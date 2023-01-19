Djokovic worried about leg, bothered by heckler in Australia

Associated PressJan 19, 2023, 9:12 PM EST
2023 Australian Open - Day 4
Getty Images
0 Comments

MELBOURNE, Australia – Novak Djokovic propped up his left shoe on a courtside sign so he could stretch out a hamstring that he acknowledged afterward concerns him. He grimaced while flexing the muscle after one point, hopped on his right leg to keep weight off the left after another. He took a medical timeout while a trainer re-taped him during the second set – which Djokovic would go on to drop.

As if he needed another distraction, Djokovic was flustered enough by a heckler that he asked chair umpire Fergus Murphy to have the spectator removed from Rod Laver Arena, telling the official: “The guy’s drunk out of his mind. … He’s been provoking. He just wants to get in my head.”

As Djokovic summed up afterward: “It was a lot happening tonight.”

Here’s what did not happen Thursday evening at the Australian Open: Djokovic did not lose his way entirely and, most importantly, he did not lose in the second round, which is what happened to both No. 1 seed Rafael Nadal and No. 2 seed Casper Ruud.

Seeking a 10th trophy at Melbourne Park, to add to his own record, and a 22nd Grand Slam title overall, to equal Nadal’s, Djokovic put everything aside and beat 191st-ranked French qualifier Enzo Couacaud 6-1, 6-7 (5), 6-2, 6-0. It was Djokovic’s 23rd consecutive win at the Australian Open, a streak that paused a year ago when he couldn’t play in the tournament because he was not vaccinated against COVID-19.

“I am worried. I mean, I cannot say that I’m not. I have reason to be worried,” Djokovic said about the hamstring, noting that he needs to avoid practicing on days before matches.

“There’s not much more to talk about,” Djokovic said. “There’s two choices: Leave it or keep going. So I’m going to keep going.”

A group of people dressed in red-and-white striped shirts straight out of “Where’s Waldo?” left the arena after Djokovic pleaded his case with Murphy about one of them giving him a particularly hard time.

“What I have a problem with is when somebody’s crossing the line, numerous times … and saying things that were not respectful at all,” Djokovic explained at his news conference, adding that it had been going on for more than 1 1/2 hours. “I had enough, you know?”

This did not shape up as a contest of much intrigue, given that the fourth-seeded Djokovic has done all that he has done, while Couacaud entered with a career mark of 2-5. And whatever Couacaud’s chances were beforehand seemed to dim just four games in, when he turned his right ankle and required a visit from a trainer.

But Couacaud overcame that and played freely, conjuring some terrific shotmaking.

“You just have to deal with it. One of those circumstances and situations where things are maybe not going perfectly your way,” Djokovic said. “But that’s sport.”

He was speaking about how his foe was playing, yet the sentiment captured the night well.

There was a bit of Djokovic’s usual interplay with the crowd when he got his game in order. After breaking to lead 2-0 in the last set, he jogged around his side of the court, as if to show his opponent, and everyone else, just how well he was feeling and just how well he was playing.

At another moment, he basked in roars of approval by pointing his index finger to his right ear, asking for more.

Couacaud managed to have some fun, too, when he briefly made things a bit interesting, celebrating his claim of the second set by pointing to the court as if to indicate, “This is my house!”

Which, of course, it is not. The place belongs to Djokovic, who will play No. 27 Grigor Dimitrov next, and knows that two highly ranked contenders are no longer possible obstacles.

Krejcikova first to advance to Australian Open’s 4th round

Associated PressJan 19, 2023, 9:16 PM EST
2023 Australian Open - Day 5
Getty Images
0 Comments

MELBOURNE, Australia – Barbora Krejcikova has become the first player to advance to the fourth round at the Australian Open this year after a 6-2, 6-3 win over Anhelina Kalinina to open play Friday at Rod Laver Arena.

The 20th-seeded Czech player won the first five games of the match and dominated her Ukrainian opponent. Krejcikova has not dropped a set in three matches.

“I was happy that I was able to put all of them under my belt, there were some close games,” the 2021 French Open champion said of her early lead. “From there I tried to stay aggressive.”

Later on the fifth day, third-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas will have added motivation to advance and No. 1 Iga Swiatek and two leading American women are also in action.

Tsitsipas is the highest-ranked player left in the men’s draw following the exits of top-seeded and defending champion Rafael Nadal and No. 2 Casper Ruud.

The 24-year-old Tsitsipas, a three-time Australian Open semifinalist and 2021 French Open runner-up to Novak Djokovic, takes on Tallon Griekspoor for the first time in the next match on Rod Laver.

Swiatek is playing Spanish qualifier Cristina Bucsa while Americans Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff are favored to advance past Marta Kostyuk and Bernarda Pera, respectively.

Mackenzie McDonald, who beat Nadal, eyes more in Australia

Associated PressJan 19, 2023, 9:14 PM EST
2023 Australian Open - Day 3
Getty Images
0 Comments

MELBOURNE, Australia – It was a long road back to elite-level tennis for Mackenzie McDonald, and his victory over defending champion Rafael Nadal at the Australian Open showed just how much things have changed for the 27-year-old Californian who was a college star at UCLA.

To understand McDonald’s journey, go back to the 2019 French Open, where he tore a hamstring tendon three games into a first-round doubles match. Surgery for that made him unable to walk for several weeks and left McDonald with what he describes as “a massive scar.” The whole episode also served as “a big wakeup,” he says.

Returning to Roland Garros in 2020, his ranking down to 236th, McDonald got his first opportunity to face Nadal. McDonald spoke ahead of that one about having fun – then went out and lost 6-1, 6-0, 6-3.

Fast-forward to this week at Melbourne Park, where McDonald viewed his rematch against 22-time Grand Slam champion Nadal on Wednesday in a far different light than that initial meeting less than 2 1/2 years ago in Paris.

“Before, I wasn’t really up to beating a guy like that – or even believing I could,” McDonald said in an interview with The Associated Press after completing the 6-4, 6-4, 7-5 win in the second round against Nadal, who already was way behind on the scoreboard by the time he sought medical treatment late in the second set for what turned out to be an injured left hip flexor.

“I believed it more – and showed that,” said McDonald, who won NCAA titles in singles and doubles in 2016. “I was on a mission more than on a vacation.”

He twice has been to the fourth round at major tournaments, at Wimbledon in 2018 and the Australian Open in 2021.

Now ranked 65th, McDonald will try to make it at least that far yet again when he takes on No. 31 seed Yoshihito Nishioka of Japan in the third round on Court 3 in the afternoon Friday in Melbourne (sometime after 10:30 p.m. EST on Thursday).

McDonald is part of a group of U.S. men who reached the third round, many via unexpected wins, including Jenson Brooksby – who beat No. 2 seed Casper Ruud on Thursday – Tommy Paul, Ben Shelton, J.J. Wolf and Michael Mmoh.

McDonald, who is coached by 2005 U.S. Open semifinalist Robby Ginepri, used his flat groundstrokes to great effect on the slower hard court of Rod Laver Arena. The top-seeded Nadal praised the American for “playing at a great level.”

McDonald was the latest U.S. man to pick up a recent victory over Nadal, following Taylor Fritz at Indian Wells, Frances Tiafoe at the U.S. Open and Paul at the Paris Masters.

McDonald said Tiafoe told him, “Get after it!” ahead of Wednesday’s match, while Paul offered “quite a bit” of advice during a FaceTime chat the night before.

After completing a victory he considers “at the top” of his list of tennis accomplishments, McDonald spoke to folks back home.

“Everyone is super proud and pumped up for me … but obviously, there’s another match to be played,” McDonald said, “so I have to refocus.”