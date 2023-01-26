The 2023 NFL playoffs have finally arrived and this year’s format will once again include a total of 14 teams –seven from each conference with the top seeds automatically getting a first-round bye. Six games will take place on Wild Card Weekend under the following format for each conference:

2023 NFL Wild Card Weekend Format :

No. 2 Seed (host) vs No. 7 Seed

No. 3 Seed (host) vs No. 6 Seed

No. 4 Seed (host) vs No. 5 Seed

The Wild Card winners will advance to the Divisional round where they will face the top seeds in each conference. See below to find out the 2023 NFL playoff format and schedule.

When do the 2023 NFL Playoffs Start?

The 2023 NFL playoffs begin on Saturday, January 14, 2023.

2023 NFL Playoff Schedule

Sunday, January 29

NFC Championship Game:

Where: Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

AFC Championship Game:

Where: Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

Jaguars (4) vs Chiefs (1)

Final Score: Chiefs 27, Jaguars 20

Chiefs 27, Jaguars 20 Recap: Chiefs advance to fifth straight AFC Championship Game with win over Jaguars

Giants (6) vs Eagles (1)

Final Score: Eagles 38, Giants 7

Eagles 38, Giants 7 Recap: Eagles cruise into NFC Championship Game with 38-7 win over Giants

Bengals (3) vs Bills (2

Final Score: Bengals 27, Bills 10

Bengals 27, Bills 10 Recap: Bengals dominate Bills 27-10, will play Chiefs in AFC Championship Game

Cowboys (5) vs 49ers (2)

Final Score: 49ers 19, Cowboys 12

49ers 19, Cowboys 12 Recap: 49ers advance to NFC Championship Game with 19-12 win over Cowboys

Seahawks (7) vs 49ers (2)

Final Score: 49ers 41, Seahawks 23

49ers 41, Seahawks 23 Recap: 49ers outscore Seahawks 25-6 in second half, advance to divisional round with 41-23 win

Chargers (5) vs Jaguars (4)

Final Score: Jaguars 31, Chargers 30

Jaguars 31, Chargers 30 Recap: Jaguars come back for stunning 31-30 win over Chargers

Dolphins (7) vs Bills (2)

Final Score: Bills 34, Dolphins 31

Bills 34, Dolphins 31 Recap: Bills survive to beat Dolphins, advance to divisional round

Giants (6) vs Vikings (3)

Final Score: Giants 31, Vikings 24

Giants 31, Vikings 24 Recap: Giants hold off Vikings 31-24 to advance to Philadelphia next weekend

Ravens (6) vs Bengals (3)

Final Score: Bengals 24, Ravens 17

Bengals 24, Ravens 17 Recap: Bengals survive and advance to play Bills, defeat Ravens 24-17

When is the Super Bowl?

This year’s Super Bowl will take place at State Farm Stadium–home of the Arizona Cardinals– in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday, February 12 at 6:30 p.m. ET on Fox. The last time the Super Bowl was contested in Arizona was in 2015, Super Bowl XLIX when the New England Patriots defeated the Seattle Seahawks.

How will overtime work in the 2023 NFL playoffs?

After Kansas City’s exciting 42-36 overtime victory over the Bills in last year’s divisional round, when Kansas City scored a touchdown on the first possession of OT denying the Bills a chance to touch the ball, the league has made a change to its postseason rules. Each team will now have an opportunity to possess the ball in overtime. See below for the NFL’s official postseason OT rules:

2023 NFL Playoffs Overtime Rules:

If the score is still tied at the end of an overtime period — or if the second team’s initial possession has not ended — the teams will play another overtime period. Play will continue regardless of how many overtime periods are needed for a winner to be determined.

There will be a two-minute intermission between each overtime period. There will not be a halftime intermission after the second period.

The captain who lost the first overtime coin toss will either choose to possess the ball or select which goal his team will defend unless the team that won the coin toss deferred that choice.

Each team will have an opportunity to possess the ball in overtime.

Each team gets three timeouts during a half.

The same timing rules that apply at the end of the second and fourth regulation periods also apply at the end of a second or fourth overtime period.

If there is still no winner at the end of a fourth overtime period, there will be another coin toss, and play will continue until a winner is declared.

2023 NFL Playoff Picture and Super Bowl History:

AFC:

NFC:

