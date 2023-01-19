After a heartbreaking 42-36 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the Divisional Round last year–a game that changed the course of NFL playoff overtime rules—Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills are back in the postseason for the 4th straight year and look to win the Super Bowl for the first time in franchise history. The Bills, who entered the season as the overwhelming Super Bowl favorites, have experienced back-to-back eliminations from the Kansas City Chiefs over the last 2 years. Find out more on the Bills Super Bowl history below.

RELATED: What to know about Super Bowl 2023 – Date, location, halftime performance info, and much more

Super Bowl LVII takes place on Sunday, February 12 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. See below for additional information on how to watch.

RELATED: When do the 2022 NFL Playoffs start: dates, schedule, playoff format, overtime rules, and more

Bills total Super Bowl wins

Despite making 4 straight Super Bowl appearances (1990-1993) the Buffalo Bills have never hoisted the Lombardi Trophy.

Most recent Buffalo Bills Super Bowl appearance

1993 season: Lost Super Bowl XXVIII vs. the Dallas Cowboys, 30-13

The Buffalo Bills have not made a Super Bowl appearance since the 1993 season where they ultimately lost 30-13 against the Dallas Cowboys. The two teams were tied 13-13 in the third quarter after a series of back-and-forth scoring. The Cowboys then scored 17 unanswered points to seal the victory.

RELATED: 2023 NFL Playoffs Schedule – Bracket, game dates, times and TV networks for Wild Card Weekend and more

Buffalo Bills most recent Super Bowl win

The Bills have never won a Super Bowl.

RELATED: What are the highest-scoring and lowest-scoring Super Bowls in NFL history?

Bills Super Bowl history

1993 season: Lost Super Bowl XXVIII vs. the Dallas Cowboys, 30-13

1992 season: Lost Super Bowl XXVII vs. the Dallas Cowboys, 52-17

1991 season: Lost Super Bowl XXVI vs. the Washington Redskins, 37-24

1990 season: Lost Super Bowl XXV vs. the New York Giants, 20-19

RELATED: PFT’s NFL divisional round picks

When : Sunday, February 12, 2023

: Sunday, February 12, 2023 Where : State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona

: State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona TV Channel: FOX

FOX Follow along with ProFootballTalk and NBC Sports for NFL news, updates, scores, injuries, and more

Follow along with ProFootballTalk for the latest news, storylines, and updates surrounding the 2022 NFL Season, and be sure to subscribe to NFLonNBC on YouTube!

How to watch Sunday Night Football on Peacock:

If you have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can watch Sunday Night Football on your TV or with a TV provider login on the NBC Sports app, NBC app, or via NBCSports.com. Check your local listings to find your NBC channel. If you can’t find NBC in your channel lineup, please contact your TV provider.

If you don’t have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can stream Sunday Night Football on Peacock with a $4.99/month Peacock Premium plan. Sign up here or, if you already have a free Peacock account, go to your Account settings to upgrade or change your existing plan.

Please note that selection of a Premium plan will result in a charge which will recur on a monthly or annual basis until you cancel, depending on your plan. You can cancel your Premium plan at any time in your Account.

What devices are compatible with Peacock?

Peacock is available on a variety of devices. See the full list here.

In addition to Sunday Night Football, what else can I watch with Peacock Premium?

Premium is your key to unlocking everything Peacock has to offer. You’ll get access to all the live sports and events we have, including Premier League and WWE Premium Live Events like WrestleMania. You’ll also get full seasons of exclusive Peacock Original series, next-day airings of current NBC and Telemundo hits, plus every movie and show available on Peacock. There is always something new to discover on Peacock Premium.

Follow along with ProFootballTalk for the latest news, storylines, and updates surrounding the 2022 NFL Season, and be sure to subscribe to NFLonNBC on YouTube!