Cincinnati Bengals vs Kansas City Chiefs:

  • Where: Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
  • When: Sunday, January 29
  • Start Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: CBS

What time is kickoff for the Cincinnati Bengals vs Kansas City Chiefs game?

Kickoff is at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Conference Championship Round Schedule:

Sunday, January 29

NFC Championship Game:

San Francisco 49ers vs Philadelphia Eagles – 3:00 p.m. ET on Fox

  • Where: Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

AFC Championship Game:

Cincinnati Bengals vs Kansas City Chiefs – 6:30 p.m. ET on CBS

  • Where: Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

RELATED: What to know about Super Bowl 2023: Date, location, halftime performance info, and much more

2023 NFL Playoffs AFC, NFC Championship Round Schedule: Dates, start times, how to watch/live stream info for today’s games

By Jan 29, 2023, 9:00 AM EST
4 Comments

The 2023 NFL Playoffs have been filled with nothing short of excitement! The action continues this week with the Championship Round on Sunday, January 29. First, at 3:00 PM ET Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers will head to Lincoln Financial Field to take on Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles. Then at 6:30 PM ET Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals take on Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

See below for the full AFC, NFC Championship Round schedule as well as additional information on how to watch each game.

Click here for the full 2023 NFL Playoffs Schedule

Conference Championship Round Schedule:

Sunday, January 29

NFC Championship Game:

San Francisco 49ers vs Philadelphia Eagles – 3:00 p.m. ET on Fox

  • Where: Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

AFC Championship Game:

Cincinnati Bengals vs Kansas City Chiefs – 6:30 p.m. ET on CBS

  • Where: Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

RELATED: Brock Purdy, Jalen Hurts met in a 2019 college football classic

2023 Divisional Round Scores and Recap:

Jaguars (4) vs Chiefs (1)

Giants (6) vs Eagles (1)

Bengals (3) vs Bills (2

Cowboys (5) vs 49ers (2)

What 4 teams are in the NFL playoffs?

The San Francisco 49ers, Cincinnati Bengals, Philadelphia Eagles, and Kansas City Chiefs.

Which teams have been eliminated from the 2023 NFL Playoffs?

The Seattle Seahawks, Miami Dolphins, Minnesota Vikings, Los Angeles Chargers, Baltimore Ravens, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Jacksonville Jaguars, New York Giants, Buffalo Bills and Dallas Cowboys have all been eliminated from the 2023 NFL playoffs.

RELATED: FMIA Divisional – Tales Of Outsmarting, Outplaying, And Outbuilding The Other Guys

NFL Super Bowl History:

RELATED: What to know about Super Bowl 2023 – Date, location, halftime performance info, and much more

 Follow along with ProFootballTalk for the latest news, storylines, and updates surrounding the 2023 NFL Playoffs, and be sure to subscribe to NFLonNBC on YouTube!

What NFL games are on today? TV, kickoff, live stream for today’s AFC, NFC Championship games

By Jan 29, 2023, 9:00 AM EST
NFL: AUG 21 Preseason - Bills at Bears
Getty Images
3 Comments

The 2023 NFL Playoff action continues this weekend with two Conference Championship games this afternoon. The action kicks off at 3:00 p.m. ET as Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers will make the trek to Lincoln Financial Field to take on Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles. Then at 6:30 PM ET Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals will go head-to-head with Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

See below for additional information on how to watch/live stream today’s games as well as the latest NFL playoff scores, schedules, and bracket.

RELATED: 2023 NFL Playoffs AFC, NFC Championship Round Schedule – Dates, start times, how to watch/live stream info for Sunday’s games

What NFL games are on today?

Sunday, January 29

NFC Championship Game:

San Francisco 49ers vs Philadelphia Eagles – 3:00 p.m. ET on Fox

  • Where: Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

RELATED: 2023 NFL Playoffs – What to know about SF QB Brock Purdy Ahead of NFC Championship game

AFC Championship Game:

Cincinnati Bengals vs Kansas City Chiefs – 6:30 p.m. ET on CBS

  • Where: Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

NFL Super Bowl History:

RELATED: FMIA Divisional – Tales Of Outsmarting, Outplaying, And Outbuilding The Other Guys

When is Super Bowl LVII?

  • Date: Sunday, February 12
  • Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
  • TV Network: Fox

2023 NFL Playoff Bracket:

2023 NFL Playoff Scores:

Wild Card Weekend Scores and Recap:

Seahawks (7) vs 49ers (2)

Chargers (5) vs Jaguars (4)

Dolphins (7) vs Bills (2) 

Giants (6) vs Vikings (3) 

Ravens (6) vs Bengals (3) 

Cowboys (5) vs Buccaneers (4) 

2023 Divisional Round Scores and Recap:

Jaguars (4) vs Chiefs (1)

Giants (6) vs Eagles (1)

Bengals (3) vs Bills (2

Cowboys (5) vs 49ers (2)

RELATED: See the 2022 NFL Sunday Night Football schedule here

 Follow along with ProFootballTalk for the latest news, storylines, and updates surrounding the 2023 NFL Playoffs, and be