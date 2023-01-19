Jaguars Super Bowl, playoff history: Has Jacksonville ever made it to, won the Super Bowl?

What a remarkable season for Trevor Lawrence, Doug Pederson and the Jacksonville Jaguars. With a 20-16 win over the Tennessee Titans in Week 18, Jacksonville finished 9-8 and secured the AFC South title and a playoff berth for the first time since the 2017 season. As the #4 seed in the 2023 NFL playoffs, the Jaguars pulled off a come-from-behind victory against the #5 Los Angeles Chargers during Wild Card Weekend, and now head to Arrowhead Stadium to take on the Chiefs in the Divisional Round on Saturday on NBC and Peacock (coverage begins at 3:00pm ET). See below for the Jaguars Super Bowl history.

There’s a chance at history for this year’s Jaguars: The team is one of 12 current NFL franchises that has never won a Super Bowl, and also has the unfortunate distinction of being one of four teams that has never even made it to the big game (along with the Browns, Lions and Texans). Of those four teams, the Jaguars were the only ones to make it this year’s postseason, and the only ones with a shot to transform franchise history.

Jacksonville has a relatively short history as NFL teams go. Founded in 1995 as an expansion team alongside the Carolina Panthers, the Jaguars are less than 30 years old, and have made 8 playoff appearances over that stretch, including this season They have made it as far as the AFC Championship game, but the road has always ended there. Is this year’s team, led by 2021 number one overall pick Lawrence, the one to change that? They’ll have to get through the Chargers and a stacked AFC bracket that includes the Bills, Bengals and Chiefs, to get there.

Jaguars Super Bowl history

As mentioned above, Jacksonville has never won a Super Bowl and in fact has never made it to the Super Bowl. They are one of 12 current NFL franchises with no Super Bowl wins (Minnesota Vikings, Buffalo Bills, Cincinnati Bengals, Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Arizona Cardinals, Tennessee Titans, Los Angeles Chargers, Cleveland Browns, Detroit Lions and Houston Texans). Including the Jaguars, four teams with no league championships are in the 2023 postseason: the Vikings, Bills, Bengals and Chargers.

Jacksonville Jaguars playoff history, most recent appearance

Including this season, the Jaguars have made eight trips to the NFL playoffs, with a run of four straight appearances in their early years in the mid-90s. Before the 2022 season, Jacksonville’s last playoff game was a loss to the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship game as part of the 2017 season.

1996 season: Lost AFC Championship to New England Patriots (20-6)

1997 season: Lost Wild Card game to Denver Broncos (42-17)

1998 season: Lost Division Round game to New York Jets (34-24)

1999 season: Lost AFC Championships to Tennessee Titans (33-14)

2005 season: Lost Wild Card game to New England Patriots (28-3)

2007 season: Lost Divisional Round game to New England Patriots (31-20)

2017 season: Lost AFC Championship to New England Patriots (24-20)

Jaguars best playoff finish

The Jaguars have made it to the AFC Championship three times, losing to the Patriots in the 1996 season, the Titans in the 199 season and the Patriots again in the 2017 season. With neither the Patriots or the Titans in the 2023 playoff picture, maybe it’s a sign of history-making wins to come for Jacksonville.

