How to watch Cincinnati Bengals vs Kansas City Chiefs: TV/live stream info, start time for AFC Championship Game

By Jan 25, 2023, 9:21 AM EST
It’s the Cincinnati Bengals vs Kansas City Chiefs this Sunday, January 29 as the two teams face off in the AFC Championship game for the second straight season. Kickoff time is at 6:30 p.m. ET. See below for additional information on how to watch Sunday’s game.

Cincinnati Bengals

Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals are back in the AFC Championship after a dominant 27-10 victory over the Buffalo Bills last Sunday. Cincinnati not only outgained Buffalo 412-325 but they dominated the run game racking up 172 yards on 34 carries. Burrow finished 23-of-36 for 242 passing yards and 2 touchdowns in the win.

In his sit down with NBC Sports’ Maria Taylor featured below, the third-year QB reflects on the growth of the Cincinnati Bengals over the last year and talks about where his confidence comes from.

Cincinnati has had five playoff wins in the last two years–that number is half of all the wins the Bengals have in franchise history. If the Bengals defeat the Chiefs this Sunday, they will become just the 9th team to make a repeat appearance to the Super Bowl the year after losing.

When was the Cincinnati Bengals last Super Bowl appearance?

Cincinnati’s last Super Bowl appearance was last year at SoFi Stadium where the Bengals fell 23-20 to the LA Rams.

Kansas City Chiefs:

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars 27-20 last Saturday to advance to their fifth straight AFC Championship game. Mahomes suffered a high ankle sprain in the first quarter but returned in the second half finishing 22-of-30 for 195 yards and two touchdowns, missing only 13 plays. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid praised the fifth-year-quarterbacks resiliency after the game.

“He’s a tough kid,” said Reid via Pete Sweeney of arrowheadpride.com. “He wanted to be in there. He wanted to be competing, and that’s a tribute to him and his competitiveness.

Kansas City fell 27-24 to the Bengals in this season’s Week 13 meeting and in last year’s AFC Championship game.

When was the Kansas City Chiefs last Super Bowl appearance?

Kansas City’s last Super Bowl appearance was in the 2020 season at Raymond James Stadium where the Chiefs were defeated by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers by a score of 31-9.

How to watch Cincinnati Bengals vs Kansas City Chiefs:

  • Where: Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
  • When: Sunday, January 29
  • Start Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: CBS

What time is kickoff for the Cincinnati Bengals vs Kansas City Chiefs game?

Kickoff is at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Conference Championship Round Schedule:

Sunday, January 29

NFC Championship Game:

San Francisco 49ers vs Philadelphia Eagles – 3:00 p.m. ET on Fox

  • Where: Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

AFC Championship Game:

Cincinnati Bengals vs Kansas City Chiefs – 6:30 p.m. ET on CBS

  • Where: Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

2023 NFL Playoffs AFC, NFC Championship Round Schedule: Dates, start times, how to watch/live stream info for Sunday’s games

By Jan 25, 2023, 10:24 AM EST
The 2023 NFL Playoffs have been filled with nothing short of excitement! The action continues this week with the Championship Round on Sunday, January 29. First, at 3:00 PM ET Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers will head to Lincoln Financial Field to take on Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles. Then at 6:30 PM ET Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals take on Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

See below for the full AFC, NFC Championship Round schedule as well as additional information on how to watch each game.

2023 Divisional Round Scores and Recap:

Jaguars (4) vs Chiefs (1)

Giants (6) vs Eagles (1)

Bengals (3) vs Bills (2

Cowboys (5) vs 49ers (2)

What 4 teams are in the NFL playoffs?

The San Francisco 49ers, Cincinnati Bengals, Philadelphia Eagles, and Kansas City Chiefs.

Which teams have been eliminated from the 2023 NFL Playoffs?

The Seattle Seahawks, Miami Dolphins, Minnesota Vikings, Los Angeles Chargers, Baltimore Ravens, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Jacksonville Jaguars, New York Giants, Buffalo Bills and Dallas Cowboys have all been eliminated from the 2023 NFL playoffs.

NFL Super Bowl History:

Eagles Super Bowl history: When is the last time Philadelphia made it to, won the Super Bowl?

By Jan 25, 2023, 8:00 AM EST
After a blowout win against the New York Giants in Week 14, the Philadelphia Eagles became the first NFL team to clinch a playoff berth for the 2022 season. The 48-22 victory at MetLife Stadium guaranteed the Eagles their fifth playoff spot in the last six seasons (missed the postseason in the 2020 season). The Eagles are vying to earn their first Super Bowl appearance since the 2017 season, when they defeated the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII. On Sunday the Eagles play another crucial contest against the San Francisco 49ers in the Conference Championships.

See below for a full breakdown of the Eagles’ Super Bowl history as they prepare for the leadup to Super Bowl LVII.

Eagles total Super Bowl wins

One (2017 season). The Eagles have won one of their three Super Bowl appearances in franchise history. The Eagles appeared in four pre-merger NFL championship games, where they won three of them (1948, 1949 and 1960).

Most recent Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl appearance

  • 2017 season: Defeated the New England Patriots 41-33 in Super Bowl LII

The Eagles were victorious in their last Super Bowl appearance. The victory was a redemption 13 years in the making, after the Eagles lost to Tom Brady, coach Bill Belichick and the Patriots in Super Bowl XXXIX in the 2004 season, 24-21.

Philadelphia Eagles most recent Super Bowl win

That 2017 appearance was of course Philadelphia’s most recent Super Bowl triumph, and one of the most memorable Super Bowls in history. The game is most remembered for the heroics of quarterback Nick Foles, who stepped in late in the season to replace the injured Carson Wentz, and for Foles’ catch on the trick play known as the “Philly Special.”

Eagles Super Bowl history

  • 1980 season: Lost Super Bowl XV vs the Oakland Raiders, 27-10
  • 2004 season: Lost Super Bowl XXXIX vs the New England Patriots, 24-21
  • 2017 season: Won Super Bowl LII vs the New England Patriots, 41-33

How can I watch and live stream Super Bowl 2023?

  • When: Sunday, February 12, 2023
  • Where: State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Follow along with ProFootballTalk and NBC Sports for NFL news, updates, scores, injuries, and more

