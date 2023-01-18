Pegula, whose family owns Bills, honors Hamlin in Australia

Associated PressJan 18, 2023, 9:25 PM EST
MELBOURNE, Australia – Pro tennis player Jessica Pegula has Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin on her mind – and his No. 3 jersey number on her outfit – at the Australian Open.

Pegula, whose parents own the NFL’s Bills and the NHL’s Buffalo Sabres, is wearing a white screen-printed patch with Hamlin’s uniform number on her black skirt while she competes at the year’s first Grand Slam tournament.

Hamlin went into cardiac arrest and was resuscitated on the field when he collapsed after making a tackle during a game between the Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals on Jan. 2. He spent more than a week in the hospital, part of that time in critical condition, before being able to go home.

“I definitely wanted to do something,” Pegula said Wednesday after reaching the third round at Melbourne Park with a 6-2, 7-6 (5) victory over Aliaksandra Sasnovich.

“We were kind of figuring out what the Bills and the Sabres were doing, just as far as what was the message. I knew they would probably do something and what message were they trying to send. It ended up being kind of the `3′ was the symbol,” said Pegula, a 28-year-old who was born in New York and now is based in Florida.

“I just thought it would be cool to put on my outfit here. I thought it would be a fun way to kind of connect with the team and then also just show my support,” she said. “I felt like it was such a global event.”

Pegula reached the quarterfinals of the Australian Open each of the past two years, equaling her best result at any Grand Slam tournament.

She is currently a career-best No. 3 in the rankings – a coincidence that drew some reactions Pegula found amusing.

“I saw someone tweet that: `Why would you put your ranking on your skirt?’ I’m, like, `No, that’s not why,”‘ Pegula said with a laugh.

She said she watched the Bills’ win over the Miami Dolphins in the wild-card round on TV before playing her first match in Melbourne. Buffalo’s next playoff game is Sunday against the visiting Bengals.

No. 5 Sabalenka moves into 3rd round at the Australian Open

Associated PressJan 18, 2023, 9:32 PM EST
MELBOURNE, Australia – Aryna Sabalenka improved her winning streak to six as she beat American Shelby Rogers 6-3, 6-1 on Thursday to reach the third round of the Australian Open.

The No. 5-seeded Sabalenka, who began the year by winning the title in Adelaide, trailed the American 3-1 early in the match but won five straight games to take the opening set and then eased through the second.

“I expected a great level from her today, that’s why I stayed focused from the beginning to the end,” Sabalenka said.

Sabalenka will play either Elise Mertens, the No. 26-seeded player, or Lauren Davis in the third round.

Coco Gauff beats Emma Raducanu in Australia ‘with maturity’

Associated PressJan 18, 2023, 9:28 PM EST
MELBOURNE, Australia – Might be easy to forget, perhaps, that Coco Gauff is still just 18. After all, she’s been winning Grand Slam matches for 3 1/2 years. Already reached one major final. Moved into the top 10 of the WTA rankings in singles and doubles.

So Gauff was proud of the way she handled the situation when she was twice a point away from being pushed to a third set by Emma Raducanu at the Australian Open on Wednesday in the first head-to-head meeting between the two young tennis stars.

“I stayed calm when I needed to and made the serve when I needed to. Held when I needed to. I think that definitely comes with maturity,” Gauff said. “I feel like in the past, I would have freaked out in that moment.”

Instead, she steadied herself and went on to a 6-3, 7-6 (4) victory over the 20-year-old Raducanu in Rod Laver Arena to reach the third round at Melbourne Park for the first time since 2020.

“Fans are eager to see a new face of the game,” said the seventh-seeded Gauff, who was the runner-up to No. 1 Iga Swiatek at the French Open last June.

Raducanu has not made it past the second round at a Grand Slam tournament since she won the 2021 U.S. Open as a teenager. That made her the first qualifier to claim a major trophy.

“We’re going to be playing each other many times in the future, as we’re both young and coming,” Raducanu said. “You know, like, we’re going to be the next generation.”

Currently ranked 77th, Raducanu has been dealing with an ankle injury and said she was on crutches 10 days before the Australian Open began. Yet she was so close to extending this match, holding a pair of set points while ahead 5-4 in the second set.

On the first chance, Raducanu sailed a backhand long. On the second, she dumped an attempted drop shot into the net.

That helped Gauff hold serve there.

Part of her success in this match, and many others, is Gauff’s ability to track down shot after shot by opponents, using her speed and anticipation to play defense until she can switch to offense.

“You feel like you have to squeeze it closer to the line,” Raducanu said, “and then she kind of teases errors out of you that way.”

More miscues by Raducanu tilted the tiebreaker – and the match – Gauff’s way.

“I was reminding myself: `It’s the second set. You’re up a set. She needs to win this set to stay in the match. You know the level that you’re playing. In the third set you have a really good chance of winning,”‘ Gauff recounted afterward. “I was just trying to focus on the point in front of me and not look too far in the future.”