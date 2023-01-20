Bilbao wins Tour Down Under Stage 3, Vine leads overall

Associated PressJan 20, 2023, 10:02 AM EST
4 Comments

ADELAIDE, Australia – Pello Bilbao of Spain won the challenging third stage of the Tour Down Under, while Jay Vine – who was in third place – took a 15-second lead on general classification.

Stage 3, which favored climbers over sprinters, was decided on the short but steep Corkscrew ascent not far from the finish.

Bilbao took part in a breakaway with Britain’s Simon Yates and Vine on the way up the final climb, stayed with them on the descent and came off Vine’s wheel to cross the finish line ahead of Yates.

Australia’s Rohan Dennis, who held a three-second lead on general classification after winning the second stage Thursday, was held up in a crash before the final climb and couldn’t rejoin the leaders.

The 116.8-kilometer (72.5-mile) stage between the suburbs of Norwood and Campbelltown through the Adelaide Hills featured three of the toughest ascents on the tour at Norwood Summit, Checker Hill and, just before the finish, on the notorious Corkscrew which has a gradient as steep as 24%.

The first climb came soon after the start and allowed an early breakaway. Fabio Felline of Italy and Mikkel Honore of Denmark took the chance to put an early gap on the peloton.

They were caught by the peloton after the second climb and the peloton stayed together until the sharp and narrow ascent of the Corkscrew where Vine and Yates first went away. Bilbao, who rides for Team Bahrain Victorious, set out boldly to catch them and showed his proven stage-winning ability. He already has won two stages on the Giro d’Italia.

“Yesterday we were a bit disappointed because the race didn’t go as we expected,” Bilbao said. “Today this was a good day for me, short with an explosive peak and also with a sharp descent to the finish line.

“I had some difficulties to join Yates and Vine. In the last 300 meters I knew it was going to be a bit easier and I just did my sprint and I knew I was going to have good possibilities. They were looking at the overall and I was looking at having my best sprint.”

The race continues with the fourth stage Saturday before finishing Sunday atop 710-meter (2,329-foot) Mount Lofty.

Rohan Dennis leads Tour Down Under after dramatic second stage

Associated PressJan 19, 2023, 8:48 PM EST
23rd Santos Tour Down Under 2023 - Stage 2
Getty Images
2 Comments

ADELAIDE, Australia – Former champion Rohan Dennis took the overall lead in the Tour Down Under after winning the second stage, which ended the hopes of the previous leaders.

Australia’s Dennis was one of five riders who broke away at the start of a climb 22 kilometers (13 miles) from the finish. He went on to win the stage by two seconds from compatriot Jay Vine and Mauro Schmid of Switzerland.

Dennis now leads by three seconds on general classification from Vine. Magnus Sheffield of the United States is third 12 seconds behind the leader.

Tour favorite Michael Matthews of Australia, who began the day in the second place, dropped his chain at the start of the final climb and now is out of contention. Italy’s Alberto Bettiol who previously was the overall leader lost his chance when he suffered cramps 11 kilometers (6.5 miles) from the finish.

Wednesday’s 156-kilometer (98-mile) stage was the longest of the tour which ends Sunday atop the 710-meter (2,300-foot) Mount Lofty.

Record-chasing Mark Cavendish extends career by joining Astana

Associated PressJan 17, 2023, 11:15 AM EST
Getty Images
3 Comments

BRUSSELS — Veteran sprinter Mark Cavendish might still get a chance to claim the outright record for stage wins at the Tour de France.

Cavendish has joined Astana-Qazaqstan to extend his storied career by one season and will be hoping to ride for the Kazakh team at cycling’s biggest race in July. The 37-year-old British road champion and cycling great Eddy Merckx currently top the all-time list with 34 stage wins.

“The joy of riding my bike and the hunger to continue winning are as bright as ever,” Cavendish said in a statement provided by Astana on Tuesday. “As always, the objective will be for us to stand on the top podium.”

Cavendish equaled Merckx’s record at the 2021 Tour de France, 13 years after his first stage win. Cavendish – who has never won the Tour, unlike five-time champion Merckx – was not selected for last year’s edition by his former Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl team.

Astana is managed by former Olympic road champion Alexander Vinokourov. Adding a big name like Cavendish’s to its roster is a welcome move for the team following the retirement of Vincenzo Nibali, and the firing in December of Miguel Angel Lopez for his alleged links with a doctor suspected of drug trafficking.

“He is the best sprinter of all time,” Vinokourov said about Cavendish. “The arrival of a top sprinter in our team is kind of a challenge for us, but we are ready for it. The goals however are still the same – victories in any kind of race: classics, stages in different stage races and, of course, in the Grand Tours. Mark still has a big desire to win.”

Known as “The Manx Missile” because he comes from the Isle of Man, Cavendish also won the Tour de France best sprinter’s green jersey twice. He has won stages at all three Grands Tours – Tour de France, Giro d’Italia and Spanish Vuelta – and became a world champion in 2011.

Vinokourov won the 2006 Spanish Vuelta and four individual stages at the Tour de France between 2003-10. He was banned for two years after testing positive for blood doping at the 2007 Tour but came back to win the men’s road race at the 2012 London Olympics. He started his managerial career after retiring that year.