2023 NFL Playoffs Schedule: Bracket, game dates, times and TV networks for Conference Championships and more

The 2023 NFL playoffs are underway and each day brings us closer to the ultimate showdown: Super Bowl LVII. The Conference Championships take place this Sunday, January 29. At 3:00 PM ET Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers will make the trek to Lincoln Financial Field to take on Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles. Then at 6:30 PM ET Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals will go head-to-head with Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.
2023 NFL Playoffs Schedule
Conference Championships
NFC Championship Game:
San Francisco 49ers vs Philadelphia Eagles – 3:00 p.m. ET on Fox
- Where: Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
AFC Championship Game:
Cincinnati Bengals vs Kansas City Chiefs – 6:30 p.m. ET on CBS
- Where: Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
Super Bowl LVII
- Date: Sunday, February 12
- Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
- TV Network: Fox
2023 NFL Playoff Scores:
Wild Card Weekend
Saturday, January 14
Seahawks (7) vs 49ers (2)
- Final Score: 49ers 41, Seahawks 23
- Recap: 49ers outscore Seahawks 25-6 in second half, advance to divisional round with 41-23 win
- Final Score: Jaguars 31, Chargers 30
- Recap: Jaguars come back for stunning 31-30 win over Chargers
Sunday, January 15
Dolphins (7) vs Bills (2)
- Final Score: Bills 34, Dolphins 31
- Recap: Bills survive to beat Dolphins, advance to divisional round
Giants (6) vs Vikings (3)
- Final Score: Giants 31, Vikings 24
- Recap: Giants hold off Vikings 31-24 to advance to Philadelphia next weekend
- Final Score: Bengals 24, Ravens 17
- Recap: Bengals survive and advance to play Bills, defeat Ravens 24-17
Monday, January 16
Cowboys (5) vs Buccaneers (4)
- Final Score: Cowboys 31, Buccaneers 14
- Recap: Monday Night Football: Dak Prescott throws four TDs as Cowboys overpower Tom Brady, Bucs
Divisional Round
Saturday, January 21
Jaguars (4) vs Chiefs (1)
- Final Score: Chiefs 27, Jaguars 20
- Recap: Chiefs advance to fifth straight AFC Championship Game with win over Jaguars
Giants (6) vs Eagles (1)
- Final Score: Eagles 38, Giants 7
- Recap: Eagles cruise into NFC Championship Game with 38-7 win over Giants
Sunday, January 22nd
Bengals (3) vs Bills (2) – CBS, Paramount+ at 3:00pm ET
- Final Score: Bengals 27, Bills 10
- Recap: Bengals dominate Bills 27-10, will play Chiefs in AFC Championship Game
Cowboys (5) vs 49ers (2)
- Final Score: 49ers 19, Cowboys 12
- Recap: 49ers advance to NFC Championship Game with 19-12 win over Cowboys
Final NFL Playoff Picture
Here is the final playoff picture for the 2022-23 NFL season following the Lions win over the Packers on Sunday Night Football, which made the Seattle Seahawks the final team to earn a playoff berth, the #7 seed in the NFC.
2023 AFC Playoff Picture
- Kansas City Chiefs (14-3)
- Buffalo Bills (13-3)
- Cincinnati Bengals (12-4)
- Jacksonville Jaguars (9-8)
- LA Chargers (10-7)
- Baltimore Ravens (10-7)
- Miami Dolphins (9-8)
2023 NFC Playoff Picture
- Philadelphia Eagles (14-3)
- San Francisco 49ers (13-4)
- Minnesota Vikings (13-4)
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-9)
- Dallas Cowboys (12-5)
- New York Giants (9-7-1)
- Seattle Seahawks (9-8)
