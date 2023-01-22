2023 NFL Playoffs: Explaining potential neutral site for AFC Championship game between Bills and Chiefs

By Jan 22, 2023, 6:00 PM EST
UPDATE: After the Bengals win over the Bills Sunday, the neutral site option is no longer in play. The Chiefs will host the Bengals in the AFC Championship game at Arrowhead Stadium.

There’s an entire round of playoff football to go before the Conference Championships, and we’ll need to wait to see the results of Divisional Round matchup between the Jaguars and Chiefs and Bengals and Bills before anything is finalized. But should the Chiefs and Bills both advance, the ensuing championship game will not be played at Arrowhead, home stadium of the top-seeded Chiefs. Read on to see why the game would be set for a neutral site, and where it would take place.

Where would neutral site Bills-Chiefs AFC Championship game be held?

On January 12th, ahead of Wild Card Weekend, the NFL announced that it had identified Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta as the host site for a potential AFC Championship game between the Buffalo Bill and Kansas City Chiefs. It would be a significant warm-weather deviation from a January matchup in Kansas City.

Why is there a neutral site for Bills-Chiefs AFC Championship game?

The NFL decided to identify a neutral site for a potential Bills-Chiefs AFC Championship matchup after the decision not to resume the Week 17 matchup between the Bills and the Bengals on Monday, January 2nd, where Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a medical emergency and had to be resuscitated on the field. Hamlin spent several days at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, a level-one trauma center, before returning to Buffalo. He spent additional time at Buffalo General Medical Center before being discharged to continue his recovery supported by friends and family.

Because of the unequal number of games completed by the Bills and Chiefs (the Chiefs played 17 full games, to a 14-3 record, while the Bills played 16 to a 13-3 record), the NFL’s owners voted for a resolution that allowed for a neutral site AFC Championship should the Bills and Chiefs both advance to the game.

When will AFC Championship game take place?

The AFC Championship game is scheduled for Sunday, January 29th at 6:30pm ET on CBS and Paramount+, with teams to be determined based on the results of this weekend’s Divisional matchups. Here are all the possible outcomes for locations based on seeding and Divisional Round results:

  • Chiefs win, Bills win – AFC Championship held at Mercedes-Benz Stadium neutral site
  • Chiefs win, Bengals win – Chiefs host AFC Championship game
  • Jaguars win, Bills win – Bills host AFC Championship game
  • Jaguars win, Bengals win – Bengals host AFC Championship game

In order for the neutral site to be in play, the Chiefs need to beat the Jaguars in the first game of the Divisional Round, Saturday, January 21st on NBC and Peacock. Coverage begins at 3pm ET with kickoff at 4:30pm ET.

How to watch Jacksonville Jaguars vs Kansas City Chiefs:

  • Where: Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
  • When: Saturday, January 21
  • Start Time: 3:00 p.m. ET; live coverage begins at 4:30 p.m. ET with Football Night In America
  • TV Channel: NBC
  • Stream liveWatch live on Peacock or with the NBC Sports App

2023 NFL Playoffs Schedule: Bracket, game dates, times and TV networks for Divisional Round and more

By Jan 22, 2023, 10:00 PM EST
The 2023 NFL playoffs are underway and each day brings us closer to the ultimate showdown: Super Bowl LVII. Several familiar contenders are back in the mix, including the Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills, Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles. The New York Giants are back in the playoff picture for the first time since 2016, and will face the top-seeded Eagles in the Divisional Round after a Wild Card win over the Vikings. Speaking of the Wild Card – the opening round of the 2023 NFL playoffs ended Monday night with the Cowboys’ dominant win over the Buccaneers. Dak Prescott and the Dallas squad will face the 49ers next weekend.

See below for a full rundown of the 2023 NFL playoffs schedule, game dates, times, streaming and TV networks heading into the Divisional Round and stay tuned to NBC Sports and ProFootballTalk for previews, analysis, recaps and reactions to every AFC and NFC playoff game on the road to Super Bowl LVII.

2023 NFL Playoffs Schedule

The 2023 NFL playoffs continue today, Saturday, January 21st, with the first two games of the Divisional Round. See below for matchups, game dates and times and TV network for Saturday and Sunday’s action, as well as the Conference Championships and Super Bowl Sunday.

Divisional Round

  • Saturday, January 21
    • Jaguars (4) vs Chiefs (1) – NBC, Peacock, Universo at 4:30pm ET (live coverage begins at 3:00pm ET)
    • Giants (6) vs Eagles (1) – FOX, FOX Deportes at 8:15pm ET
  • Sunday, January 22nd
    • Bengals (3) vs Bills (2) – CBS, Paramount+ at 3:00pm ET
    • Cowboys (5) vs 49ers (2) – FOX, FOX Deportes at 6:30pm ET

Conference Championships

  • Sunday, January 29
    • NFC Championship: 49ers vs Eagles – FOX, FOX Deportes at 3:00pm ET
    • AFC Championship: Bengals vs Chiefs – CBS, Paramount+ at 6:30pm ET

Super Bowl LVII

  • Date: Sunday, February 12
  • Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
  • TV Network: Fox

2023 NFL Playoff Scores – Wild Card Weekend

Saturday, January 14

Seahawks (7) vs 49ers (2)

Chargers (5) vs Jaguars (4)

Sunday, January 15

Dolphins (7) vs Bills (2) 

Giants (6) vs Vikings (3) 

Ravens (6) vs Bengals (3) 

Monday, January 16

Cowboys (5) vs Buccaneers (4) 

Divisional Round

Saturday, January 21

Jaguars (4) vs Chiefs (1)

Giants (6) vs Eagles (1)

Sunday, January 22nd

Bengals (3) vs Bills (2) – CBS, Paramount+ at 3:00pm ET

Cowboys (5) vs 49ers (2)

Final NFL Playoff Picture

Here is the final playoff picture for the 2022-23 NFL season following the Lions win over the Packers on Sunday Night Football, which made the Seattle Seahawks the final team to earn a playoff berth, the #7 seed in the NFC.

The league and owners met Friday to discuss AFC seeding and playoff outcomes following the decision not to resume the Bills-Bengals Monday night game, opting to utilize a neutral site in the event of a Bills-Chiefs AFC Championship game. Most importantly, the entire NFL community also continues to follow along with positive updates from the Bills and the University of Cincinnati medical team treating Damar Hamlin after his life-threatening injury earlier this week. Stay tuned to NBC Sports and ProFootballTalk for additional updates.

2023 AFC Playoff Picture

  1. Kansas City Chiefs (14-3)
  2. Buffalo Bills (13-3)
  3. Cincinnati Bengals (12-4)
  4. Jacksonville Jaguars (9-8)
  5. LA Chargers (10-7)
  6. Baltimore Ravens (10-7)
  7. Miami Dolphins (9-8)

2023 NFC Playoff Picture

  1. Philadelphia Eagles (14-3)
  2. San Francisco 49ers (13-4)
  3. Minnesota Vikings (13-4)
  4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-9)
  5. Dallas Cowboys (12-5)
  6. New York Giants (9-7-1)
  7. Seattle Seahawks (9-8)

Jaguars Super Bowl, playoff history: Has Jacksonville ever made it to, won the Super Bowl?

By Jan 21, 2023, 5:00 PM EST
What a remarkable season for Trevor Lawrence, Doug Pederson and the Jacksonville Jaguars. With a 20-16 win over the Tennessee Titans in Week 18, Jacksonville finished 9-8 and secured the AFC South title and a playoff berth for the first time since the 2017 season. As the #4 seed in the 2023 NFL playoffs, the Jaguars pulled off a come-from-behind victory against the  #5 Los Angeles Chargers during Wild Card Weekend, and now head to Arrowhead Stadium to take on the Chiefs in the Divisional Round on Saturday on NBC and Peacock (coverage begins at 3:00pm ET). See below for the Jaguars Super Bowl history.

There’s a chance at history for this year’s Jaguars: The team is one of 12 current NFL franchises that has never won a Super Bowl, and also has the unfortunate distinction of being one of four teams that has never even made it to the big game (along with the Browns, Lions and Texans). Of those four teams, the Jaguars were the only ones to make it this year’s postseason, and the only ones with a shot to transform franchise history.

Jacksonville has a relatively short history as NFL teams go. Founded in 1995 as an expansion team alongside the Carolina Panthers, the Jaguars are less than 30 years old, and have made 8 playoff appearances over that stretch, including this season They have made it as far as the AFC Championship game, but the road has always ended there. Is this year’s team, led by 2021 number one overall pick Lawrence, the one to change that? They’ll have to get through the Chargers and a stacked AFC bracket that includes the Bills, Bengals and Chiefs, to get there.

Jaguars Super Bowl history

As mentioned above, Jacksonville has never won a Super Bowl and in fact has never made it to the Super Bowl. They are one of 12 current NFL franchises with no Super Bowl wins (Minnesota Vikings, Buffalo Bills, Cincinnati Bengals, Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Arizona Cardinals, Tennessee Titans, Los Angeles Chargers, Cleveland Browns, Detroit Lions and Houston Texans). Including the Jaguars, four teams with no league championships are in the 2023 postseason: the Vikings, Bills, Bengals and Chargers.

Jacksonville Jaguars playoff history, most recent appearance

Including this season, the Jaguars have made eight trips to the NFL playoffs, with a run of four straight appearances in their early years in the mid-90s. Before the 2022 season, Jacksonville’s last playoff game was a loss to the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship game as part of the 2017 season.

  • 1996 season: Lost AFC Championship to New England Patriots (20-6)
  • 1997 season: Lost Wild Card game to Denver Broncos (42-17)
  • 1998 season: Lost Division Round game to New York Jets (34-24)
  • 1999 season: Lost AFC Championships to Tennessee Titans (33-14)
  • 2005 season: Lost Wild Card game to New England Patriots (28-3)
  • 2007 season: Lost Divisional Round game to New England Patriots (31-20)
  • 2017 season: Lost AFC Championship to New England Patriots (24-20)

Jaguars best playoff finish

The Jaguars have made it to the AFC Championship three times, losing to the Patriots in the 1996 season, the Titans in the 199 season and the Patriots again in the 2017 season. With neither the Patriots or the Titans in the 2023 playoff picture, maybe it’s a sign of history-making wins to come for Jacksonville.

How to watch Jacksonville Jaguars vs Kansas City Chiefs:

  • Where: Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
  • When: Saturday, January 21
  • Start Time: 3:00 p.m. ET; live coverage begins at 4:30 p.m. ET with Football Night In America
  • TV Channel: NBC
  • Stream liveWatch live on Peacock or with the NBC Sports App

