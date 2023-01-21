How to watch Jacksonville Jaguars vs Kansas City Chiefs: TV/live stream info for today’s NFL Divisional Round game

It’s the Jacksonville Jaguars vs Kansas City Chiefs today on NBC and Peacock in an AFC Divisional Round Weekend matchup you don’t want to miss.

Live coverage begins at 3:00 p.m. ET with Football Night in America and kickoff is at 4:30 p.m. See below for additional information on how to watch and live stream the Jacksonville Jaguars vs Kansas City Chiefs Divisional Round game.

RELATED: 2023 NFL Playoffs Schedule – Bracket, game dates, times and TV networks for Divisional Round and more

Jacksonville Jaguars:

Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars were down 27-0 in the first half of last Saturday’s Wild Card Weekend match up against the LA Chargers but managed to pull off the NFL’s fifth biggest comeback with a 31-30 victory as Riley Patterson kicked the game winning 36-yard field goal. Lawrence, the first overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, bounced back throwing touchdowns on four straight possessions after throwing four interceptions early in the game. The 2nd-year QB finished 28-of-47 for 288 yards.

The Jacksonville Jaguars are making their first playoff appearance since the 2017 season. Jacksonville had the worst record in the league over the last 8 seasons with just 36 wins in 129 games but things have changed under the new leadership of head coach Doug Pederson who led the 2017 Super Bowl winning Eagles. Jacksonville is now the second team in league history to win their division after finishing the previous season with the worst record in the NFL (the last team to do that was the 2008 Dolphins).

When was the last time the Jacksonville Jaguars won a Super Bowl?

The Jacksonville Jaguars are one of 12 current NFL franchises have never won a Super Bowl.

RELATED: Jaguars Super Bowl, playoff history – Has Jacksonville ever made it to, won the Super Bowl?

Kansas City Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs begin their battle to make their 3rd Super Bowl appearance in the last 4 seasons this week. Kansas City came close last year but fell 27-24 in OT to the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship game–a loss that’s remained at the forefront of their minds all season. Mahomes, who at 27-years-old is now the oldest starting quarterback in the AFC’s playoff division, has had an impressive year finishing the regular season with 5,250 passing yards, 385 rushing yards, and six receiving yards–numbers that put the fifth-year starting QB in the MVP conversation.

The Chiefs clinched the top seed in the AFC with a 31-13 win over the Raiders during the final week of the regular season giving them a bye during Wild Card weekend.

When was the last time the Kansas City Chiefs won a Super Bowl?

The Kansas City Chiefs last Super Bowl win was in the 2019 season when the Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers, 31-20 in Super Bowl LIV.

RELATED: Chiefs Super Bowl history – When is the last time Kansas City made it to, won the Super Bowl?

When was the last time the Jacksonville Jaguars faced the Kansas City Chiefs?

The two teams went head-to-head back in Week 10 but it was Kansas City who pulled off the 27-17 win.

RELATED: What is the connection between Andy Reid and Doug Pederson?

How to watch Jacksonville Jaguars vs Kansas City Chiefs:

Where : Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

: Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri When: Saturday, January 21

Saturday, January 21 Start Time : 3:00 p.m. ET; live coverage begins at 4:30 p.m. ET with Football Night In America

: 3:00 p.m. ET; live coverage begins at 4:30 p.m. ET with Football Night In America TV Channel : NBC

: NBC Stream live: Watch live on Peacock or with the NBC Sports App

What time is kickoff for the Jacksonville Jaguars vs Kansas City Chiefs game?

Kickoff is at 4:30 p.m. ET.

RELATED: 2022 Sunday Night Football Schedule: TV channel, live stream info, NFL schedule

For all your tailgating needs for the 2022 Fall season, click here!

Football Night in America will feature a weekly segment hosted by former NFL quarterback Chris Simms and sports betting and fantasy pioneer Matthew Berry, which highlights storylines and betting odds for the upcoming Sunday Night Football game on NBC, Peacock, and Universo. Real-time betting odds on the scoring ticker during FNIA also will be showcased.

RELATED: When do the 2022 NFL Playoffs start: dates, schedule, playoff format, overtime rules, and more

Saturday, January 21

Jaguars (4) vs Chiefs (1) – NBC, Peacock, Universo at 4:30pm ET

Giants (6) vs Eagles (1) – FOX, FOX Deportes at 8:15pm ET

Sunday, January 22nd

Bengals (3) vs Bills (2) – CBS, Paramount+ at 3:00pm ET

Cowboys (5) vs 49ers (2) – FOX, FOX Deportes at 6:30pm ET

RELATED: PFT’s NFL divisional round picks

If you have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can watch Sunday Night Football on your TV or with a TV provider login on the NBC Sports app, NBC app, or via NBCSports.com. Check your local listings to find your NBC channel. If you can’t find NBC in your channel lineup, please contact your TV provider.

RELATED: What to know about Super Bowl 2023 – Date, location, halftime performance info, and much more

If you don’t have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can stream Sunday Night Football on Peacock with a $4.99/month Peacock Premium plan. Sign up here or, if you already have a free Peacock account, go to your Account settings to upgrade or change your existing plan.

Please note that selection of a Premium plan will result in a charge which will recur on a monthly or annual basis until you cancel, depending on your plan. You can cancel your Premium plan at any time in your Account.

RELATED: 2023 NFL Playoffs Divisional Round Schedule – Times, dates, how to watch for Jags-Chiefs, Bengals-Bills, Giants-Eagles and more

Follow along with ProFootballTalk for the latest news, storylines, and updates surrounding the 2023 NFL Playoffs, and be sure to subscribe to NFLonNBC on YouTube!