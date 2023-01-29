Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

The 2023 NFL Playoffs have been filled with nothing short of excitement! The action continues this week with the Championship Round on Sunday, January 29. First, at 3:00 PM ET Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers will head to Lincoln Financial Field to take on Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles. Then at 6:30 PM ET Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals take on Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

See below for the full AFC, NFC Championship Round schedule as well as additional information on how to watch each game.

Conference Championship Round Schedule:

Sunday, January 29

NFC Championship Game:

Where: Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

AFC Championship Game:

Where: Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

Jaguars (4) vs Chiefs (1)

Final Score: Chiefs 27, Jaguars 20

Chiefs 27, Jaguars 20 Recap: Chiefs advance to fifth straight AFC Championship Game with win over Jaguars

Giants (6) vs Eagles (1)

Final Score: Eagles 38, Giants 7

Eagles 38, Giants 7 Recap: Eagles cruise into NFC Championship Game with 38-7 win over Giants

Bengals (3) vs Bills (2

Final Score: Bengals 27, Bills 10

Bengals 27, Bills 10 Recap: Bengals dominate Bills 27-10, will play Chiefs in AFC Championship Game

Cowboys (5) vs 49ers (2)

Final Score: 49ers 19, Cowboys 12

49ers 19, Cowboys 12 Recap: 49ers advance to NFC Championship Game with 19-12 win over Cowboys

What 4 teams are in the NFL playoffs?

The San Francisco 49ers, Cincinnati Bengals, Philadelphia Eagles, and Kansas City Chiefs.

Which teams have been eliminated from the 2023 NFL Playoffs?

The Seattle Seahawks, Miami Dolphins, Minnesota Vikings, Los Angeles Chargers, Baltimore Ravens, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Jacksonville Jaguars, New York Giants, Buffalo Bills and Dallas Cowboys have all been eliminated from the 2023 NFL playoffs.

NFL Super Bowl History:

NFL Super Bowl History: