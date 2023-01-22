Cyberknife picked as early favorite for $3 million Pegasus

cyberknife pegasus
Peter Ackerman/USA TODAY NETWORK
HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. — Cyberknife is going into his finale as the favorite.

The 4-year-old is the 5-2 morning-line top choice for Saturday’s $3 million Pegasus World Cup Invitational at Gulfstream Park, to be run at a mile and an eighth on the dirt. It’ll be the final race before the winner of last year’s Haskell Stakes and Arkansas Derby starts his stud career.

“Obviously, we’re taking the show on the road,” Cyberknife trainer Brad Cox said. “He’s never been to Gulfstream. But I’m very happy with the way he’s training. I think as along as he can get away well and get involved in the race the early part, he’ll be effective. I think he’ll like the configuration of the mile-and-an-eighth at Gulfstream.”

It’s shaping up as a wide-open Pegasus, the richest race offered at Gulfstream Park and traditionally one of the richest races in North America. In 2022, only the $6 million Breeders’ Cup Classic and $4 million Breeders’ Cup Turf featured bigger prizes, and the $3 million Pegasus purse is equal to the one offered last year at the Kentucky Derby.

Proxy was installed as the 9-2 second choice after Sunday’s draw, followed by Skippylongstocking at 5-1 and Defunded at 6-1. They are the clear frontrunners in the eyes of oddsmakers; White Abarrio, Art Collector and O’Connor were next at 10-1.

Defunded is trained by Bob Baffert, who is trying for his third Pegasus win after Arrogate in 2017 and Mucho Gusto in 2020.

“It’s going to be a tough race,” Baffert said. “You never know. The post. The break. Everything has to go right.”

The field, from the rail out: Proxy, Simplification (15-1), Ridin With Biden (20-1), White Abarrio, Defunded, Art Collector, Skippylongstocking, Get Her Number (15-1), Last Samurai (20-1), Cyberknife, Stilleto Boy (30-1) and O’Connor.

Exercise rider killed in Florida horse track accident

Getty Images
TAMPA, Fla. — An exercise rider at a Florida horse track died in a training accident, officials said.

Tampa Bay Downs said 19-year-old Daniel Quintero was fatally injured while working with horses before 7 a.m., but declined to give further details.

“The entire racetrack community expresses its condolences to his family members and friends,” track officials said in a statement. A moment of silence was held for Quintero before the race card began.

Hillsborough County sheriff’s spokesman Marco Villarreal said detectives are investigating the death, but it does not appear foul play was involved.

Track announcer Jason Beem told The Tampa Bay Times that Quintero was killed in an accident involving two horses. He told the newspaper that the horses were not hurt.

How to watch Pegasus World Cup 2023: TV channel, live stream, start time

The 2023 Pegasus World Cup Invitational Series comes to Gulfstream Park on Saturday, Jan. 28 (4:30-6 p.m. ET, NBC, Peacock). Some of the biggest names in the sport are going after the $4.5 million at stake.

Cyberknife (5-2) is most likely the biggest name that will be in the field of the headline dirt race. He finished second in the 2022 Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile (G1) and the Travers Stakes (G1) but notched four wins in 2022, including the Haskell Stakes (G1) and Arkansas Derby (G1). Cyberknife is trained by Brad Cox, ridden by Florent Geroux and owned by Gold Square LLC.

Other horses in the field include Florida Derby (G1) champ White Abbario (10-1) and Fountain of Youth (G2) winner Simplification (15-1).

In the Pegasus World Cup Turf, Keeneland Turf Mile (G1) second-place finisher Ivar (5-2) and Hollywood Derby (G1) champ Speaking Scout (8-1) are among the participants expected to race. Also in the field is Fort Lauderdale Stakes (G2) winner City Man (4-1), who comes onto the track on a three-race win streak.

You can watch the Pegasus World Cup and the Pegasus World Cup Turf on NBC and Peacock on Saturday, Jan. 28 from 4:30-6 p.m. ET as well as on NBCSports.com, Peacock and the NBC Sports app.

What is the Pegasus World Cup? 

The Pegasus World Cup Invitational Series is a series of invite-only races held annually at Gulfstream Park since 2017 (originally only offering the dirt race before adding the turf division two years ago). The $3 million Pegasus World Cup runs 1 1/8 miles on the dirt, and the $1 million Pegasus World Cup Turf runs 1 1/8 miles on the turf.

Both races are for horses aged 4 years and older and are invitation-only.

You can watch the Pegasus World Cup and the Pegasus World Cup Turf on NBC and Peacock on Saturday, Jan. 28 from 4:30-6 p.m. ET as well as on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.

The $500,000 Pegasus Filly & Mare Turf (G3) will run that day as well.

When is the Pegasus World Cup?

The 2023 Pegasus World Cup Invitational Series will take place on Saturday, January 28 from 4:30 to 6 p.m. ET. It will be broadcasted live on NBC and can be streamed live on NBCSports.com and Peacock.

Where is the Pegasus World Cup?

The Pegasus World Cup Invitational Series is held at Gulfstream Park in Hallandale Beach, Florida. Gulfstream Park is also home to several Road to the Kentucky Derby prep races, including the Florida Derby (G1), the Fountain of Youth (G2) and the Holy Bull (G2).

How can I watch the 2023 Pegasus World Cup?

NBC Sports is home to the 2023 Pegasus World Cup, providing comprehensive race coverage and analysis live on TV, in the NBC Sports app, on NBCSports.com and on Peacock before, during and after the two headlining races. The 2023 Pegasus World Cup Invitational Series will take place on Saturday, January 28 from 4:30 to 6 p.m. ET.

Who won the Pegasus World Cup last year in 2022? 

Life Is Good denied Knicks Go a chance to win in back-to-back years. The Todd Pletcher-trained colt then continued a fabulous 2022 campaign with three graded stakes win before finishing 5th in the Breeders’ Cup Classic.

One race earlier, Colonel Liam recaptured the magic from 2021 to win the $1 million Pegasus World Cup Turf. It took him nearly an entire year to participate in his next race, which resulted in a 6th place finish at the Fort Lauderdale Stakes (G2).

Watch the 2023 Pegasus World Cup on Saturday, Jan. 28 from 4:30 to 6 p.m. ET on NBC, NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports app and Peacock.