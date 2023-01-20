2023 NFL Playoffs: Explaining potential neutral site for AFC Championship game between Bills and Chiefs

By Jan 20, 2023, 8:55 AM EST
0 Comments

There’s an entire round of playoff football to go before the Conference Championships, and we’ll need to wait to see the results of Divisional Round matchup between the Jaguars and Chiefs and Bengals and Bills before anything is finalized. But should the Chiefs and Bills both advance, the ensuing championship game will not be played at Arrowhead, home stadium of the top-seeded Chiefs. Read on to see why the game would be set for a neutral site, and where it would take place.

Where would neutral site Bills-Chiefs AFC Championship game be held?

On January 12th, ahead of Wild Card Weekend, the NFL announced that it had identified Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta as the host site for a potential AFC Championship game between the Buffalo Bill and Kansas City Chiefs. It would be a significant warm-weather deviation from a January matchup in Kansas City.

Why is there a neutral site for Bills-Chiefs AFC Championship game?

The NFL decided to identify a neutral site for a potential Bills-Chiefs AFC Championship matchup after the decision not to resume the Week 17 matchup between the Bills and the Bengals on Monday, January 2nd, where Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a medical emergency and had to be resuscitated on the field. Hamlin spent several days at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, a level-one trauma center, before returning to Buffalo. He spent additional time at Buffalo General Medical Center before being discharged to continue his recovery supported by friends and family.

Because of the unequal number of games completed by the Bills and Chiefs (the Chiefs played 17 full games, to a 14-3 record, while the Bills played 16 to a 13-3 record), the NFL’s owners voted for a resolution that allowed for a neutral site AFC Championship should the Bills and Chiefs both advance to the game.

When will AFC Championship game take place?

The AFC Championship game is scheduled for Sunday, January 29th at 6:30pm ET on CBS and Paramount+, with teams to be determined based on the results of this weekend’s Divisional matchups. Here are all the possible outcomes for locations based on seeding and Divisional Round results:

  • Chiefs win, Bills win – AFC Championship held at Mercedes-Benz Stadium neutral site
  • Chiefs win, Bengals win – Chiefs host AFC Championship game
  • Jaguars win, Bills win – Bills host AFC Championship game
  • Jaguars win, Bengals win – Bengals host AFC Championship game

In order for the neutral site to be in play, the Chiefs need to beat the Jaguars in the first game of the Divisional Round, Saturday, January 21st on NBC and Peacock. Coverage begins at 3pm ET with kickoff at 4:30pm ET.

How to watch Jacksonville Jaguars vs Kansas City Chiefs:

  • Where: Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
  • When: Saturday, January 21
  • Start Time: 3:00 p.m. ET; live coverage begins at 4:30 p.m. ET with Football Night In America
  • TV Channel: NBC
  • Stream liveWatch live on Peacock or with the NBC Sports App

2023 NFL Playoffs Schedule: Bracket, game dates, times and TV networks for Divisional Round and more

By Jan 20, 2023, 8:30 AM EST
0 Comments

The 2023 NFL playoffs are underway and each day brings us closer to the ultimate showdown: Super Bowl LVII. Several familiar contenders are back in the mix, including the Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills, Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles. The New York Giants are back in the playoff picture for the first time since 2016, and will face the top-seeded Eagles in the Divisional Round after a Wild Card win over the Vikings. Speaking of the Wild Card – the opening round of the 2023 NFL playoffs ended Monday night with the Cowboys’ dominant win over the Buccaneers. Dak Prescott and the Dallas squad will face the 49ers next weekend.

See below for a full rundown of the 2023 NFL playoffs schedule, game dates, times, streaming and TV networks heading into the Divisional Round and stay tuned to NBC Sports and ProFootballTalk for previews, analysis, recaps and reactions to every AFC and NFC playoff game on the road to Super Bowl LVII.

2023 NFL Playoffs Schedule

The 2023 NFL continue Saturday, January 21st with the Divisional Round. See below for matchups, game dates and times and TV network for Saturday and Sunday’s action, as well as the Conference Championships and Super Bowl Sunday.

Divisional Round

  • Saturday, January 21
    • Jaguars (4) vs Chiefs (1) – NBC, Peacock, Universo at 4:30pm ET
    • Giants (6) vs Eagles (1) – FOX, FOX Deportes at 8:15pm ET
  • Sunday, January 22nd
    • Bengals (3) vs Bills (2) – CBS, Paramount+ at 3:00pm ET
    • Cowboys (5) vs 49ers (2) – FOX, FOX Deportes at 6:30pm ET

Conference Championships

  • Sunday, January 29
    • NFC Championship – FOX, FOX Deportes at 3:00pm ET
    • AFC Championship – CBS, Paramount+ at 6:30pm ET

Super Bowl LVII

  • Date: Sunday, February 12
  • Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
  • TV Network: Fox

2023 NFL Playoff Scores – Wild Card Weekend

Saturday, January 14

Seahawks (7) vs 49ers (2)

Chargers (5) vs Jaguars (4)

Sunday, January 15

Dolphins (7) vs Bills (2) 

Giants (6) vs Vikings (3) 

Ravens (6) vs Bengals (3) 

Monday, January 16

Cowboys (5) vs Buccaneers (4) 

Which teams have a first-round bye in the 2023 NFL playoffs?

The Chiefs secured the No. 1 seed in the AFC and a first-round bye. In the NFC, the Eagles defeated the Giants Week 18 to secure the top spot and an extra week of prep for the Divisional Round.

Final NFL Playoff Picture

Here is the final playoff picture for the 2022-23 NFL season following the Lions win over the Packers on Sunday Night Football, which made the Seattle Seahawks the final team to earn a playoff berth, the #7 seed in the NFC.

The league and owners met Friday to discuss AFC seeding and playoff outcomes following the decision not to resume the Bills-Bengals Monday night game, opting to utilize a neutral site in the event of a Bills-Chiefs AFC Championship game. Most importantly, the entire NFL community also continues to follow along with positive updates from the Bills and the University of Cincinnati medical team treating Damar Hamlin after his life-threatening injury earlier this week. Stay tuned to NBC Sports and ProFootballTalk for additional updates.

2023 AFC Playoff Picture

  1. Kansas City Chiefs (14-3)
  2. Buffalo Bills (13-3)
  3. Cincinnati Bengals (12-4)
  4. Jacksonville Jaguars (9-8)
  5. LA Chargers (10-7)
  6. Baltimore Ravens (10-7)
  7. Miami Dolphins (9-8)

2023 NFC Playoff Picture

  1. Philadelphia Eagles (14-3)
  2. San Francisco 49ers (13-4)
  3. Minnesota Vikings (13-4)
  4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-9)
  5. Dallas Cowboys (12-5)
  6. New York Giants (9-7-1)
  7. Seattle Seahawks (9-8)

2023 NFL Playoffs Divisional Round Schedule: Times, dates, how to watch for Jags-Chiefs, Bengals-Bills, Giants-Eagles and more

By Jan 20, 2023, 8:00 AM EST
2 Comments

All six of the Wild Card weekend matchups are through, with the Giants upsetting the Vikings to secure a matchup with the No. 1 seed Eagles, and the Bills and Bengals holding off the Dolphins and Ravens, respectively, to advance in the AFC. The Cowboys defeated the Buccaneers on Monday night to secure the final playoff spot – they’ll meet the 49ers next weekend. To start the Divisional Round, Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars will face Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, the top seed in the AFC, at 4:30pm ET on Saturday, January 21st on NBC and Peacock. Ahead of the next slate of playoff games, here’s a look at the full Divisional Round schedule, including matchups, times, dates, TV networks and streaming info.

2023 NFL Divisional Round Schedule

Saturday, January 21

Sunday, January 22nd

  • Bengals (3) vs Bills (2) – CBS, Paramount+ at 3:00pm ET
  • Cowboys (5) vs 49ers (2) – FOX, FOX Deportes at 6:30pm ET

Conference Championships

Sunday, January 29

  • NFC Championship – FOX, FOX Deportes at 3:00pm ET
  • AFC Championship – CBS, Paramount+ at 6:30pm ET

Super Bowl LVII

  • Date: Sunday, February 12
  • Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
  • TV Network: Fox

2023 NFL Playoffs, Wild Card Weekend scores: Final bracket, recaps, results for every AFC and NFC postseason game

Which teams are still in the 2023 NFL Playoffs?

In the NFC, the 49ers and Giants advanced to the Divisional Round with wins on Wild Card Weekend. They’ll be joined by the Cowboys after their win over the Buccaneers. The No. 1 seed Philadelphia Eagles will be waiting for the Giants in the Divisional Round thanks to a first-round bye. In the AFC, the Bills, Jaguars and Bengals are advancing after Wild Card wins. The No. 1 seed Kansas City Chiefs will see their first action of the 2023 playoffs in the Divisional when they host the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Which teams have been eliminated from the 2023 NFL Playoffs?

The Seattle Seahawks, Miami Dolphins, Minnesota Vikings, Los Angeles Chargers, Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers have all been eliminated from the 2023 NFL playoffs.

When does the Divisional Round begin?

The 2023 NFL Divisional Round kicks off Saturday, January 21st with the Jaguars visiting the Chiefs at Arrowhead. The Chiefs are hoping to make it back to the Super Bowl for the third time in the last four seasons (they won Super Bowl LIV to cap off the 2019 season), while the Jaguars are one of 12 current NFL franchises that have never won a Super Bowl (and one of four that have never even played in the big game).

2023 NFL Playoff Bracket: 

