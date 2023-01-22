The 2023 NFL Playoffs are finally here as the battle for the Lombardi Trophy continues. After six action-packed games on Wild Card Weekend, the Divisional Round is here, featuring the first postseason showings for the top-seeded Chiefs and Eagles.

RELATED: 2023 NFL Playoffs Schedule

That Divisional Round starts off with the No. 4 Jacksonville Jaguars looking for a big upset against the the No. 1 Kansas City Chiefs at 4:30pm ET on NBC and Peacock. The playoffs are familiar territory for Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, who are seeking their third Super Bowl appearance in the last four seasons. But it’s a different story in Jacksonville, where the Jaguars are hoping to make their first Super Bowl appearance in franchise history, led by Trevor Lawrence and Doug Pederson.

RELATED: Chiefs Super Bowl history: When is the last time Kansas City made it to, won the Super Bowl?

See below for the final scores, results, schedule and bracket for every game through Super Bowl LVII. Check out the full 2023 NFL playoff and Super Bowl schedule here.

2023 NFL Playoff Scores – Wild Card Weekend

Saturday, January 14

Seahawks (7) vs 49ers (2)

Final Score: 49ers 41, Seahawks 23

49ers 41, Seahawks 23 Recap: 49ers outscore Seahawks 25-6 in second half, advance to divisional round with 41-23 win

Chargers (5) vs Jaguars (4)

Final Score: Jaguars 31, Chargers 30

Jaguars 31, Chargers 30 Recap: Jaguars come back for stunning 31-30 win over Chargers

Sunday, January 15

Dolphins (7) vs Bills (2)

Final Score: Bills 34, Dolphins 31

Bills 34, Dolphins 31 Recap: Bills survive to beat Dolphins, advance to divisional round

Giants (6) vs Vikings (3)

Final Score: Giants 31, Vikings 24

Giants 31, Vikings 24 Recap: Giants hold off Vikings 31-24 to advance to Philadelphia next weekend

Ravens (6) vs Bengals (3)

Final Score: Bengals 24, Ravens 17

Bengals 24, Ravens 17 Recap: Bengals survive and advance to play Bills, defeat Ravens 24-17

Monday, January 16

Cowboys (5) vs Buccaneers (4)

Final Score: Cowboys 31, Buccaneers 14

Cowboys 31, Buccaneers 14 Recap: Monday Night Football: Dak Prescott throws four TDs as Cowboys overpower Tom Brady, Bucs

Divisional Round Schedule

Saturday, January 21

Jaguars (4) vs Chiefs (1)

Final Score: Chiefs 27, Jaguars 20

Chiefs 27, Jaguars 20 Recap: Chiefs advance to fifth straight AFC Championship Game with win over Jaguars

Giants (6) vs Eagles (1)

Final Score: Eagles 38, Giants 7

Eagles 38, Giants 7 Recap: Eagles cruise into NFC Championship Game with 38-7 win over Giants

Sunday, January 22nd

Bengals (3) vs Bills (2

Final Score: Bengals 27, Bills 10

Bengals 27, Bills 10 Recap: Bengals dominate Bills 27-10, will play Chiefs in AFC Championship Game

Cowboys (5) vs 49ers (2) – FOX, FOX Deportes at 6:30pm ET

Conference Championships

Sunday, January 29

NFC Championship – FOX, FOX Deportes at 3:00pm ET

AFC Championship: Bengals vs Chiefs – CBS, Paramount+ at 6:30pm ET

Date: Sunday, February 12

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV Network: Fox

Which teams are still in the 2023 NFL Playoffs?

In the NFC, the 49ers and Giants advanced to the Divisional Round with wins on Wild Card Weekend. The No. 1 seed Philadelphia Eagles will be waiting for the Giants in the Divisional Round thanks to a first-round bye. And the Cowboys clinched the final NFC spot with a win over the Buccaneers on Monday night. In the AFC, the Bills, Jaguars and Bengals are advancing after Wild Card wins. The No. 1 seed Kansas City Chiefs will see their first action of the 2023 playoffs in the Divisional, taking on the Jaguars.

Which teams have been eliminated from the 2023 NFL Playoffs?

The Seattle Seahawks, Miami Dolphins, Minnesota Vikings, Los Angeles Chargers, Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers have all been eliminated from the 2023 NFL playoffs.

RELATED: Giants hold off Vikings 31-24 to advance to Philadelphia next weekend

2023 NFL Playoff Bracket:

Anyone have a PERFECT bracket heading into the Divisional Round?!#NFLPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/CUqxFunf34 — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) January 17, 2023

RELATED: NFL overtime rules and procedures

2023 NFL Playoff Picture:

AFC:

NFC:

If you have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can watch Sunday Night Football on your TV or with a TV provider login on the NBC Sports app, NBC app, or via NBCSports.com. Check your local listings to find your NBC channel. If you can’t find NBC in your channel lineup, please contact your TV provider.

RELATED: What to know about Super Bowl 2023 – Date, location, halftime performance info, and much more

If you don’t have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can stream Sunday Night Football on Peacock with a $4.99/month Peacock Premium plan. Sign up here or, if you already have a free Peacock account, go to your Account settings to upgrade or change your existing plan.

Please note that selection of a Premium plan will result in a charge which will recur on a monthly or annual basis until you cancel, depending on your plan. You can cancel your Premium plan at any time in your Account.

What devices are compatible with Peacock?

Peacock is available on a variety of devices. See the full list here.

In addition to Sunday Night Football, what else can I watch with Peacock Premium?

Premium is your key to unlocking everything Peacock has to offer. You’ll get access to all the live sports and events we have, including Premier League and WWE Premium Live Events like WrestleMania. You’ll also get full seasons of exclusive Peacock Original series, next-day airings of current NBC and Telemundo hits, plus every movie and show available on Peacock. There is always something new to discover on Peacock Premium.

Follow along with ProFootballTalk for the latest news, storylines, and updates surrounding the 2023 NFL Playoffs, and be sure to subscribe to NFLonNBC on YouTube!