What channel, time is the NFL game tonight? TV, kickoff, live stream for Jacksonville Jaguars vs Kansas City Chiefs

By Jan 21, 2023, 8:00 AM EST
It’s the Jacksonville Jaguars vs Kansas City Chiefs tonight  on NBC and Peacock in an AFC Divisional Round Weekend matchup you don’t want to miss. Live coverage begins at 3:00 p.m. ET with Football Night in America and kickoff is at 4:30 p.m.

NBC has got you covered with all you need to know about the game including the TV channel, start time, live stream information, and more for this matchup between the Jacksonville Jaguars vs Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.

Football Night in America will also feature a weekly segment hosted by former NFL quarterback Chris Simms and sports betting and fantasy pioneer Matthew Berry, which highlights storylines and betting odds for the upcoming Sunday Night Football game on NBC, Peacock, and Universo. Real-time betting odds on the scoring ticker during FNIA also will be showcased.

What channel is tonight’s Sunday Night Football game on?

  • Where: Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
  • When: Saturday, January 21
  • Start Time: 3:00 p.m. ET; live coverage begins at 4:30 p.m. ET with Football Night In America
  • TV Channel: NBC
  • Stream liveWatch live on Peacock or with the NBC Sports App

Where to live stream Jacksonville Jaguars vs Kansas City Chiefs online tonight

Tonight’s game between the Jacksonville Jaguars vs Kansas City Chiefs can be streamed live on multiple platforms tonight including NBCsports.com, the NBC Sports App, and Peacock.

This NFL season, Peacock will stream all of NBC’s NFL games including regular season and playoff games. More from Peacock’s website:

If you have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can watch Sunday Night Football on your TVor with a TV provider login on the NBC Sports app, NBC app, or via NBCSports.com. Check your local listings to find your NBC channel. If you can’t find NBC in your channel lineup, please contact your TV provider.

If you don’t have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can stream Sunday Night Football with a Peacock Premium plan.  Sign up here.

Please note that selection of a Premium plan will result in a charge which will recur on a monthly or annual basis until you cancel, depending on your plan. You can cancel your Premium plan at any time in your Account.

2023 NFL Divisional Round Schedule:

Saturday, January 21

Sunday, January 22nd

  • Bengals (3) vs Bills (2) – CBS, Paramount+ at 3:00pm ET
  • Cowboys (5) vs 49ers (2) – FOX, FOX Deportes at 6:30pm ET

2023 NFL Playoff Bracket:

Cowboys Super Bowl history: When is the last time Dallas made it to, won the Super Bowl?

By Jan 20, 2023, 9:20 AM EST
Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys are back in the postseason for the second straight year. Last year the Cowboys managed to take the NFC East finishing with a 12-5 record in the regular season but lost to the 49ers in the Wild Card Round at home in disappointing fashion. Dallas did not spike the ball in time to set up what could have been a game-winning play as time expired on the clock.

America’s team, which has won just 3 playoff games in the last 25 years, is heading into the postseason not only looking for redemption but also for a chance to hoist up the Lombardi trophy for the first time since the 1995 season. See below for more the Cowboys Super Bowl history as well as additional information on how to watch Super Bowl LVII.

Cowboys total Super Bowl wins 

The Cowboys have won the Super Bowl a total of five times in their eight appearances.  

Most recent Dallas Cowboys Super Bowl appearance 

  • 1995 season: Won Super Bowl XXX vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers, 27-17 

Dallas Cowboys most recent Super Bowl win 

  • 1995 season: Won Super Bowl XXX vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers, 27-17 

Cowboys Super Bowl history 

  • 1995 season: Won Super Bowl XXX vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers, 27-17 
  • 1993 season: Won Super Bowl XXVIII vs. the Buffalo Bills, 30-13 
  • 1992 season: Won Super Bowl XXVIII vs. the Buffalo Bills, 52-17 
  • 1978 season: Lost Super Bowl XIII vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers, 35-31 
  • 1977 season: Won Super Bowl XII vs. the Denver Broncos, 27-10 
  • 1975 season: Lost Super Bowl X vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers, 21-17 
  • 1971 season: Won Super Bowl VI vs. the Miami Dolphins, 24-3 
  • 1970 season: Lost Super Bowl V vs. the Baltimore Colts, 16-13 

How can I watch and live stream Super Bowl 2023?

  • When: Sunday, February 12, 2023
  • Where: State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona
  • TV Channel: FOX
  Follow along with ProFootballTalk and NBC Sports for NFL news, updates, scores, injuries, and more

Follow along with ProFootballTalk for the latest news, storylines, and updates surrounding the 2022 NFL Season, and be sure to subscribe to NFLonNBC on YouTube!

49ers Super Bowl history: When is the last time San Francisco made it to, won the Super Bowl?

By Jan 20, 2023, 9:10 AM EST
Despite losing both QBs Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo to season-ending injuries, the San Francisco 49ers found a way to clinch the franchise’s first division title since 2019 with a 21-13 win over the Seattle Seahawks in Week 15.

For the 49ers, playing for the Lombardi Trophy is familiar territory. San Francisco has seven Super Bowl appearances in the following seasons: 2019, 2012, 1994, 1989, 1988, 1984, 1981. The seven appearances are fifth in the league overall behind the New England Patriots (11), Pittsburgh Steelers (8), Dallas Cowboys (8) and Denver Broncos (8). In their seven appearances, the 49ers have posted a 5-2 record. San Francisco’s five Super Bowl victories came during an unprecedented run in the ’80s when they won four Super Bowl titles in eight years. San Francisco did not record a loss in the big game until falling short to the Baltimore Ravens in Super Bowl XLVII.

With another Super Bowl win, the 49ers would join the New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers as the teams with the most Super Bowl championships of all time.

49ers total Super Bowl wins

  • Five (1981 season, 1984 season, 1988 season, 1989 season, 1994 season)

Most recent San Francisco 49ers Super Bowl appearance

  • 2019 season: Lost Super Bowl LIV vs. the Kansas City Chiefs, 31-20

The 49ers most recent Super Bowl appearance came against the Chiefs in the 2019 season. In the game, quarterback Patrick Mahomes led Kansas City to three touchdowns in the final 6:13. The Chiefs scored 21 straight points to overcome a double-digit deficit and defeat the 49ers, 31-20.

For 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan, the loss cut deep. When he was the offensive coordinator of the Atlanta Falcons three years earlier, the Patriots came all the way back from down 25 points to defeat the Falcons, 34-28 in overtime.

With QB Jimmy Garoppolo and offensive weapons George Kittle and Deebo Samuel, Shanahan will look to rewrite history and finish out this season strong.

San Francisco 49ers most recent Super Bowl win

  • 1994 season: Won Super Bowl XXIX vs. the (formerly named) San Diego Chargers, 49-26

With a victory over the Chargers in Super Bowl XXIX, the 49ers became the first NFL team to win five Super Bowl championships. San Francisco had won its previous four Lombardi Trophies with Joe Montana at quarterback, but Steve Young led the 49ers to victory against the Chargers as he won the game MVP following a performance in which he threw for 325 yards and six touchdowns.

The game is the highest-scoring Super Bowl in NFL history. The 49ers scored 14 points in each of the first three quarters and seven more in the fourth to secure the 49-26 win.

With a 55-10 win in Super Bowl XXIV against the Denver Broncos, the 49ers also hold the highest single-game point total in a Super Bowl.

49ers Super Bowl history

  • 2019 season: Lost Super Bowl LIV vs. the Kansas City Chiefs, 31-20
  • 2012 season: Lost Super Bowl XLVII vs. the Baltimore Ravens, 34-31
  • 1994 season: Won Super Bowl XXIX vs. the San Diego Chargers, 49-26
  • 1989 season: Won Super Bowl XXIV vs. the Denver Broncos, 55-10
  • 1988 season: Won Super Bowl XXIII vs. the Cincinnati Bengals, 20-16
  • 1984 season: Won Super Bowl XIX vs. the Miami Dolphins, 38-16
  • 1981 season: Won Super Bowl XVI vs. the Cincinnati Bengals, 26-21

How can I watch and live stream Super Bowl 2023?

  • When: Sunday, February 12, 2023
  • Where: State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona
  • TV Channel: FOX
  Follow along with ProFootballTalk and NBC Sports for NFL news, updates, scores, injuries, and more

