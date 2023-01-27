The 2023 NFL Playoffs have been filled with nothing short of excitement! The action continues this week with the Championship Round on Sunday, January 29. First, at 3:00 PM ET Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers will head to Lincoln Financial Field to take on Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles. Then at 6:30 PM ET Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals take on Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.
See below for the full AFC, NFC Championship Round schedule as well as additional information on how to watch each game.
Click here for the full 2023 NFL Playoffs Schedule
Conference Championship Round Schedule:
Sunday, January 29
NFC Championship Game:
San Francisco 49ers vs Philadelphia Eagles – 3:00 p.m. ET on Fox
- Where: Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
AFC Championship Game:
Cincinnati Bengals vs Kansas City Chiefs – 6:30 p.m. ET on CBS
- Where: Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
2023 Divisional Round Scores and Recap:
Jaguars (4) vs Chiefs (1)
- Final Score: Chiefs 27, Jaguars 20
- Recap: Chiefs advance to fifth straight AFC Championship Game with win over Jaguars
Giants (6) vs Eagles (1)
- Final Score: Eagles 38, Giants 7
- Recap: Eagles cruise into NFC Championship Game with 38-7 win over Giants
Bengals (3) vs Bills (2
- Final Score: Bengals 27, Bills 10
- Recap: Bengals dominate Bills 27-10, will play Chiefs in AFC Championship Game
Cowboys (5) vs 49ers (2)
- Final Score: 49ers 19, Cowboys 12
- Recap: 49ers advance to NFC Championship Game with 19-12 win over Cowboys
What 4 teams are in the NFL playoffs?
The San Francisco 49ers, Cincinnati Bengals, Philadelphia Eagles, and Kansas City Chiefs.
Which teams have been eliminated from the 2023 NFL Playoffs?
The Seattle Seahawks, Miami Dolphins, Minnesota Vikings, Los Angeles Chargers, Baltimore Ravens, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Jacksonville Jaguars, New York Giants, Buffalo Bills and Dallas Cowboys have all been eliminated from the 2023 NFL playoffs.
NFL Super Bowl History:
