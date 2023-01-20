All six of the Wild Card weekend matchups are through, with the Giants upsetting the Vikings to secure a matchup with the No. 1 seed Eagles, and the Bills and Bengals holding off the Dolphins and Ravens, respectively, to advance in the AFC. The Cowboys defeated the Buccaneers on Monday night to secure the final playoff spot – they’ll meet the 49ers next weekend. To start the Divisional Round, Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars will face Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, the top seed in the AFC, at 4:30pm ET on Saturday, January 21st on NBC and Peacock. Ahead of the next slate of playoff games, here’s a look at the full Divisional Round schedule, including matchups, times, dates, TV networks and streaming info.

2023 NFL Divisional Round Schedule

Saturday, January 21

Jaguars (4) vs Chiefs (1) – NBC, Peacock, Universo at 4:30pm ET

Giants (6) vs Eagles (1) – FOX, FOX Deportes at 8:15pm ET

Sunday, January 22nd

Bengals (3) vs Bills (2) – CBS, Paramount+ at 3:00pm ET

Cowboys (5) vs 49ers (2) – FOX, FOX Deportes at 6:30pm ET

Conference Championships

Sunday, January 29

NFC Championship – FOX, FOX Deportes at 3:00pm ET

AFC Championship – CBS, Paramount+ at 6:30pm ET

Date: Sunday, February 12

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV Network: Fox

2023 NFL Playoffs, Wild Card Weekend scores: Final bracket, recaps, results for every AFC and NFC postseason game

Which teams are still in the 2023 NFL Playoffs?

In the NFC, the 49ers and Giants advanced to the Divisional Round with wins on Wild Card Weekend. They’ll be joined by the Cowboys after their win over the Buccaneers. The No. 1 seed Philadelphia Eagles will be waiting for the Giants in the Divisional Round thanks to a first-round bye. In the AFC, the Bills, Jaguars and Bengals are advancing after Wild Card wins. The No. 1 seed Kansas City Chiefs will see their first action of the 2023 playoffs in the Divisional when they host the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Which teams have been eliminated from the 2023 NFL Playoffs?

The Seattle Seahawks, Miami Dolphins, Minnesota Vikings, Los Angeles Chargers, Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers have all been eliminated from the 2023 NFL playoffs.

When does the Divisional Round begin?

The 2023 NFL Divisional Round kicks off Saturday, January 21st with the Jaguars visiting the Chiefs at Arrowhead. The Chiefs are hoping to make it back to the Super Bowl for the third time in the last four seasons (they won Super Bowl LIV to cap off the 2019 season), while the Jaguars are one of 12 current NFL franchises that have never won a Super Bowl (and one of four that have never even played in the big game).

