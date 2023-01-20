49ers Super Bowl history: When is the last time San Francisco made it to, won the Super Bowl?

Despite losing both QBs Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo to season-ending injuries, the San Francisco 49ers found a way to clinch the franchise’s first division title since 2019 with a 21-13 win over the Seattle Seahawks in Week 15.

RELATED: What to know about Super Bowl 2023 – Date, location, halftime performance info, and much more

For the 49ers, playing for the Lombardi Trophy is familiar territory. San Francisco has seven Super Bowl appearances in the following seasons: 2019, 2012, 1994, 1989, 1988, 1984, 1981. The seven appearances are fifth in the league overall behind the New England Patriots (11), Pittsburgh Steelers (8), Dallas Cowboys (8) and Denver Broncos (8). In their seven appearances, the 49ers have posted a 5-2 record. San Francisco’s five Super Bowl victories came during an unprecedented run in the ’80s when they won four Super Bowl titles in eight years. San Francisco did not record a loss in the big game until falling short to the Baltimore Ravens in Super Bowl XLVII.

RELATED: 2023 NFL Playoffs Schedule – Bracket, game dates, times and TV networks for Wild Card Weekend and more

With another Super Bowl win, the 49ers would join the New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers as the teams with the most Super Bowl championships of all time.

RELATED: What are the highest-scoring and lowest-scoring Super Bowls in NFL history?

49ers total Super Bowl wins

Five (1981 season, 1984 season, 1988 season, 1989 season, 1994 season)

Most recent San Francisco 49ers Super Bowl appearance

2019 season: Lost Super Bowl LIV vs. the Kansas City Chiefs, 31-20

The 49ers most recent Super Bowl appearance came against the Chiefs in the 2019 season. In the game, quarterback Patrick Mahomes led Kansas City to three touchdowns in the final 6:13. The Chiefs scored 21 straight points to overcome a double-digit deficit and defeat the 49ers, 31-20.

For 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan, the loss cut deep. When he was the offensive coordinator of the Atlanta Falcons three years earlier, the Patriots came all the way back from down 25 points to defeat the Falcons, 34-28 in overtime.

With QB Jimmy Garoppolo and offensive weapons George Kittle and Deebo Samuel, Shanahan will look to rewrite history and finish out this season strong.

RELATED: When do the 2022 NFL Playoffs start: dates, schedule, playoff format, overtime rules, and more

San Francisco 49ers most recent Super Bowl win

1994 season: Won Super Bowl XXIX vs. the (formerly named) San Diego Chargers, 49-26

With a victory over the Chargers in Super Bowl XXIX, the 49ers became the first NFL team to win five Super Bowl championships. San Francisco had won its previous four Lombardi Trophies with Joe Montana at quarterback, but Steve Young led the 49ers to victory against the Chargers as he won the game MVP following a performance in which he threw for 325 yards and six touchdowns.

The game is the highest-scoring Super Bowl in NFL history. The 49ers scored 14 points in each of the first three quarters and seven more in the fourth to secure the 49-26 win.

RELATED: What are the highest-scoring and lowest-scoring Super Bowls in NFL history?

With a 55-10 win in Super Bowl XXIV against the Denver Broncos, the 49ers also hold the highest single-game point total in a Super Bowl.

49ers Super Bowl history

2019 season: Lost Super Bowl LIV vs. the Kansas City Chiefs, 31-20

2012 season: Lost Super Bowl XLVII vs. the Baltimore Ravens, 34-31

1994 season: Won Super Bowl XXIX vs. the San Diego Chargers, 49-26

1989 season: Won Super Bowl XXIV vs. the Denver Broncos, 55-10

1988 season: Won Super Bowl XXIII vs. the Cincinnati Bengals, 20-16

1984 season: Won Super Bowl XIX vs. the Miami Dolphins, 38-16

1981 season: Won Super Bowl XVI vs. the Cincinnati Bengals, 26-21

RELATED: 2023 NFL Playoffs Divisional Round Schedule – Times, dates, how to watch for Jags-Chiefs, Bengals-Bills, Giants-Eagles and more

When : Sunday, February 12, 2023

: Sunday, February 12, 2023 Where : State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona

: State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona TV Channel: FOX

FOX Follow along with ProFootballTalk and NBC Sports for NFL news, updates, scores, injuries, and more

Follow along with ProFootballTalk for the latest news, storylines, and updates surrounding the 2022 NFL Season, and be sure to subscribe to NFLonNBC on YouTube!

How to watch Sunday Night Football on Peacock:

If you have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can watch Sunday Night Football on your TV or with a TV provider login on the NBC Sports app, NBC app, or via NBCSports.com. Check your local listings to find your NBC channel. If you can’t find NBC in your channel lineup, please contact your TV provider.

If you don’t have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can stream Sunday Night Football on Peacock with a $4.99/month Peacock Premium plan. Sign up here or, if you already have a free Peacock account, go to your Account settings to upgrade or change your existing plan.

Please note that selection of a Premium plan will result in a charge which will recur on a monthly or annual basis until you cancel, depending on your plan. You can cancel your Premium plan at any time in your Account.

What devices are compatible with Peacock?

Peacock is available on a variety of devices. See the full list here.

In addition to Sunday Night Football, what else can I watch with Peacock Premium?

Premium is your key to unlocking everything Peacock has to offer. You’ll get access to all the live sports and events we have, including Premier League and WWE Premium Live Events like WrestleMania. You’ll also get full seasons of exclusive Peacock Original series, next-day airings of current NBC and Telemundo hits, plus every movie and show available on Peacock. There is always something new to discover on Peacock Premium.

Follow along with ProFootballTalk for the latest news, storylines, and updates surrounding the 2022 NFL Season, and be sure to subscribe to NFLonNBC on YouTube!