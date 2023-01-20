2022 Sunday Night Football Schedule: TV channel, live stream info, NFL schedule

By Jan 20, 2023, 8:00 AM EST
7 Comments

The 2023 NFL playoffs are finally here and this Divisional Round weekend NBC and Peacock have got you covered as Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars take on Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium, this Saturday, Janaury 21. Live coverage begins at 3:00 p.m. ET with Football Night in America. Kickoff time is at 4:30 p.m.

This year’s Sunday Night Football coverage will feature Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth in the booth and Melissa Stark on the sidelines. Live coverage begins every Sunday night at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night in America with the talented group of Maria Taylor, Tony Dungy, Rodney Harrison, Jason Garrett, Chris Simms, Jac Collinsworth, Mike Florio, and Matthew Berry. Berry, a fantasy football industry pioneer, will also appear on Peacock’s exclusive NFL post-game show, Sunday Night Football Final.

Football Night in America will also feature a weekly segment hosted by Simms and sports betting and Berry, which highlights storylines and betting odds for the upcoming Sunday Night Football game on NBC, Peacock, and Universo. Real-time betting odds on the scoring ticker during FNIA also will be showcased. Peacock Sunday Night Football Final, an NFL postgame show produced by NBC Sports, will also go deep on the storylines and BetMGM betting lines that proved prominent during the matchup.

2022 Sunday Night Football Schedule:

*Live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Thursday, Sept. 8 (Week 1) – Josh Allen’s four touchdowns power Bills to 31-10 victory over Rams

Sunday, Sept. 11 (Week 1) – Bucs take care of business against Cowboys, who lose Dak Prescott late

Sunday, Sept. 18 (Week 2) Packers roll over Bears 27-10 as Aaron Jones, Preston Smith star

Sunday, Sept. 25 (Week 3) – Broncos do just enough to pull off 11-10 win over 49ers

Sunday, Oct. 2 (Week 4) – Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs dominate Bucs 41-31

Sunday, Oct. 9 (Week 5) – Justin Tucker’s last-play field goal delivers 19-17 win for Ravens

Sunday, Oct. 16 (Week 6) – Eagles intercept Cooper Rush three times in 26-17 win

Sunday, Oct. 23 (Week 7) – Kenny Pickett throws two late INTs, allowing Miami to escape with 16-10 win

Sunday, Oct. 30 (Week 8) – Bills beat Packers 27-17 for fourth win in a row

Sunday, Nov. 6 (Week 9) – Patrick Mahomes leads Chiefs to comeback overtime victory over Titans

Sunday, Nov. 13 (Week 10) – 49ers dominate Chargers in second half to win 22-16

Sunday, Nov. 20 (Week 11) – Travis Kelce’s third touchdown leads Chiefs to late comeback win

Thursday, Nov. 24 (Week 12) – Vikings improve to 9-2 with 33-26 victory over Patriots

Sunday, Nov. 27 (Week 12) – Packers lose Aaron Rodgers, another game as Eagles rush for 363 in 40-33 win

Sunday, Dec. 4 (Week 13) – Cowboys Too Much For Colts In Fourth Quarter Of A 54-19 Beatdown

Sunday, Dec. 11 (Week 14) – Justin Herbert throws for 367 yards, Chargers defeat Dolphins 23-17

Sunday, Dec. 18 (Week 15) – Calls go against Commanders in 20-12 loss to Giants

Sunday, Dec. 25 (Week 16) – Buccaneers win 19-16 in overtime

Sunday, Jan. 1 (Week 17) – Steelers keep playoff hopes alive with late touchdown, 16-13 win

Sunday, Jan. 8 (Week 18) – Lions Beat Packers, Giving Seahawks’ Final Playoff Berth

Saturday, Jan. 14 (Wild Card) – Jaguars come back for stunning 31-30 win over Chargers

Sunday, Jan. 15 (Wild Card) – Bengals survive and advance to play Bills, defeat Ravens 24-17

Saturday, Jan. 21 (Divisional) – Jaguars at Chiefs

2023 NFL Playoffs Bracket:

How to watch Sunday Night Football on Peacock:

If you have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can watch Sunday Night Football on your TV or with a TV provider login on the NBC Sports app, NBC app, or via NBCSports.com. Check your local listings to find your NBC channel. If you can’t find NBC in your channel lineup, please contact your TV provider.

If you don’t have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can stream Sunday Night Football on Peacock with a $4.99/month Peacock Premium plan.  Sign up here or, if you already have a free Peacock account, go to your Account settings to upgrade or change your existing plan. 

Please note that selection of a Premium plan will result in a charge which will recur on a monthly or annual basis until you cancel, depending on your plan. You can cancel your Premium plan at any time in your Account.

Cowboys Super Bowl history: When is the last time Dallas made it to, won the Super Bowl?

By Jan 20, 2023, 9:20 AM EST
0 Comments

Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys are back in the postseason for the second straight year. Last year the Cowboys managed to take the NFC East finishing with a 12-5 record in the regular season but lost to the 49ers in the Wild Card Round at home in disappointing fashion. Dallas did not spike the ball in time to set up what could have been a game-winning play as time expired on the clock.

America’s team, which has won just 3 playoff games in the last 25 years, is heading into the postseason not only looking for redemption but also for a chance to hoist up the Lombardi trophy for the first time since the 1995 season. See below for more the Cowboys Super Bowl history as well as additional information on how to watch Super Bowl LVII.

RELATED: When do the 2022 NFL Playoffs start: dates, schedule, playoff format, overtime rules, and more

Cowboys total Super Bowl wins 

The Cowboys have won the Super Bowl a total of five times in their eight appearances.  

Most recent Dallas Cowboys Super Bowl appearance 

  • 1995 season: Won Super Bowl XXX vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers, 27-17 

Dallas Cowboys most recent Super Bowl win 

  • 1995 season: Won Super Bowl XXX vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers, 27-17 

Cowboys Super Bowl history 

  • 1995 season: Won Super Bowl XXX vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers, 27-17 
  • 1993 season: Won Super Bowl XXVIII vs. the Buffalo Bills, 30-13 
  • 1992 season: Won Super Bowl XXVIII vs. the Buffalo Bills, 52-17 
  • 1978 season: Lost Super Bowl XIII vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers, 35-31 
  • 1977 season: Won Super Bowl XII vs. the Denver Broncos, 27-10 
  • 1975 season: Lost Super Bowl X vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers, 21-17 
  • 1971 season: Won Super Bowl VI vs. the Miami Dolphins, 24-3 
  • 1970 season: Lost Super Bowl V vs. the Baltimore Colts, 16-13 

How can I watch and live stream Super Bowl 2023?

  • When: Sunday, February 12, 2023
  • Where: State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Follow along with ProFootballTalk and NBC Sports for NFL news, updates, scores, injuries, and more

49ers Super Bowl history: When is the last time San Francisco made it to, won the Super Bowl?

By Jan 20, 2023, 9:10 AM EST
0 Comments

Despite losing both QBs Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo to season-ending injuries, the San Francisco 49ers found a way to clinch the franchise’s first division title since 2019 with a 21-13 win over the Seattle Seahawks in Week 15.

For the 49ers, playing for the Lombardi Trophy is familiar territory. San Francisco has seven Super Bowl appearances in the following seasons: 2019, 2012, 1994, 1989, 1988, 1984, 1981. The seven appearances are fifth in the league overall behind the New England Patriots (11), Pittsburgh Steelers (8), Dallas Cowboys (8) and Denver Broncos (8). In their seven appearances, the 49ers have posted a 5-2 record. San Francisco’s five Super Bowl victories came during an unprecedented run in the ’80s when they won four Super Bowl titles in eight years. San Francisco did not record a loss in the big game until falling short to the Baltimore Ravens in Super Bowl XLVII.

With another Super Bowl win, the 49ers would join the New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers as the teams with the most Super Bowl championships of all time.

49ers total Super Bowl wins

  • Five (1981 season, 1984 season, 1988 season, 1989 season, 1994 season)

Most recent San Francisco 49ers Super Bowl appearance

  • 2019 season: Lost Super Bowl LIV vs. the Kansas City Chiefs, 31-20

The 49ers most recent Super Bowl appearance came against the Chiefs in the 2019 season. In the game, quarterback Patrick Mahomes led Kansas City to three touchdowns in the final 6:13. The Chiefs scored 21 straight points to overcome a double-digit deficit and defeat the 49ers, 31-20.

For 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan, the loss cut deep. When he was the offensive coordinator of the Atlanta Falcons three years earlier, the Patriots came all the way back from down 25 points to defeat the Falcons, 34-28 in overtime.

With QB Jimmy Garoppolo and offensive weapons George Kittle and Deebo Samuel, Shanahan will look to rewrite history and finish out this season strong.

San Francisco 49ers most recent Super Bowl win

  • 1994 season: Won Super Bowl XXIX vs. the (formerly named) San Diego Chargers, 49-26

With a victory over the Chargers in Super Bowl XXIX, the 49ers became the first NFL team to win five Super Bowl championships. San Francisco had won its previous four Lombardi Trophies with Joe Montana at quarterback, but Steve Young led the 49ers to victory against the Chargers as he won the game MVP following a performance in which he threw for 325 yards and six touchdowns.

The game is the highest-scoring Super Bowl in NFL history. The 49ers scored 14 points in each of the first three quarters and seven more in the fourth to secure the 49-26 win.

With a 55-10 win in Super Bowl XXIV against the Denver Broncos, the 49ers also hold the highest single-game point total in a Super Bowl.

49ers Super Bowl history

  • 2019 season: Lost Super Bowl LIV vs. the Kansas City Chiefs, 31-20
  • 2012 season: Lost Super Bowl XLVII vs. the Baltimore Ravens, 34-31
  • 1994 season: Won Super Bowl XXIX vs. the San Diego Chargers, 49-26
  • 1989 season: Won Super Bowl XXIV vs. the Denver Broncos, 55-10
  • 1988 season: Won Super Bowl XXIII vs. the Cincinnati Bengals, 20-16
  • 1984 season: Won Super Bowl XIX vs. the Miami Dolphins, 38-16
  • 1981 season: Won Super Bowl XVI vs. the Cincinnati Bengals, 26-21

How can I watch and live stream Super Bowl 2023?

  • When: Sunday, February 12, 2023
  • Where: State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Follow along with ProFootballTalk and NBC Sports for NFL news, updates, scores, injuries, and more

