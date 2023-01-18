How to watch Jacksonville Jaguars vs Kansas City Chiefs: TV/live stream info for Saturday’s NFL Divisional Round game

By Jan 18, 2023, 9:53 AM EST
It’s the Jacksonville Jaguars vs Kansas City Chiefs this Saturday on NBC and Peacock in an AFC Divisional Round Weekend matchup you don’t want to miss.

Live coverage begins at 3:00 p.m. ET with Football Night in America and kickoff is at 4:30 p.m. See below for additional information on how to watch and live stream the Jacksonville Jaguars vs Kansas City Chiefs Divisional Round game.

RELATED: 2023 NFL Playoffs Schedule – Bracket, game dates, times and TV networks for Divisional Round and more

Jacksonville Jaguars:

Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars were down 27-0 in the first half of last Saturday’s Wild Card Weekend match up against the LA Chargers but managed to pull off the NFL’s fifth biggest comeback with a 31-30 victory as Riley Patterson kicked the game winning 36-yard field goal. Lawrence, the first overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, bounced back throwing touchdowns on four straight possessions after throwing four interceptions early in the game. The 2nd-year QB finished 28-of-47 for 288 yards.

The Jacksonville Jaguars are making their first playoff appearance since the 2017 season. Jacksonville had the worst record in the league over the last 8 seasons with just 36 wins in 129 games but things have changed under the new leadership of head coach Doug Pederson who led the 2017 Super Bowl winning Eagles. Jacksonville is now the second team in league history to win their division after finishing the previous season with the worst record in the NFL (the last team to do that was the 2008 Dolphins).

When was the last time the Jacksonville Jaguars won a Super Bowl?

The Jacksonville Jaguars are one of 12 current NFL franchises have never won a Super Bowl.

RELATED: Jaguars Super Bowl, playoff history – Has Jacksonville ever made it to, won the Super Bowl?

Kansas City Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs begin their battle to make their 3rd Super Bowl appearance in the last 4 seasons this week. Kansas City came close last year but fell 27-24 in OT to the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship game–a loss that’s remained at the forefront of their minds all season. Mahomes, who at 27-years-old is now the oldest starting quarterback in the AFC’s playoff division, has had an impressive year finishing the regular season with 5,250 passing yards, 385 rushing yards, and six receiving yards–numbers that put the fifth-year starting QB in the MVP conversation.

The Chiefs clinched the top seed in the AFC with a 31-13 win over the Raiders during the final week of the regular season giving them a bye during Wild Card weekend.

When was the last time the Kansas City Chiefs won a Super Bowl?

The Kansas City Chiefs last Super Bowl win was in the 2019 season when the Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers, 31-20 in Super Bowl LIV.

RELATED: Chiefs Super Bowl history –  When is the last time Kansas City made it to, won the Super Bowl?

When was the last time the Jacksonville Jaguars faced the Kansas City Chiefs?

The two teams went head-to-head back in Week 10 but it was Kansas City who pulled off the 27-17 win.

RELATED: What is the connection between Andy Reid and Doug Pederson?

How to watch Jacksonville Jaguars vs Kansas City Chiefs:

  • Where: Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
  • When: Saturday, January 21
  • Start Time: 3:00 p.m. ET; live coverage begins at 4:30 p.m. ET with Football Night In America
  • TV Channel: NBC
  • Stream liveWatch live on Peacock or with the NBC Sports App

What time is kickoff for the Jacksonville Jaguars vs Kansas City Chiefs game?

Kickoff is at 4:30 p.m. ET.

RELATED: 2022 Sunday Night Football Schedule: TV channel, live stream info, NFL schedule

For all your tailgating needs for the 2022 Fall season, click here!

Football Night in America will feature a weekly segment hosted by former NFL quarterback Chris Simms and sports betting and fantasy pioneer Matthew Berry, which highlights storylines and betting odds for the upcoming Sunday Night Football game on NBC, Peacock, and Universo. Real-time betting odds on the scoring ticker during FNIA also will be showcased.

RELATED: When do the 2022 NFL Playoffs start: dates, schedule, playoff format, overtime rules, and more

2023 NFL Divisional Round Schedule:

Saturday, January 21

  • Jaguars (4) vs Chiefs (1) – NBC, Peacock, Universo at 4:30pm ET
  • Giants (6) vs Eagles (1) – FOX, FOX Deportes at 8:15pm ET

Sunday, January 22nd

  • Bengals (3) vs Bills (2) – CBS, Paramount+ at 3:00pm ET
  • Cowboys (5) vs 49ers (2) – FOX, FOX Deportes at 6:30pm ET

How to watch Sunday Night Football on Peacock:

If you have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can watch Sunday Night Football on your TV or with a TV provider login on the NBC Sports app, NBC app, or via NBCSports.com. Check your local listings to find your NBC channel. If you can't find NBC in your channel lineup, please contact your TV provider.

RELATED: What to know about Super Bowl 2023 – Date, location, halftime performance info, and much more

If you don't have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can stream Sunday Night Football on Peacock with a $4.99/month Peacock Premium plan. 

Please note that selection of a Premium plan will result in a charge which will recur on a monthly or annual basis until you cancel, depending on your plan. You can cancel your Premium plan at any time in your Account.

RELATED: 2023 NFL Playoffs Divisional Round Schedule – Times, dates, how to watch for Jags-Chiefs, Bengals-Bills, Giants-Eagles and more

 Follow along with ProFootballTalk for the latest news, storylines, and updates surrounding the 2023 NFL Playoffs, and be sure to subscribe to NFLonNBC on YouTube!

Bengals Super Bowl history: When is the last time Cincinnati made it to, won the Super Bowl?

By Jan 18, 2023, 1:35 PM EST
After falling 23-20 to the LA Rams in Super Bowl LVI–the Bengals’ first Super Bowl appearance since 1988, Cincinnati is back in the playoffs and looks to avoid the “hangover” of a Super Bowl loss by becoming just the 9th team to make a repeat appearance to the big game the year after losing. See below for more on the Bengals Super Bowl history as well as additional information on how to watch Super Bowl LVII.

RELATED: What to know about Super Bowl 2023 – Date, location, halftime performance info, and much more

When was the Bengals’ last Super Bowl appearance?

Cincinnati’s last Super Bowl appearance was last year at SoFi Stadium where the Bengals fell 23-20 to the LA Rams.  The Bengals last Super Bowl appearance prior to that came in the 1988 season against the San Francisco 49ers. The Bengals took down the Seattle Seahawks and Buffalo Bills en route to the Big Game.

RELATED: 2023 NFL Playoffs Schedule – Bracket, game dates, times and TV networks for Wild Card Weekend and more

The first half was a rock fight that ended at 3-3, but the Bengals took a 13-6 lead in the third quarter on Stanford Jennings’ 93-yard kickoff return touchdown. From there, though, Joe Montana engineered two touchdown drives, including the game-winning 10-yard scoring pass to John Taylor with 39 seconds remaining.

RELATED: When do the 2022 NFL Playoffs start: dates, schedule, playoff format, overtime rules, and more

Before the 2021 season, Cincinnati had won just one playoff game since that heart-breaking loss.

RELATED: 2023 NFL Playoffs Divisional Round Schedule – Times, dates, how to watch for Jags-Chiefs, Bengals-Bills, Giants-Eagles and more

When was the Bengals’ last Super Bowl win?

Cincinnati is the only team of the conference finalists that has not won a Super Bowl. Their only other appearance came in the 1981 season, also against Joe Montana and the 49ers.

San Francisco built a 20-0 halftime lead with the help of three Bengals turnovers, and despite a five-reception, 107-yard effort from now-NBC announcer Cris Collinsworth, Cincinnati was unable to claw its way back in. Montana and Co. won the franchise’s first of five Super Bowl titles by a score of 26-21.

The Bengals played just two seasons in the AFL before joining the NFL in 1970, so they have no league championships of any kind to their name. That makes this year’s opportunity even more significant for the team.

Bengals Super Bowl history

  • 2021 season: Lost Super Bowl LVI vs. the LA Rams, 23-20
  • 1988 season: Lost Super Bowl XXIII vs. the San Francisco 49ers, 20-16
  • 1981 season: Lost Super Bowl XVI vs. the San Francisco 49ers, 26-21

How can I watch and live stream Super Bowl 2023?

  • When: Sunday, February 12, 2023
  • Where: State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Follow along with ProFootballTalk and NBC Sports for NFL news, updates, scores, injuries, and more

Follow along with ProFootballTalk for the latest news, storylines, and updates surrounding the 2022 NFL Season, and be sure to subscribe to NFLonNBC on YouTube!

How to watch Sunday Night Football on Peacock:

If you have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can watch Sunday Night Football on your TV or with a TV provider login on the NBC Sports app, NBC app, or via NBCSports.com. Check your local listings to find your NBC channel. If you can't find NBC in your channel lineup, please contact your TV provider.

If you don't have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can stream Sunday Night Football on Peacock with a $4.99/month Peacock Premium plan. 

Please note that selection of a Premium plan will result in a charge which will recur on a monthly or annual basis until you cancel, depending on your plan. You can cancel your Premium plan at any time in your Account.

What devices are compatible with Peacock?

Peacock is available on a variety of devices. See the full list here.

In addition to Sunday Night Football, what else can I watch with Peacock Premium?

Premium is your key to unlocking everything Peacock has to offer. You’ll get access to all the live sports and events we have, including Premier League and WWE Premium Live Events like WrestleMania. You’ll also get full seasons of exclusive Peacock Original series, next-day airings of current NBC and Telemundo hits, plus every movie and show available on Peacock. There is always something new to discover on Peacock Premium.

Follow along with ProFootballTalk for the latest news, storylines, and updates surrounding the 2022 NFL Season, and be sure to subscribe to NFLonNBC on YouTube!

Cowboys Super Bowl history: When is the last time Dallas made it to, won the Super Bowl?

By Jan 18, 2023, 1:20 PM EST
Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys are back in the postseason for the second straight year. Last year the Cowboys managed to take the NFC East finishing with a 12-5 record in the regular season but lost to the 49ers in the Wild Card Round at home in disappointing fashion. Dallas did not spike the ball in time to set up what could have been a game-winning play as time expired on the clock.

RELATED: What to know about Super Bowl 2023 – Date, location, halftime performance info, and much more

America’s team, which has won just 3 playoff games in the last 25 years, is heading into the postseason not only looking for redemption but also for a chance to hoist up the Lombardi trophy for the first time since the 1995 season. See below for more the Cowboys Super Bowl history as well as additional information on how to watch Super Bowl LVII.

RELATED: When do the 2022 NFL Playoffs start: dates, schedule, playoff format, overtime rules, and more

Cowboys total Super Bowl wins 

The Cowboys have won the Super Bowl a total of five times in their eight appearances.  

Most recent Dallas Cowboys Super Bowl appearance 

  • 1995 season: Won Super Bowl XXX vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers, 27-17 

Dallas Cowboys most recent Super Bowl win 

  • 1995 season: Won Super Bowl XXX vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers, 27-17 

Cowboys Super Bowl history 

  • 1995 season: Won Super Bowl XXX vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers, 27-17 
  • 1993 season: Won Super Bowl XXVIII vs. the Buffalo Bills, 30-13 
  • 1992 season: Won Super Bowl XXVIII vs. the Buffalo Bills, 52-17 
  • 1978 season: Lost Super Bowl XIII vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers, 35-31 
  • 1977 season: Won Super Bowl XII vs. the Denver Broncos, 27-10 
  • 1975 season: Lost Super Bowl X vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers, 21-17 
  • 1971 season: Won Super Bowl VI vs. the Miami Dolphins, 24-3 
  • 1970 season: Lost Super Bowl V vs. the Baltimore Colts, 16-13 

RELATED: 2023 NFL Playoffs Schedule – Bracket, game dates, times and TV networks for Wild Card Weekend and more

How can I watch and live stream Super Bowl 2023?

  • When: Sunday, February 12, 2023
  • Where: State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Follow along with ProFootballTalk and NBC Sports for NFL news, updates, scores, injuries, and more

Follow along with ProFootballTalk for the latest news, storylines, and updates surrounding the 2022 NFL Season, and be sure to subscribe to NFLonNBC on YouTube!

RELATED: RELATED: 2023 NFL Playoffs Divisional Round Schedule – Times, dates, how to watch for Jags-Chiefs, Bengals-Bills, Giants-Eagles and more

How to watch Sunday Night Football on Peacock:

If you have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can watch Sunday Night Football on your TV or with a TV provider login on the NBC Sports app, NBC app, or via NBCSports.com. Check your local listings to find your NBC channel. If you can't find NBC in your channel lineup, please contact your TV provider.

If you don't have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can stream Sunday Night Football on Peacock with a $4.99/month Peacock Premium plan. 

Please note that selection of a Premium plan will result in a charge which will recur on a monthly or annual basis until you cancel, depending on your plan. You can cancel your Premium plan at any time in your Account.

What devices are compatible with Peacock?

Peacock is available on a variety of devices. See the full list here.

In addition to Sunday Night Football, what else can I watch with Peacock Premium?

Premium is your key to unlocking everything Peacock has to offer. You’ll get access to all the live sports and events we have, including Premier League and WWE Premium Live Events like WrestleMania. You’ll also get full seasons of exclusive Peacock Original series, next-day airings of current NBC and Telemundo hits, plus every movie and show available on Peacock. There is always something new to discover on Peacock Premium.

Follow along with ProFootballTalk for the latest news, storylines, and updates surrounding the 2022 NFL Season, and be sure to subscribe to NFLonNBC on YouTube!

