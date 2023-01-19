Bengals Super Bowl history: When is the last time Cincinnati made it to, won the Super Bowl?

By Jan 19, 2023, 1:00 PM EST
3 Comments

After falling 23-20 to the LA Rams in Super Bowl LVI–the Bengals’ first Super Bowl appearance since 1988, Cincinnati is back in the playoffs and looks to avoid the “hangover” of a Super Bowl loss by becoming just the 9th team to make a repeat appearance to the big game the year after losing. See below for more on the Bengals Super Bowl history as well as additional information on how to watch Super Bowl LVII.

When was the Bengals’ last Super Bowl appearance?

Cincinnati’s last Super Bowl appearance was last year at SoFi Stadium where the Bengals fell 23-20 to the LA Rams.  The Bengals last Super Bowl appearance prior to that came in the 1988 season against the San Francisco 49ers. The Bengals took down the Seattle Seahawks and Buffalo Bills en route to the Big Game.

The first half was a rock fight that ended at 3-3, but the Bengals took a 13-6 lead in the third quarter on Stanford Jennings’ 93-yard kickoff return touchdown. From there, though, Joe Montana engineered two touchdown drives, including the game-winning 10-yard scoring pass to John Taylor with 39 seconds remaining.

Before the 2021 season, Cincinnati had won just one playoff game since that heart-breaking loss.

When was the Bengals’ last Super Bowl win?

Cincinnati is the only team of the conference finalists that has not won a Super Bowl. Their only other appearance came in the 1981 season, also against Joe Montana and the 49ers.

San Francisco built a 20-0 halftime lead with the help of three Bengals turnovers, and despite a five-reception, 107-yard effort from now-NBC announcer Cris Collinsworth, Cincinnati was unable to claw its way back in. Montana and Co. won the franchise’s first of five Super Bowl titles by a score of 26-21.

The Bengals played just two seasons in the AFL before joining the NFL in 1970, so they have no league championships of any kind to their name. That makes this year’s opportunity even more significant for the team.

Bengals Super Bowl history

  • 2021 season: Lost Super Bowl LVI vs. the LA Rams, 23-20
  • 1988 season: Lost Super Bowl XXIII vs. the San Francisco 49ers, 20-16
  • 1981 season: Lost Super Bowl XVI vs. the San Francisco 49ers, 26-21

How can I watch and live stream Super Bowl 2023?

  • When: Sunday, February 12, 2023
  • Where: State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona
  • TV Channel: FOX
  Follow along with ProFootballTalk and NBC Sports for NFL news, updates, scores, injuries, and more

Follow along with ProFootballTalk for the latest news, storylines, and updates surrounding the 2022 NFL Season, and be sure to subscribe to NFLonNBC on YouTube!

2022 Sunday Night Football Schedule: TV channel, live stream info, NFL schedule

By Jan 19, 2023, 2:00 PM EST
7 Comments

The 2023 NFL playoffs are finally here and this Divisional Round weekend NBC and Peacock have got you covered as Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars take on Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium, this Saturday, Janaury 21. Live coverage begins at 3:00 p.m. ET with Football Night in America. Kickoff time is at 4:30 p.m.

This year’s Sunday Night Football coverage will feature Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth in the booth and Melissa Stark on the sidelines. Live coverage begins every Sunday night at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night in America with the talented group of Maria Taylor, Tony Dungy, Rodney Harrison, Jason Garrett, Chris Simms, Jac Collinsworth, Mike Florio, and Matthew Berry. Berry, a fantasy football industry pioneer, will also appear on Peacock’s exclusive NFL post-game show, Sunday Night Football Final.

Football Night in America will also feature a weekly segment hosted by Simms and sports betting and Berry, which highlights storylines and betting odds for the upcoming Sunday Night Football game on NBC, Peacock, and Universo. Real-time betting odds on the scoring ticker during FNIA also will be showcased. Peacock Sunday Night Football Final, an NFL postgame show produced by NBC Sports, will also go deep on the storylines and BetMGM betting lines that proved prominent during the matchup.

2022 Sunday Night Football Schedule:

*Live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Thursday, Sept. 8 (Week 1) – Josh Allen’s four touchdowns power Bills to 31-10 victory over Rams

Sunday, Sept. 11 (Week 1) – Bucs take care of business against Cowboys, who lose Dak Prescott late

Sunday, Sept. 18 (Week 2) Packers roll over Bears 27-10 as Aaron Jones, Preston Smith star

Sunday, Sept. 25 (Week 3) – Broncos do just enough to pull off 11-10 win over 49ers

Sunday, Oct. 2 (Week 4) – Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs dominate Bucs 41-31

Sunday, Oct. 9 (Week 5) – Justin Tucker’s last-play field goal delivers 19-17 win for Ravens

Sunday, Oct. 16 (Week 6) – Eagles intercept Cooper Rush three times in 26-17 win

Sunday, Oct. 23 (Week 7) – Kenny Pickett throws two late INTs, allowing Miami to escape with 16-10 win

Sunday, Oct. 30 (Week 8) – Bills beat Packers 27-17 for fourth win in a row

Sunday, Nov. 6 (Week 9) – Patrick Mahomes leads Chiefs to comeback overtime victory over Titans

Sunday, Nov. 13 (Week 10) – 49ers dominate Chargers in second half to win 22-16

Sunday, Nov. 20 (Week 11) – Travis Kelce’s third touchdown leads Chiefs to late comeback win

Thursday, Nov. 24 (Week 12) – Vikings improve to 9-2 with 33-26 victory over Patriots

Sunday, Nov. 27 (Week 12) – Packers lose Aaron Rodgers, another game as Eagles rush for 363 in 40-33 win

Sunday, Dec. 4 (Week 13) – Cowboys Too Much For Colts In Fourth Quarter Of A 54-19 Beatdown

Sunday, Dec. 11 (Week 14) – Justin Herbert throws for 367 yards, Chargers defeat Dolphins 23-17

Sunday, Dec. 18 (Week 15) – Calls go against Commanders in 20-12 loss to Giants

Sunday, Dec. 25 (Week 16) – Buccaneers win 19-16 in overtime

Sunday, Jan. 1 (Week 17) – Steelers keep playoff hopes alive with late touchdown, 16-13 win

Sunday, Jan. 8 (Week 18) – Lions Beat Packers, Giving Seahawks’ Final Playoff Berth

Saturday, Jan. 14 (Wild Card) – Jaguars come back for stunning 31-30 win over Chargers

Sunday, Jan. 15 (Wild Card) – Bengals survive and advance to play Bills, defeat Ravens 24-17

Saturday, Jan. 21 (Divisional) – Jaguars at Chiefs

2023 NFL Playoffs Bracket:

How to watch Jacksonville Jaguars vs Kansas City Chiefs: TV/live stream info for Saturday’s NFL Divisional Round game

By Jan 19, 2023, 1:22 PM EST
2 Comments

It’s the Jacksonville Jaguars vs Kansas City Chiefs this Saturday on NBC and Peacock in an AFC Divisional Round Weekend matchup you don’t want to miss.

Live coverage begins at 3:00 p.m. ET with Football Night in America and kickoff is at 4:30 p.m. See below for additional information on how to watch and live stream the Jacksonville Jaguars vs Kansas City Chiefs Divisional Round game.

Jacksonville Jaguars:

Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars were down 27-0 in the first half of last Saturday’s Wild Card Weekend match up against the LA Chargers but managed to pull off the NFL’s fifth biggest comeback with a 31-30 victory as Riley Patterson kicked the game winning 36-yard field goal. Lawrence, the first overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, bounced back throwing touchdowns on four straight possessions after throwing four interceptions early in the game. The 2nd-year QB finished 28-of-47 for 288 yards.

The Jacksonville Jaguars are making their first playoff appearance since the 2017 season. Jacksonville had the worst record in the league over the last 8 seasons with just 36 wins in 129 games but things have changed under the new leadership of head coach Doug Pederson who led the 2017 Super Bowl winning Eagles. Jacksonville is now the second team in league history to win their division after finishing the previous season with the worst record in the NFL (the last team to do that was the 2008 Dolphins).

When was the last time the Jacksonville Jaguars won a Super Bowl?

The Jacksonville Jaguars are one of 12 current NFL franchises have never won a Super Bowl.

Kansas City Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs begin their battle to make their 3rd Super Bowl appearance in the last 4 seasons this week. Kansas City came close last year but fell 27-24 in OT to the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship game–a loss that’s remained at the forefront of their minds all season. Mahomes, who at 27-years-old is now the oldest starting quarterback in the AFC’s playoff division, has had an impressive year finishing the regular season with 5,250 passing yards, 385 rushing yards, and six receiving yards–numbers that put the fifth-year starting QB in the MVP conversation.

The Chiefs clinched the top seed in the AFC with a 31-13 win over the Raiders during the final week of the regular season giving them a bye during Wild Card weekend.

When was the last time the Kansas City Chiefs won a Super Bowl?

The Kansas City Chiefs last Super Bowl win was in the 2019 season when the Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers, 31-20 in Super Bowl LIV.

When was the last time the Jacksonville Jaguars faced the Kansas City Chiefs?

The two teams went head-to-head back in Week 10 but it was Kansas City who pulled off the 27-17 win.

How to watch Jacksonville Jaguars vs Kansas City Chiefs:

  • Where: Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
  • When: Saturday, January 21
  • Start Time: 3:00 p.m. ET; live coverage begins at 4:30 p.m. ET with Football Night In America
  • TV Channel: NBC
  • Stream liveWatch live on Peacock or with the NBC Sports App

What time is kickoff for the Jacksonville Jaguars vs Kansas City Chiefs game?

Kickoff is at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Football Night in America will feature a weekly segment hosted by former NFL quarterback Chris Simms and sports betting and fantasy pioneer Matthew Berry, which highlights storylines and betting odds for the upcoming Sunday Night Football game on NBC, Peacock, and Universo. Real-time betting odds on the scoring ticker during FNIA also will be showcased.

2023 NFL Divisional Round Schedule:

Saturday, January 21

  • Jaguars (4) vs Chiefs (1) – NBC, Peacock, Universo at 4:30pm ET
  • Giants (6) vs Eagles (1) – FOX, FOX Deportes at 8:15pm ET

Sunday, January 22nd

  • Bengals (3) vs Bills (2) – CBS, Paramount+ at 3:00pm ET
  • Cowboys (5) vs 49ers (2) – FOX, FOX Deportes at 6:30pm ET

