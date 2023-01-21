Jacksonville Jaguars vs Kansas City Chiefs: What is the connection between Andy Reid and Doug Pederson?

By Jan 21, 2023, 8:00 AM EST
0 Comments

Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars head to Arrowhead Stadium to battle it out with Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in a Divisional Round match up this Saturday, January 21. Live coverage begins at 3:00 p.m. ET with Football Night in America. Kickoff is at 4:30 p.m.

The Jaguars are on the hunt to win their very first Super Bowl in franchise history and while the numbers have given them every reason to be counted out this season, Jacksonville refuses to be overlooked. The team entered their Week 11 bye with a 3-7 record, yet managed to win 7 of their last 8 games–all of which have been come from behind victories including last week’s 31-30 win over the Chargers during Wild Card Weekend.

The Kansas City Chiefs, who last won the Super Bowl in 2019, have earned the AFC’s number 1 seed for the 3rd time in the last 5 seasons and have continued to maintain that standard of excellence with Mahomes, their 5th-year quarterback who at 27 is now the oldest starting quarterback in the AFC’s playoff division, in the drivers seat. The 2018 MVP racked up a career high 5,250 pass yards this season–which ranks 4th on the all-time single season passing yards list.

While both teams have different levels of postseason experience on their resumes, they do have one thing in common…their head coach connection. Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson and Chiefs head coach Andy Reid have worked together at various points over the course of their NFL careers. See below for the Andy Reid and Doug Pederson timeline.

History between Andy Reid and Doug Pederson:

  • 1995-1998: Green Bay, Wisconsin:

    • Pederson served as the backup QB while Reid was the Tight Ends Assistant Offensive Line Coach (1992-1996) and QBs coach (1997-1998).

  • 1999-2000: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania:

    • Reid served as the Eagles head coach ahead of the 1999 season and recruited Pederson for the starting QB position. Pederson started the first 9 games of the season before he was benched and later released by the Eagles in August 2000.

  • 2009-2012: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania:

    • Reid hired Pederson to take on the role of Eagles’ offensive quality control coach (2009-2010). He was later promoted to the QBs coach prior to the 2011 season and held that position for two years.

  • 2013-2015: Kansas City, Missouri:

    • Reid became the Chiefs head coach in 2013 and hired Pederson as the Offensive Coordinator, a role he served in for three seasons.

This is Pederson’s first season serving as the Jaguars head coach. Ahead of Jacksonville’s Week 10 match up with Kansas City this season, he sang coach Reid’s praises:

“I owe a lot to Coach Reid and the things he taught me not only as a player, but I think as an assistant coach” said Pederson via conference call. “When I became coordinator there in Kansas City, we spent so much time together in meetings and one-on-ones. Everything about him is about pouring himself into other people, and he did that with me and helped me prepare for my first job in Philadelphia, and that went a long way.”

See below for additional information on how to watch and live stream the Jacksonville Jaguars vs Kansas City Chiefs game this Saturday on NBC and Peacock!

How to watch Jacksonville Jaguars vs Kansas City Chiefs:

  • Where: Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
  • When: Saturday, January 21
  • Start Time: 3:00 p.m. ET; live coverage begins at 4:30 p.m. ET with Football Night In America
  • TV Channel: NBC
  • Stream liveWatch live on Peacock or with the NBC Sports App

What time is kickoff for the Jacksonville Jaguars vs Kansas City Chiefs game?

Kickoff is at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Football Night in America will feature a weekly segment hosted by former NFL quarterback Chris Simms and sports betting and fantasy pioneer Matthew Berry, which highlights storylines and betting odds for the upcoming Sunday Night Football game on NBC, Peacock, and Universo. Real-time betting odds on the scoring ticker during FNIA also will be showcased.

2023 NFL Divisional Round Schedule:

Saturday, January 21

  • Jaguars (4) vs Chiefs (1) – NBC, Peacock, Universo at 4:30pm ET
  • Giants (6) vs Eagles (1) – FOX, FOX Deportes at 8:15pm ET

Sunday, January 22nd

  • Bengals (3) vs Bills (2) – CBS, Paramount+ at 3:00pm ET
  • Cowboys (5) vs 49ers (2) – FOX, FOX Deportes at 6:30pm ET

How to watch Sunday Night Football on Peacock:

If you have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can watch Sunday Night Football on your TV or with a TV provider login on the NBC Sports app, NBC app, or via NBCSports.com. Check your local listings to find your NBC channel. If you can't find NBC in your channel lineup, please contact your TV provider.

If you don't have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can stream Sunday Night Football on Peacock with a $4.99/month Peacock Premium plan.  Sign up here or, if you already have a free Peacock account, go to your Account settings to upgrade or change your existing plan. 

Please note that selection of a Premium plan will result in a charge which will recur on a monthly or annual basis until you cancel, depending on your plan. You can cancel your Premium plan at any time in your Account.

Jacksonville Jaguars:

Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars were down 27-0 in the first half of last Saturday’s Wild Card Weekend match up against the LA Chargers but managed to pull off the NFL’s fifth biggest comeback with a 31-30 victory as Riley Patterson kicked the game winning 36-yard field goal. Lawrence, the first overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, bounced back throwing touchdowns on four straight possessions after throwing four interceptions early in the game. The 2nd-year QB finished 28-of-47 for 288 yards.

The Jacksonville Jaguars are making their first playoff appearance since the 2017 season. Jacksonville had the worst record in the league over the last 8 seasons with just 36 wins in 129 games but things have changed under the new leadership of head coach Doug Pederson who led the 2017 Super Bowl winning Eagles. Jacksonville is now the second team in league history to win their division after finishing the previous season with the worst record in the NFL (the last team to do that was the 2008 Dolphins).

When was the last time the Jacksonville Jaguars won a Super Bowl?

The Jacksonville Jaguars are one of 12 current NFL franchises have never won a Super Bowl.

Kansas City Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs begin their battle to make their 3rd Super Bowl appearance in the last 4 seasons this week. Kansas City came close last year but fell 27-24 in OT to the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship game–a loss that’s remained at the forefront of their minds all season. Mahomes, who at 27-years-old is now the oldest starting quarterback in the AFC’s playoff division, has had an impressive year finishing the regular season with 5,250 passing yards, 385 rushing yards, and six receiving yards–numbers that put the fifth-year starting QB in the MVP conversation.

The Chiefs clinched the top seed in the AFC with a 31-13 win over the Raiders during the final week of the regular season giving them a bye during Wild Card weekend.

When was the last time the Kansas City Chiefs won a Super Bowl?

The Kansas City Chiefs last Super Bowl win was in the 2019 season when the Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers, 31-20 in Super Bowl LIV.

When was the last time the Jacksonville Jaguars faced the Kansas City Chiefs?

The two teams went head-to-head back in Week 10 but it was Kansas City who pulled off the 27-17 win.

NBC has got you covered with all you need to know about the game including the TV channel, start time, live stream information, and more for this matchup between the Jacksonville Jaguars vs Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.

