Chiefs Super Bowl history: When is the last time Kansas City made it to, won the Super Bowl?

By Jan 21, 2023, 5:00 PM EST
After losing 27-24 in OT to the Cincinnati Bengals in last year’s AFC Championship, Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are back in the postseason for the 8th straight year. The Chiefs may be on the verge of a third Super Bowl appearance in the last 4 seasons, but their history with the NFL’s most coveted game is so much more.

Super Bowl LVII  takes place on Sunday, February 12 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. See below for additional information on how to watch.

Founded in 1960 by Lamar Hunt, the Chiefs started in the American Football League as the Dallas Texans. After winning the 1962 American Football League Championship in the longest championship game in professional football history, Hunt decided to relocate to Kansas City. The team changed its name to the “Chiefs” in honor of Mayor Harold Roe Bartle, who convinced Hunt to move the team to the City of Fountains.

After winning the AFL Championship in 1966, Kansas City represented the American Football League in the AFL-NFL World Championship Game, retroactively known as the first Super Bowl, on January 15, 1967, against the NFL Champion Green Bay Packers. Kansas City played Green Bay close in the first half, but Green Bay scored 21 unanswered points to win the game.

It wouldn’t take the Chiefs long to taste victory in the Super Bowl though – it came just three years later in Super Bowl IV. Though they faced the feared Purple People Eaters of the Minnesota Vikings defense, Kansas City head coach Hank Stram had a plan. He took advantage of Minnesota’s aggressive defensive with short passes and trap plays. The Chiefs would prevail 23-7 for Kansas City’s first Super Bowl win.

It would be another 50 years until The Kingdom made its return to the Super Bowl, but it would come back armed with some of the most explosive weapons the NFL has ever seen.

When was the Chiefs’ last Super Bowl win?

Half of a century went by before the Chiefs earned a Super Bowl berth, but they were back in the 2019 season with a bang in Super Bowl LIV. Led by quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who was coming off an MVP season the previous year, Kansas City made it to the championship game overcoming double-digit deficits in the Divisional Round and AFC Championship Game. They even fell behind by 10 in the Super Bowl against the San Francisco 49ers.

However, the magic wasn’t over for the Chiefs. The offense scored 21 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to secure the team’s second Super Bowl championship. Kansas City retained most of their core and many expected them back in the championship game in 2021.

When was the last Chiefs Super Bowl appearance?

While the team did make it to the Super Bowl in the 2020 season, they ran into an old nemesis. Quarterback Tom Brady was now with the NFC Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but the last time he faced Kansas City was in 2018 as a member of the New England Patriots, who eliminated the Chiefs in the AFC Championship.

He would get the better of them again.

Kansas City could not stop Brady and the Bucs’ offensive onslaught. On the other side, Patrick Mahomes couldn’t move the ball against a Tampa Bay defense that caught fire in the postseason. The end result was a 31-9 rout with The Buccaneers hoisting the Lombardi Trophy and the Chiefs hoping to get back to the Super Bowl next year.

Chiefs Super Bowl history

  • 1966 season: Lost Super Bowl I vs. the Green Bay Packers, 35-10
  • 1969 season: Won Super Bowl IV vs. the Minnesota Vikings, 23-7
  • 2019 season: Won Super Bowl LIV vs. the San Francisco 49ers, 31-20
  • 2020 season: Lost Super Bowl LV vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 31-9

Chiefs Super Bowl records and firsts

  • Tied for fewest touchdowns – 0 (Super Bowl LV)
  • Hank Stram was the first head coach ever to be “miked for sound” in the Super Bowl (Super Bowl IV)
  • Lowest attendance for Super Bowl – 24,835 (Super Bowl LV) *due to COVID Pandemic 
  • Lowest attendance, attendance not restricted –  61,946 (Super Bowl I)
  • Participated in first Super Bowl
  • First team to come back from three double-digit deficits in the playoffs and win Super Bowl (2019)
  • Most penalty yards in a half (Super Bowl LV)

How can I watch and live stream Super Bowl 2023?

  • When: Sunday, February 12, 2023
  • Where: State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Follow along with ProFootballTalk and NBC Sports for NFL news, updates, scores, injuries, and more

How to watch Jacksonville Jaguars vs Kansas City Chiefs:

  • Where: Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
  • When: Saturday, January 21
  • Start Time: 3:00 p.m. ET; live coverage begins at 4:30 p.m. ET with Football Night In America
  • TV Channel: NBC
  • Stream liveWatch live on Peacock or with the NBC Sports App

How to watch Jacksonville Jaguars vs Kansas City Chiefs: TV/live stream info for today’s NFL Divisional Round game

By Jan 21, 2023, 4:22 PM EST
It’s the Jacksonville Jaguars vs Kansas City Chiefs today on NBC and Peacock in an AFC Divisional Round Weekend matchup you don’t want to miss.

Live coverage begins at 3:00 p.m. ET with Football Night in America and kickoff is at 4:30 p.m. See below for additional information on how to watch and live stream the Jacksonville Jaguars vs Kansas City Chiefs Divisional Round game.

Jacksonville Jaguars:

Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars were down 27-0 in the first half of last Saturday’s Wild Card Weekend match up against the LA Chargers but managed to pull off the NFL’s fifth biggest comeback with a 31-30 victory as Riley Patterson kicked the game winning 36-yard field goal. Lawrence, the first overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, bounced back throwing touchdowns on four straight possessions after throwing four interceptions early in the game. The 2nd-year QB finished 28-of-47 for 288 yards.

The Jacksonville Jaguars are making their first playoff appearance since the 2017 season. Jacksonville had the worst record in the league over the last 8 seasons with just 36 wins in 129 games but things have changed under the new leadership of head coach Doug Pederson who led the 2017 Super Bowl winning Eagles. Jacksonville is now the second team in league history to win their division after finishing the previous season with the worst record in the NFL (the last team to do that was the 2008 Dolphins).

When was the last time the Jacksonville Jaguars won a Super Bowl?

The Jacksonville Jaguars are one of 12 current NFL franchises have never won a Super Bowl.

Kansas City Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs begin their battle to make their 3rd Super Bowl appearance in the last 4 seasons this week. Kansas City came close last year but fell 27-24 in OT to the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship game–a loss that’s remained at the forefront of their minds all season. Mahomes, who at 27-years-old is now the oldest starting quarterback in the AFC’s playoff division, has had an impressive year finishing the regular season with 5,250 passing yards, 385 rushing yards, and six receiving yards–numbers that put the fifth-year starting QB in the MVP conversation.

The Chiefs clinched the top seed in the AFC with a 31-13 win over the Raiders during the final week of the regular season giving them a bye during Wild Card weekend.

When was the last time the Kansas City Chiefs won a Super Bowl?

The Kansas City Chiefs last Super Bowl win was in the 2019 season when the Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers, 31-20 in Super Bowl LIV.

When was the last time the Jacksonville Jaguars faced the Kansas City Chiefs?

The two teams went head-to-head back in Week 10 but it was Kansas City who pulled off the 27-17 win.

How to watch Jacksonville Jaguars vs Kansas City Chiefs:

  • Where: Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
  • When: Saturday, January 21
  • Start Time: 3:00 p.m. ET; live coverage begins at 4:30 p.m. ET with Football Night In America
  • TV Channel: NBC
  • Stream liveWatch live on Peacock or with the NBC Sports App

What time is kickoff for the Jacksonville Jaguars vs Kansas City Chiefs game?

Kickoff is at 4:30 p.m. ET.

2023 NFL Divisional Round Schedule:

Saturday, January 21

  • Jaguars (4) vs Chiefs (1) – NBC, Peacock, Universo at 4:30pm ET
  • Giants (6) vs Eagles (1) – FOX, FOX Deportes at 8:15pm ET

Sunday, January 22nd

  • Bengals (3) vs Bills (2) – CBS, Paramount+ at 3:00pm ET
  • Cowboys (5) vs 49ers (2) – FOX, FOX Deportes at 6:30pm ET

What channel, time is the NFL game today? TV, kickoff, live stream for Jacksonville Jaguars vs Kansas City Chiefs

By Jan 21, 2023, 4:00 PM EST
It’s the Jacksonville Jaguars vs Kansas City Chiefs tonight  on NBC and Peacock in an AFC Divisional Round Weekend matchup you don’t want to miss. Live coverage begins at 3:00 p.m. ET with Football Night in America and kickoff is at 4:30 p.m.

NBC has got you covered with all you need to know about the game including the TV channel, start time, live stream information, and more for this matchup between the Jacksonville Jaguars vs Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.

Football Night in America will also feature a weekly segment hosted by former NFL quarterback Chris Simms and sports betting and fantasy pioneer Matthew Berry, which highlights storylines and betting odds for the upcoming Sunday Night Football game on NBC, Peacock, and Universo. Real-time betting odds on the scoring ticker during FNIA also will be showcased.

What channel is tonight’s Sunday Night Football game on?

  • Where: Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
  • When: Saturday, January 21
  • Start Time: 3:00 p.m. ET; live coverage begins at 4:30 p.m. ET with Football Night In America
  • TV Channel: NBC
  • Stream liveWatch live on Peacock or with the NBC Sports App

Where to live stream Jacksonville Jaguars vs Kansas City Chiefs online tonight

Tonight’s game between the Jacksonville Jaguars vs Kansas City Chiefs can be streamed live on multiple platforms tonight including NBCsports.com, the NBC Sports App, and Peacock.

2023 NFL Divisional Round Schedule:

Saturday, January 21

Sunday, January 22nd

  • Bengals (3) vs Bills (2) – CBS, Paramount+ at 3:00pm ET
  • Cowboys (5) vs 49ers (2) – FOX, FOX Deportes at 6:30pm ET

2023 NFL Playoff Bracket:

