How to watch the NFL on Peacock: Full Sunday Night Football Schedule, live stream info for the 2022 season

By Jan 18, 2023, 12:00 PM EST
The 2023 NFL playoffs are back on Sunday Night Football and this week features a Divisional Round match up you won’t want to miss on NBC and Peacock. Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars–seeking their first Lombardi Trophy in franchise historyhead to Arrowhead Stadium to take on Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs–a team with plenty of postseason experience and looking to make its third Super Bowl appearance in the last 4 seasons.  Live coverage begins at 3:00 p.m. ET with Football Night in America. Kick off time is at 4:30 p.m.

See below for the full 2022 Sunday Night Football schedule as well as additional information on how to watch every game on Peacock.

2022 Sunday Night Football Schedule:

*Live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Thursday, Sept. 8 (Week 1) – Josh Allen’s four touchdowns power Bills to 31-10 victory over Rams

Sunday, Sept. 11 (Week 1) – Bucs take care of business against Cowboys, who lose Dak Prescott late

Sunday, Sept. 18 (Week 2) – Packers roll over Bears 27-10 as Aaron Jones, Preston Smith star

Sunday, Sept. 25 (Week 3) – Broncos do just enough to pull off 11-10 win over 49ers

Sunday, Oct. 2 (Week 4) – Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs dominate Bucs 41-31

Sunday, Oct. 9 (Week 5) – Justin Tucker’s last-play field goal delivers 19-17 win for Ravens

Sunday, Oct. 16 (Week 6) – Eagles intercept Cooper Rush three times in 26-17 win

Sunday, Oct. 23 (Week 7) – Kenny Pickett throws two late INTs, allowing Miami to escape with 16-10 win

Sunday, Oct. 30 (Week 8) – Bills beat Packers 27-17 for fourth win in a row

Sunday, Nov. 6 (Week 9) – Patrick Mahomes leads Chiefs to comeback overtime victory over Titans

Sunday, Nov. 13 (Week 10) – 49ers dominate Chargers in second half to win 22-16

Sunday, Nov. 20 (Week 11) – Travis Kelce’s third touchdown leads Chiefs to late comeback win

Thursday, Nov. 24 (Week 12) – Vikings improve to 9-2 with 33-26 victory over Patriots

Sunday, Nov. 27 (Week 12) – Packers lose Aaron Rodgers, another game as Eagles rush for 363 in 40-33 win

Sunday, Dec. 4 (Week 13) – Cowboys Too Much For Colts In Fourth Quarter Of A 54-19 Beatdown

Sunday, Dec. 11 (Week 14) – Justin Herbert throws for 367 yards, Chargers defeat Dolphins 23-17

Sunday, Dec. 18 (Week 15) – Calls go against Commanders in 20-12 loss to Giants

Sunday, Dec. 25 (Week 16) – Buccaneers win 19-16 in overtime

Sunday, Jan. 1 (Week 17) – Steelers keep playoff hopes alive with late touchdown, 16-13 win

Sunday, Jan. 8 (Week 18) – Lions Beat Packers, Giving Seahawks’ Final Playoff Berth

Saturday, Jan. 14 (Wild Card) – Jaguars come back for stunning 31-30 win over Chargers

Sunday, Jan. 15 (Wild Card) – Bengals survive and advance to play Bills, defeat Ravens 24-17

Saturday, Jan. 21 (Divisional) – Jaguars at Chiefs

How to watch Sunday Night Football on Peacock:

If you have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can watch Sunday Night Football on your TV or with a TV provider login on the NBC Sports app, NBC app, or via NBCSports.com. Check your local listings to find your NBC channel. If you can’t find NBC in your channel lineup, please contact your TV provider.

If you don’t have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can stream Sunday Night Football on Peacock with a $4.99/month Peacock Premium plan.  Sign up here or, if you already have a free Peacock account, go to your Account settings to upgrade or change your existing plan. 

Please note that selection of a Premium plan will result in a charge which will recur on a monthly or annual basis until you cancel, depending on your plan. You can cancel your Premium plan at any time in your Account.

What devices are compatible with Peacock?

Peacock is available on a variety of devices. See the full list here.

In addition to Sunday Night Football, what else can I watch with Peacock Premium?

Premium is your key to unlocking everything Peacock has to offer. You’ll get access to all the live sports and events we have, including Premier League and WWE Premium Live Events like WrestleMania. You’ll also get full seasons of exclusive Peacock Original series, next-day airings of current NBC and Telemundo hits, plus every movie and show available on Peacock. There is always something new to discover on Peacock Premium.

Jacksonville Jaguars vs Kansas City Chiefs: What is the connection between Andy Reid and Doug Pederson?

By Jan 18, 2023, 5:00 PM EST
Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars head to Arrowhead Stadium to battle it out with Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in a Divisional Round match up this Saturday, January 21. Live coverage begins at 3:00 p.m. ET with Football Night in America. Kickoff is at 4:30 p.m.

The Jaguars are on the hunt to win their very first Super Bowl in franchise history and while the numbers have given them every reason to be counted out this season, Jacksonville refuses to be overlooked. The team entered their Week 11 bye with a 3-7 record, yet managed to win 7 of their last 8 games–all of which have been come from behind victories including last week’s 31-30 win over the Chargers during Wild Card Weekend.

The Kansas City Chiefs, who last won the Super Bowl in 2019, have earned the AFC’s number 1 seed for the 3rd time in the last 5 seasons and have continued to maintain that standard of excellence with Mahomes, their 5th-year quarterback who at 27 is now the oldest starting quarterback in the AFC’s playoff division, in the drivers seat. The 2018 MVP racked up a career high 5,250 pass yards this season–which ranks 4th on the all-time single season passing yards list.

While both teams have different levels of postseason experience on their resumes, they do have one thing in common…their head coach connection. Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson and Chiefs head coach Andy Reid have worked together at various points over the course of their NFL careers. See below for the Andy Reid and Doug Pederson timeline.

History between Andy Reid and Doug Pederson:

  • 1995-1998: Green Bay, Wisconsin:

    • Pederson served as the backup QB while Reid was the Tight Ends Assistant Offensive Line Coach (1992-1996) and QBs coach (1997-1998).

  • 1999-2000: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania:

    • Reid served as the Eagles head coach ahead of the 1999 season and recruited Pederson for the starting QB position. Pederson started the first 9 games of the season before he was benched and later released by the Eagles in August 2000.

  • 2009-2012: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania:

    • Reid hired Pederson to take on the role of Eagles’ offensive quality control coach (2009-2010). He was later promoted to the QBs coach prior to the 2011 season and held that position for two years.

  • 2013-2015: Kansas City, Missouri:

    • Reid became the Chiefs head coach in 2013 and hired Pederson as the Offensive Coordinator, a role he served in for three seasons.

This is Pederson’s first season serving as the Jaguars head coach. Ahead of Jacksonville’s Week 10 match up with Kansas City this season, he sang coach Reid’s praises:

“I owe a lot to Coach Reid and the things he taught me not only as a player, but I think as an assistant coach” said Pederson via conference call. “When I became coordinator there in Kansas City, we spent so much time together in meetings and one-on-ones. Everything about him is about pouring himself into other people, and he did that with me and helped me prepare for my first job in Philadelphia, and that went a long way.”

See below for additional information on how to watch and live stream the Jacksonville Jaguars vs Kansas City Chiefs game this Saturday on NBC and Peacock!

How to watch Jacksonville Jaguars vs Kansas City Chiefs:

  • Where: Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
  • When: Saturday, January 21
  • Start Time: 3:00 p.m. ET; live coverage begins at 4:30 p.m. ET with Football Night In America
  • TV Channel: NBC
  • Stream liveWatch live on Peacock or with the NBC Sports App

What time is kickoff for the Jacksonville Jaguars vs Kansas City Chiefs game?

Kickoff is at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Football Night in America will feature a weekly segment hosted by former NFL quarterback Chris Simms and sports betting and fantasy pioneer Matthew Berry, which highlights storylines and betting odds for the upcoming Sunday Night Football game on NBC, Peacock, and Universo. Real-time betting odds on the scoring ticker during FNIA also will be showcased.

2023 NFL Divisional Round Schedule:

Saturday, January 21

  • Jaguars (4) vs Chiefs (1) – NBC, Peacock, Universo at 4:30pm ET
  • Giants (6) vs Eagles (1) – FOX, FOX Deportes at 8:15pm ET

Sunday, January 22nd

  • Bengals (3) vs Bills (2) – CBS, Paramount+ at 3:00pm ET
  • Cowboys (5) vs 49ers (2) – FOX, FOX Deportes at 6:30pm ET

How to watch Sunday Night Football on Peacock:

If you have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can watch Sunday Night Football on your TV or with a TV provider login on the NBC Sports app, NBC app, or via NBCSports.com. Check your local listings to find your NBC channel. If you can’t find NBC in your channel lineup, please contact your TV provider.

If you don’t have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can stream Sunday Night Football on Peacock with a $4.99/month Peacock Premium plan.  Sign up here or, if you already have a free Peacock account, go to your Account settings to upgrade or change your existing plan. 

Please note that selection of a Premium plan will result in a charge which will recur on a monthly or annual basis until you cancel, depending on your plan. You can cancel your Premium plan at any time in your Account.

2022 Sunday Night Football Schedule: TV channel, live stream info, NFL schedule

By Jan 18, 2023, 2:00 PM EST
The 2023 NFL playoffs are finally here and this Divisional Round weekend NBC and Peacock have got you covered as Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars take on Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium, this Saturday, Janaury 21. Live coverage begins at 3:00 p.m. ET with Football Night in America. Kickoff time is at 4:30 p.m.

This year’s Sunday Night Football coverage will feature Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth in the booth and Melissa Stark on the sidelines. Live coverage begins every Sunday night at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night in America with the talented group of Maria Taylor, Tony Dungy, Rodney Harrison, Jason Garrett, Chris Simms, Jac Collinsworth, Mike Florio, and Matthew Berry. Berry, a fantasy football industry pioneer, will also appear on Peacock’s exclusive NFL post-game show, Sunday Night Football Final.

Football Night in America will also feature a weekly segment hosted by Simms and sports betting and Berry, which highlights storylines and betting odds for the upcoming Sunday Night Football game on NBC, Peacock, and Universo. Real-time betting odds on the scoring ticker during FNIA also will be showcased. Peacock Sunday Night Football Final, an NFL postgame show produced by NBC Sports, will also go deep on the storylines and BetMGM betting lines that proved prominent during the matchup.

2023 NFL Playoffs Bracket:

