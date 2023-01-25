It’s the Cincinnati Bengals vs Kansas City Chiefs this Sunday, January 29 as the two teams face off in the AFC Championship game for the second straight season. Kickoff time is at 6:30 p.m. ET. See below for additional information on how to watch Sunday’s game.

Cincinnati Bengals

Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals are back in the AFC Championship after a dominant 27-10 victory over the Buffalo Bills last Sunday. Cincinnati not only outgained Buffalo 412-325 but they dominated the run game racking up 172 yards on 34 carries. Burrow finished 23-of-36 for 242 passing yards and 2 touchdowns in the win.

In his sit down with NBC Sports’ Maria Taylor featured below, the third-year QB reflects on the growth of the Cincinnati Bengals over the last year and talks about where his confidence comes from.

Cincinnati has had five playoff wins in the last two years–that number is half of all the wins the Bengals have in franchise history. If the Bengals defeat the Chiefs this Sunday, they will become just the 9th team to make a repeat appearance to the Super Bowl the year after losing.

When was the Cincinnati Bengals last Super Bowl appearance?

Cincinnati’s last Super Bowl appearance was last year at SoFi Stadium where the Bengals fell 23-20 to the LA Rams.

Kansas City Chiefs:

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars 27-20 last Saturday to advance to their fifth straight AFC Championship game. Mahomes suffered a high ankle sprain in the first quarter but returned in the second half finishing 22-of-30 for 195 yards and two touchdowns, missing only 13 plays. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid praised the fifth-year-quarterbacks resiliency after the game.

“He’s a tough kid,” said Reid via Pete Sweeney of arrowheadpride.com. “He wanted to be in there. He wanted to be competing, and that’s a tribute to him and his competitiveness.

Kansas City fell 27-24 to the Bengals in this season’s Week 13 meeting and in last year’s AFC Championship game.

When was the Kansas City Chiefs last Super Bowl appearance?

Kansas City’s last Super Bowl appearance was in the 2020 season at Raymond James Stadium where the Chiefs were defeated by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers by a score of 31-9.

How to watch Cincinnati Bengals vs Kansas City Chiefs:

Where : Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

: Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri When: Sunday, January 29

Sunday, January 29 Start Time : 6:30 p.m. ET

: 6:30 p.m. ET TV Channel: CBS

What time is kickoff for the Cincinnati Bengals vs Kansas City Chiefs game?

Kickoff is at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Conference Championship Round Schedule:

Sunday, January 29

NFC Championship Game:

Where: Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

AFC Championship Game:

Cincinnati Bengals vs Kansas City Chiefs – 6:30 p.m. ET on CBS

Where: Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

