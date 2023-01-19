Bengals Super Bowl history: When is the last time Cincinnati made it to, won the Super Bowl?

After falling 23-20 to the LA Rams in Super Bowl LVI–the Bengals’ first Super Bowl appearance since 1988, Cincinnati is back in the playoffs and looks to avoid the “hangover” of a Super Bowl loss by becoming just the 9th team to make a repeat appearance to the big game the year after losing. See below for more on the Bengals Super Bowl history as well as additional information on how to watch Super Bowl LVII.

When was the Bengals’ last Super Bowl appearance?

Cincinnati’s last Super Bowl appearance was last year at SoFi Stadium where the Bengals fell 23-20 to the LA Rams. The Bengals last Super Bowl appearance prior to that came in the 1988 season against the San Francisco 49ers. The Bengals took down the Seattle Seahawks and Buffalo Bills en route to the Big Game.

The first half was a rock fight that ended at 3-3, but the Bengals took a 13-6 lead in the third quarter on Stanford Jennings’ 93-yard kickoff return touchdown. From there, though, Joe Montana engineered two touchdown drives, including the game-winning 10-yard scoring pass to John Taylor with 39 seconds remaining.

Before the 2021 season, Cincinnati had won just one playoff game since that heart-breaking loss.

When was the Bengals’ last Super Bowl win?

Cincinnati is the only team of the conference finalists that has not won a Super Bowl. Their only other appearance came in the 1981 season, also against Joe Montana and the 49ers.

San Francisco built a 20-0 halftime lead with the help of three Bengals turnovers, and despite a five-reception, 107-yard effort from now-NBC announcer Cris Collinsworth, Cincinnati was unable to claw its way back in. Montana and Co. won the franchise’s first of five Super Bowl titles by a score of 26-21.

The Bengals played just two seasons in the AFL before joining the NFL in 1970, so they have no league championships of any kind to their name. That makes this year’s opportunity even more significant for the team.

Bengals Super Bowl history

2021 season: Lost Super Bowl LVI vs. the LA Rams, 23-20

1988 season: Lost Super Bowl XXIII vs. the San Francisco 49ers, 20-16

1981 season: Lost Super Bowl XVI vs. the San Francisco 49ers, 26-21

When : Sunday, February 12, 2023

: Sunday, February 12, 2023 Where : State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona

: State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona TV Channel: FOX

FOX

