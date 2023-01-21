France’s Coquard wins Tour Down Under Stage 4; Vine leads

Associated PressJan 21, 2023, 11:58 AM EST
Getty Images
2 Comments

ADELAIDE, Australia — French cyclist Bryan Coquard won Stage 4 of the Tour Down Under for his first-ever World Tour win, while Australia’s Jay Vine retained the overall tour lead by 15 seconds with one stage remaining.

Coquard is a lightweight sprinter who has had 49 wins in a decade-long career but had never won on the World Tour until he cleared out near the finish to claim the 82-mile stage by a margin of about just over 100 feet.

Vine was among the leading group that shared Coquard’s winning time and who retained his lead on general classification over Britain’s Simon Yates and Germany’s Phil Bauhaus. The race concludes with Stage 5, which ends atop 2,329-foot Mount Lofty.

“It’s a long time that I’ve waited for this win, 10 years,” said Coquard, who rides for the French Cofidis team. “I never really expected and I’m very happy and relieved with this win.”

While the stage was flat and suited sprinters, it had its challenges. Cross-winds and occasional gradients made the stage difficult and confounded some riders.

After an early breakaway by Jonas Rutsch and former tour winner Daryl Impey of South Africa, the peloton broke into two groups with Vine and other tour leaders among the leading group.

The leading group stayed together around the last, sharp bend towards the finish and Coquard bided his time until his late sprint left other riders flat-footed.

“It was pretty stressful,” Vine said. “There was one point there, I thought we were going to have an easy day and I was happy, smiling, waving to families on the side of the road.

“Then, 45 kilometers in it was on and it was on until the end so it was a very hard day. There was a lot more calorie expenditure than I was planning.”

Bilbao wins Tour Down Under Stage 3, Vine leads overall

Associated PressJan 20, 2023, 10:02 AM EST
5 Comments

ADELAIDE, Australia – Pello Bilbao of Spain won the challenging third stage of the Tour Down Under, while Jay Vine – who was in third place – took a 15-second lead on general classification.

Stage 3, which favored climbers over sprinters, was decided on the short but steep Corkscrew ascent not far from the finish.

Bilbao took part in a breakaway with Britain’s Simon Yates and Vine on the way up the final climb, stayed with them on the descent and came off Vine’s wheel to cross the finish line ahead of Yates.

Australia’s Rohan Dennis, who held a three-second lead on general classification after winning the second stage Thursday, was held up in a crash before the final climb and couldn’t rejoin the leaders.

The 116.8-kilometer (72.5-mile) stage between the suburbs of Norwood and Campbelltown through the Adelaide Hills featured three of the toughest ascents on the tour at Norwood Summit, Checker Hill and, just before the finish, on the notorious Corkscrew which has a gradient as steep as 24%.

The first climb came soon after the start and allowed an early breakaway. Fabio Felline of Italy and Mikkel Honore of Denmark took the chance to put an early gap on the peloton.

They were caught by the peloton after the second climb and the peloton stayed together until the sharp and narrow ascent of the Corkscrew where Vine and Yates first went away. Bilbao, who rides for Team Bahrain Victorious, set out boldly to catch them and showed his proven stage-winning ability. He already has won two stages on the Giro d’Italia.

“Yesterday we were a bit disappointed because the race didn’t go as we expected,” Bilbao said. “Today this was a good day for me, short with an explosive peak and also with a sharp descent to the finish line.

“I had some difficulties to join Yates and Vine. In the last 300 meters I knew it was going to be a bit easier and I just did my sprint and I knew I was going to have good possibilities. They were looking at the overall and I was looking at having my best sprint.”

The race continues with the fourth stage Saturday before finishing Sunday atop 710-meter (2,329-foot) Mount Lofty.

Rohan Dennis leads Tour Down Under after dramatic second stage

Associated PressJan 19, 2023, 8:48 PM EST
23rd Santos Tour Down Under 2023 - Stage 2
Getty Images
3 Comments

ADELAIDE, Australia – Former champion Rohan Dennis took the overall lead in the Tour Down Under after winning the second stage, which ended the hopes of the previous leaders.

Australia’s Dennis was one of five riders who broke away at the start of a climb 22 kilometers (13 miles) from the finish. He went on to win the stage by two seconds from compatriot Jay Vine and Mauro Schmid of Switzerland.

Dennis now leads by three seconds on general classification from Vine. Magnus Sheffield of the United States is third 12 seconds behind the leader.

Tour favorite Michael Matthews of Australia, who began the day in the second place, dropped his chain at the start of the final climb and now is out of contention. Italy’s Alberto Bettiol who previously was the overall leader lost his chance when he suffered cramps 11 kilometers (6.5 miles) from the finish.

Wednesday’s 156-kilometer (98-mile) stage was the longest of the tour which ends Sunday atop the 710-meter (2,300-foot) Mount Lofty.