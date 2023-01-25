When do the 2023 NFL Playoffs start: dates, schedule, playoff format, overtime rules, and more

By Jan 25, 2023, 8:00 AM EST
1 Comment

The 2023 NFL playoffs have finally arrived and this year’s format will once again include a total of 14 teams –seven from each conference with the top seeds automatically getting a first-round bye. Six games will take place on Wild Card Weekend under the following format for each conference:

RELATED: 2023 NFL Playoffs Schedule – Bracket, game dates, times and TV networks for Wild Card Weekend and more

2023 NFL Wild Card Weekend Format :

  • No. 2 Seed (host) vs No. 7 Seed
  • No. 3 Seed (host) vs No. 6 Seed
  • No. 4 Seed (host) vs No. 5 Seed

The Wild Card winners will advance to the Divisional round where they will face the top seeds in each conference. See below to find out the 2023 NFL playoff format and schedule.

When do the 2023 NFL Playoffs Start?

The 2023 NFL playoffs begin on Saturday, January 14, 2023.

2023 NFL Playoff Schedule

Be sure to check back for additional times and teams but until then follow all the NFL action on ProFootballTalk!

2023 NFL Conference Championships:

Sunday, January 29

NFC Championship Game:

San Francisco 49ers vs Philadelphia Eagles – 3:00 p.m. ET on Fox

  • Where: Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

AFC Championship Game:

Cincinnati Bengals vs Kansas City Chiefs – 6:30 p.m. ET on CBS

  • Where: Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

RELATED: 2023 NFL Playoffs AFC, NFC Championship Round Schedule: Dates, start times, how to watch/live stream info for Sunday’s games

2023 NFL Divisional Round Results:

Jaguars (4) vs Chiefs (1)

Giants (6) vs Eagles (1)

Bengals (3) vs Bills (2

Cowboys (5) vs 49ers (2)

2023 NFL Wild Card Weekend Results:

Seahawks (7) vs 49ers (2)

Chargers (5) vs Jaguars (4)

Dolphins (7) vs Bills (2) 

Giants (6) vs Vikings (3) 

Ravens (6) vs Bengals (3) 

When is the Super Bowl?

This year’s Super Bowl will take place at State Farm Stadium–home of the Arizona Cardinals– in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday, February 12 at 6:30 p.m. ET on Fox. The last time the Super Bowl was contested in Arizona was in 2015, Super Bowl XLIX when the New England Patriots defeated the Seattle Seahawks.

How will overtime work in the 2023 NFL playoffs?

After Kansas City’s exciting 42-36 overtime victory over the Bills in last year’s divisional round, when Kansas City scored a touchdown on the first possession of OT denying the Bills a chance to touch the ball, the league has made a change to its postseason rules. Each team will now have an opportunity to possess the ball in overtime. See below for the NFL’s official postseason OT rules:

2023 NFL Playoffs Overtime Rules:

  • If the score is still tied at the end of an overtime period — or if the second team’s initial possession has not ended — the teams will play another overtime period. Play will continue regardless of how many overtime periods are needed for a winner to be determined.
  • There will be a two-minute intermission between each overtime period. There will not be a halftime intermission after the second period.
  • The captain who lost the first overtime coin toss will either choose to possess the ball or select which goal his team will defend unless the team that won the coin toss deferred that choice.
  • Each team will have an opportunity to possess the ball in overtime.
  • Each team gets three timeouts during a half.
  • The same timing rules that apply at the end of the second and fourth regulation periods also apply at the end of a second or fourth overtime period.
  • If there is still no winner at the end of a fourth overtime period, there will be another coin toss, and play will continue until a winner is declared.

RELATED: NFL overtime rules and procedures

2023 NFL Playoff Picture and Super Bowl History:

AFC:

  1. Kansas City Chiefs (14-3)
  2. Buffalo Bills (13-3)
  3. Cincinnati Bengals (12-4)
  4. Jacksonville Jaguars (9-8)
  5. LA Chargers (10-7)
  6. Baltimore Ravens (10-7)
  7. Miami Dolphins (9-8)

NFC:

  1. Philadelphia Eagles (14-3)
  2. San Francisco 49ers (13-4)
  3. Minnesota Vikings (13-4)
  4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-9)
  5. Dallas Cowboys (12-5)
  6. New York Giants (9-7-1)
  7. Seattle Seahawks (9-8)

How to watch Sunday Night Football on Peacock:

If you have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can watch Sunday Night Football on your TV or with a TV provider login on the NBC Sports app, NBC app, or via NBCSports.com. Check your local listings to find your NBC channel. If you can’t find NBC in your channel lineup, please contact your TV provider.

RELATED: What to know about Super Bowl 2023 – Date, location, halftime performance info, and much more

If you don’t have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can stream Sunday Night Football on Peacock with a $4.99/month Peacock Premium plan.  Sign up here or, if you already have a free Peacock account, go to your Account settings to upgrade or change your existing plan. 

Please note that selection of a Premium plan will result in a charge which will recur on a monthly or annual basis until you cancel, depending on your plan. You can cancel your Premium plan at any time in your Account.

 Follow along with ProFootballTalk for the latest news, storylines, and updates surrounding the 2023 NFL Playoffs, and be sure to subscribe to NFLonNBC on YouTube!

2023 NFL Playoffs AFC, NFC Championship Round Schedule: Dates, start times, how to watch/live stream info for Sunday’s games

By Jan 25, 2023, 10:24 AM EST
0 Comments

The 2023 NFL Playoffs have been filled with nothing short of excitement! The action continues this week with the Championship Round on Sunday, January 29. First, at 3:00 PM ET Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers will head to Lincoln Financial Field to take on Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles. Then at 6:30 PM ET Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals take on Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

See below for the full AFC, NFC Championship Round schedule as well as additional information on how to watch each game.

Click here for the full 2023 NFL Playoffs Schedule

Conference Championship Round Schedule:

Sunday, January 29

NFC Championship Game:

San Francisco 49ers vs Philadelphia Eagles – 3:00 p.m. ET on Fox

  • Where: Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

AFC Championship Game:

Cincinnati Bengals vs Kansas City Chiefs – 6:30 p.m. ET on CBS

  • Where: Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

RELATED: Brock Purdy, Jalen Hurts met in a 2019 college football classic

2023 Divisional Round Scores and Recap:

Jaguars (4) vs Chiefs (1)

Giants (6) vs Eagles (1)

Bengals (3) vs Bills (2

Cowboys (5) vs 49ers (2)

What 4 teams are in the NFL playoffs?

The San Francisco 49ers, Cincinnati Bengals, Philadelphia Eagles, and Kansas City Chiefs.

Which teams have been eliminated from the 2023 NFL Playoffs?

The Seattle Seahawks, Miami Dolphins, Minnesota Vikings, Los Angeles Chargers, Baltimore Ravens, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Jacksonville Jaguars, New York Giants, Buffalo Bills and Dallas Cowboys have all been eliminated from the 2023 NFL playoffs.

RELATED: FMIA Divisional – Tales Of Outsmarting, Outplaying, And Outbuilding The Other Guys

NFL Super Bowl History:

RELATED: What to know about Super Bowl 2023 – Date, location, halftime performance info, and much more

 Follow along with ProFootballTalk for the latest news, storylines, and updates surrounding the 2023 NFL Playoffs, and be sure to subscribe to NFLonNBC on YouTube!

How to watch Cincinnati Bengals vs Kansas City Chiefs: TV/live stream info, start time for AFC Championship Game

By Jan 25, 2023, 9:21 AM EST
0 Comments

It’s the Cincinnati Bengals vs Kansas City Chiefs this Sunday, January 29 as the two teams face off in the AFC Championship game for the second straight season. Kickoff time is at 6:30 p.m. ET. See below for additional information on how to watch Sunday’s game.

RELATED: 2023 NFL Playoffs Schedule – Bracket, game dates, times and TV networks for Conference Championships and more

Cincinnati Bengals

Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals are back in the AFC Championship after a dominant 27-10 victory over the Buffalo Bills last Sunday. Cincinnati not only outgained Buffalo 412-325 but they dominated the run game racking up 172 yards on 34 carries. Burrow finished 23-of-36 for 242 passing yards and 2 touchdowns in the win.

In his sit down with NBC Sports’ Maria Taylor featured below, the third-year QB reflects on the growth of the Cincinnati Bengals over the last year and talks about where his confidence comes from.

Cincinnati has had five playoff wins in the last two years–that number is half of all the wins the Bengals have in franchise history. If the Bengals defeat the Chiefs this Sunday, they will become just the 9th team to make a repeat appearance to the Super Bowl the year after losing.

RELATED: Bengals now favored over Chiefs in AFC Championship Game

When was the Cincinnati Bengals last Super Bowl appearance?

Cincinnati’s last Super Bowl appearance was last year at SoFi Stadium where the Bengals fell 23-20 to the LA Rams.

RELATED: Bengals Super Bowl history: When is the last time Cincinnati made it to, won the Super Bowl?

Kansas City Chiefs:

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars 27-20 last Saturday to advance to their fifth straight AFC Championship game. Mahomes suffered a high ankle sprain in the first quarter but returned in the second half finishing 22-of-30 for 195 yards and two touchdowns, missing only 13 plays. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid praised the fifth-year-quarterbacks resiliency after the game.

“He’s a tough kid,” said Reid via Pete Sweeney of arrowheadpride.com. “He wanted to be in there. He wanted to be competing, and that’s a tribute to him and his competitiveness.

Kansas City fell 27-24 to the Bengals in this season’s Week 13 meeting and in last year’s AFC Championship game.

RELATED: 2023 NFL Playoffs AFC, NFC Championship Round Schedule – Dates, start times, how to watch/live stream info for Sunday’s games

When was the Kansas City Chiefs last Super Bowl appearance?

Kansas City’s last Super Bowl appearance was in the 2020 season at Raymond James Stadium where the Chiefs were defeated by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers by a score of 31-9.

RELATED: Chiefs Super Bowl history: When is the last time Kansas City made it to, won the Super Bowl?

How to watch Cincinnati Bengals vs Kansas City Chiefs:

  • Where: Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
  • When: Sunday, January 29
  • Start Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: CBS

What time is kickoff for the Cincinnati Bengals vs Kansas City Chiefs game?

Kickoff is at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Conference Championship Round Schedule:

Sunday, January 29

NFC Championship Game:

San Francisco 49ers vs Philadelphia Eagles – 3:00 p.m. ET on Fox

  • Where: Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

AFC Championship Game:

Cincinnati Bengals vs Kansas City Chiefs – 6:30 p.m. ET on CBS

  • Where: Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

RELATED: What to know about Super Bowl 2023: Date, location, halftime performance info, and much more