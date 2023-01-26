2023 NFL Playoffs: Ranking potential Super Bowl LVII matchups

By Jan 26, 2023, 8:30 PM EST
0 Comments

The 2023 NFL playoffs continue this Sunday, and Conference Championship weekend looks quite similar this year as it did in 2022. Three of the four teams that reached last year’s Super Bowl semis are back again this season – the Kansas City Chiefs, San Francisco 49ers and Cincinnati Bengals. The lone change is the top-seeded Philadelphia Eagles replacing the reigning champion Los Angeles Rams. With the NFC and AFC Championship Games rapidly approaching, let’s rank the four potential Super Bowl LVII Matchups:

Ranking potential Super Bowl LVII Matchups

1. Kansas City Chiefs vs Philadelphia Eagles

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid going up against his former team… yes please! The story writes itself! Reid spent his first 14 seasons as an NFL head coach in Philadelphia, and even led them to their first Super Bowl appearance back in the 2004 season. Reid and the Eagles fell short in that Super Bowl, but the future Hall of Fame head coach got his title in Kansas City 15 years later. How sweet would it be to see Reid and Patrick Mahomes earn their second Lombardi Trophy against the team where Reid made his name.

2. Kansas City Chiefs vs San Francisco 49ers

This would be a rematch of Super Bowl LIV from the 2019 season, which saw Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs overcome a 10-point 4th-quarter deficit to beat the 49ers 31-20 and bring Kansas City its first Lombardi Trophy. The Chiefs outscored the 49ers 21-0 in the 4th quarter of that Super Bowl win, something you know San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan wants to earn redemption for. 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy would become the first rookie to start a Super Bowl, assuming Jimmy Garoppolo isn’t back in the mix – is the moment too big for Mr. Irrelevant? Or will he continue to make history?

Also worth noting – the 49ers have won 12 straight games heading into the NFC Championship (it would be 13 if they reached the Super Bowl). Their last loss came in Week 7, when they fell 44-23 to none other than the Chiefs.

3. Cincinnati Bengals vs San Francisco 49ers

Cincinnati has been to the Super Bowl on three occasions in franchise history. They are 0-3 in those games, and are one of 12 active NFL franchises who have never won a Super Bowl. Last year, they lost 23-20 to the Rams in Los Angeles. Their other two appearances came in the 1981 and 1988 seasons. Both times, they to lost Bill Walsh’s 49ers in one-possession games. Joe Burrow keeps re-writing Bengals history, and he can cement his status as a Cincinnati legend if he can enact revenge on the 49ers in Super Bowl LVII.

Aside from that, who wouldn’t want to see Burrow, Joe Mixon, Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins take on the NFL’s best defense. And you can’t forget about Brock Purdy, the 49ers’ 3rd string QB to start the season, looking to become the first rookie QB to win the Super Bowl.

4. Cincinnati Bengals vs Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia has been the NFC’s top team all season, and with Jalen Hurts seemingly able to manage his shoulder injury, the Eagles’ offense is back to being one of the most exciting units in the NFL. On the flip side, all Joe Burrow and the Bengals do is show up when the lights are brightest. Can head coach Zac Taylor and Burrow lead Cincinnati to its first Super Bowl title? And you can’t forget the two best wide receiver duos in the game: AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith on one side, Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins on the other.

Conference Championship Round Schedule:

Sunday, January 29

NFC Championship Game:

San Francisco 49ers vs Philadelphia Eagles – 3:00 p.m. ET on Fox

  • Where: Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

AFC Championship Game:

Cincinnati Bengals vs Kansas City Chiefs – 6:30 p.m. ET on CBS

  • Where: Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

2023 NFL Playoffs Schedule: Bracket, game dates, times and TV networks for Conference Championships and more

By Jan 24, 2023, 8:00 AM EST
0 Comments

The 2023 NFL playoffs are underway and each day brings us closer to the ultimate showdown: Super Bowl LVII. The Conference Championships take place this Sunday, January 29. At 3:00 PM ET Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers will make the trek to Lincoln Financial Field to take on Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles. Then at 6:30 PM ET Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals will go head-to-head with Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

See below for a full rundown of the 2023 NFL playoffs schedule, game dates, times, streaming and TV networks heading into the Conference Championships and stay tuned to NBC Sports and ProFootballTalk for previews, analysis, recaps and reactions to every AFC and NFC playoff game on the road to Super Bowl LVII.

2023 NFL Playoffs Schedule

Conference Championships

NFC Championship Game:

San Francisco 49ers vs Philadelphia Eagles – 3:00 p.m. ET on Fox

  • Where: Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

AFC Championship Game:

Cincinnati Bengals vs Kansas City Chiefs – 6:30 p.m. ET on CBS

    • Where: Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

Super Bowl LVII

  • Date: Sunday, February 12
  • Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
  • TV Network: Fox

2023 NFL Playoff Scores:

Wild Card Weekend

Saturday, January 14

Seahawks (7) vs 49ers (2)

Chargers (5) vs Jaguars (4)

Sunday, January 15

Dolphins (7) vs Bills (2) 

Giants (6) vs Vikings (3) 

Ravens (6) vs Bengals (3) 

Monday, January 16

Cowboys (5) vs Buccaneers (4) 

Divisional Round

Saturday, January 21

Jaguars (4) vs Chiefs (1)

Giants (6) vs Eagles (1)

Sunday, January 22nd

Bengals (3) vs Bills (2) – CBS, Paramount+ at 3:00pm ET

Cowboys (5) vs 49ers (2)

Final NFL Playoff Picture

Here is the final playoff picture for the 2022-23 NFL season following the Lions win over the Packers on Sunday Night Football, which made the Seattle Seahawks the final team to earn a playoff berth, the #7 seed in the NFC.

2023 AFC Playoff Picture

  1. Kansas City Chiefs (14-3)
  2. Buffalo Bills (13-3)
  3. Cincinnati Bengals (12-4)
  4. Jacksonville Jaguars (9-8)
  5. LA Chargers (10-7)
  6. Baltimore Ravens (10-7)
  7. Miami Dolphins (9-8)

2023 NFC Playoff Picture

  1. Philadelphia Eagles (14-3)
  2. San Francisco 49ers (13-4)
  3. Minnesota Vikings (13-4)
  4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-9)
  5. Dallas Cowboys (12-5)
  6. New York Giants (9-7-1)
  7. Seattle Seahawks (9-8)

2023 NFL Playoffs: Explaining potential neutral site for AFC Championship game between Bills and Chiefs

By Jan 22, 2023, 6:00 PM EST
0 Comments

UPDATE: After the Bengals win over the Bills Sunday, the neutral site option is no longer in play. The Chiefs will host the Bengals in the AFC Championship game at Arrowhead Stadium.

There’s an entire round of playoff football to go before the Conference Championships, and we’ll need to wait to see the results of Divisional Round matchup between the Jaguars and Chiefs and Bengals and Bills before anything is finalized. But should the Chiefs and Bills both advance, the ensuing championship game will not be played at Arrowhead, home stadium of the top-seeded Chiefs. Read on to see why the game would be set for a neutral site, and where it would take place.

Where would neutral site Bills-Chiefs AFC Championship game be held?

On January 12th, ahead of Wild Card Weekend, the NFL announced that it had identified Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta as the host site for a potential AFC Championship game between the Buffalo Bill and Kansas City Chiefs. It would be a significant warm-weather deviation from a January matchup in Kansas City.

Why is there a neutral site for Bills-Chiefs AFC Championship game?

The NFL decided to identify a neutral site for a potential Bills-Chiefs AFC Championship matchup after the decision not to resume the Week 17 matchup between the Bills and the Bengals on Monday, January 2nd, where Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a medical emergency and had to be resuscitated on the field. Hamlin spent several days at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, a level-one trauma center, before returning to Buffalo. He spent additional time at Buffalo General Medical Center before being discharged to continue his recovery supported by friends and family.

Because of the unequal number of games completed by the Bills and Chiefs (the Chiefs played 17 full games, to a 14-3 record, while the Bills played 16 to a 13-3 record), the NFL’s owners voted for a resolution that allowed for a neutral site AFC Championship should the Bills and Chiefs both advance to the game.

When will AFC Championship game take place?

The AFC Championship game is scheduled for Sunday, January 29th at 6:30pm ET on CBS and Paramount+, with teams to be determined based on the results of this weekend’s Divisional matchups. Here are all the possible outcomes for locations based on seeding and Divisional Round results:

  • Chiefs win, Bills win – AFC Championship held at Mercedes-Benz Stadium neutral site
  • Chiefs win, Bengals win – Chiefs host AFC Championship game
  • Jaguars win, Bills win – Bills host AFC Championship game
  • Jaguars win, Bengals win – Bengals host AFC Championship game

In order for the neutral site to be in play, the Chiefs need to beat the Jaguars in the first game of the Divisional Round, Saturday, January 21st on NBC and Peacock. Coverage begins at 3pm ET with kickoff at 4:30pm ET.

How to watch Jacksonville Jaguars vs Kansas City Chiefs:

  • Where: Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
  • When: Saturday, January 21
  • Start Time: 3:00 p.m. ET; live coverage begins at 4:30 p.m. ET with Football Night In America
  • TV Channel: NBC
  • Stream liveWatch live on Peacock or with the NBC Sports App

