When do the 2023 NFL Playoffs start: dates, schedule, playoff format, overtime rules, and more

By Jan 17, 2023, 8:00 AM EST
The 2023 NFL playoffs have finally arrived and this year’s format will once again include a total of 14 teams –seven from each conference with the top seeds automatically getting a first-round bye. Six games will take place on Wild Card Weekend under the following format for each conference:

2023 NFL Wild Card Weekend Format :

  • No. 2 Seed (host) vs No. 7 Seed
  • No. 3 Seed (host) vs No. 6 Seed
  • No. 4 Seed (host) vs No. 5 Seed

The Wild Card winners will advance to the Divisional round where they will face the top seeds in each conference. See below to find out the 2023 NFL playoff format and schedule.

When do the 2023 NFL Playoffs Start?

The 2023 NFL playoffs begin on Saturday, January 14, 2023.

2023 NFL Playoff Schedule

2023 NFL Divisional Weekend:

Saturday, January 21

Sunday, January 22nd

  • Bengals (3) vs Bills (2) – CBS, Paramount+ at 3:00pm ET
  • Cowboys (5) vs 49ers (2) – FOX, FOX Deportes at 6:30pm ET

2023 NFL Conference Championships:

  • Sunday, January 29

2023 NFL Wild Card Weekend Results:

Saturday, January 14

Seahawks (7) vs 49ers (2)

Chargers (5) vs Jaguars (4)

Sunday, January 15

Dolphins (7) vs Bills (2) 

Giants (6) vs Vikings (3) 

Ravens (6) vs Bengals (3) 

When is the Super Bowl?

This year’s Super Bowl will take place at State Farm Stadium–home of the Arizona Cardinals– in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday, February 12 at 6:30 p.m. ET on Fox. The last time the Super Bowl was contested in Arizona was in 2015, Super Bowl XLIX when the New England Patriots defeated the Seattle Seahawks.

How will overtime work in the 2023 NFL playoffs?

After Kansas City’s exciting 42-36 overtime victory over the Bills in last year’s divisional round, when Kansas City scored a touchdown on the first possession of OT denying the Bills a chance to touch the ball, the league has made a change to its postseason rules. Each team will now have an opportunity to possess the ball in overtime. See below for the NFL’s official postseason OT rules:

2023 NFL Playoffs Overtime Rules:

  • If the score is still tied at the end of an overtime period — or if the second team’s initial possession has not ended — the teams will play another overtime period. Play will continue regardless of how many overtime periods are needed for a winner to be determined.
  • There will be a two-minute intermission between each overtime period. There will not be a halftime intermission after the second period.
  • The captain who lost the first overtime coin toss will either choose to possess the ball or select which goal his team will defend unless the team that won the coin toss deferred that choice.
  • Each team will have an opportunity to possess the ball in overtime.
  • Each team gets three timeouts during a half.
  • The same timing rules that apply at the end of the second and fourth regulation periods also apply at the end of a second or fourth overtime period.
  • If there is still no winner at the end of a fourth overtime period, there will be another coin toss, and play will continue until a winner is declared.

2023 NFL Playoff Picture and Super Bowl History:

AFC:

  1. Kansas City Chiefs (14-3)
  2. Buffalo Bills (13-3)
  3. Cincinnati Bengals (12-4)
  4. Jacksonville Jaguars (9-8)
  5. LA Chargers (10-7)
  6. Baltimore Ravens (10-7)
  7. Miami Dolphins (9-8)

NFC:

  1. Philadelphia Eagles (14-3)
  2. San Francisco 49ers (13-4)
  3. Minnesota Vikings (13-4)
  4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-9)
  5. Dallas Cowboys (12-5)
  6. New York Giants (9-7-1)
  7. Seattle Seahawks (9-8)

Giants Super Bowl history: When is the last time New York made it to, won the Super Bowl?

By Jan 17, 2023, 10:16 AM EST
After 5 straight seasons with double-digit losses, the New York Giants are finally back in the NFL playoffs. The team clinched the sixth seed in the NFC with a 38-10 thrashing over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 17 and battled their way to the Divisional Round with a 31-24 victory over the Minnesota Vikings during Wild Card Weekend.

There were many uncertainties surrounding 2019 first-round quarterback Daniel Jones at the start of the season. Jones has been plagued with both injuries and inconsistent play in each of his first three seasons but the 4th-year QB has shown great signs of improvement. With new GM Joe Schoen and new head coach Brian Daboll in charge–both former Bills employees–the Giants hope to hoist the franchise’s first Lombardi trophy since February 2012.

 Super Bowl LVII  takes place on Sunday, February 12 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. See below for additional information on how to watch.

Giants total Super Bowl wins

The New York Giants have won 4 Super Bowls in 5 total appearances.

Most recent New York Giants Super Bowl appearance

  • 2011 season: Won Super Bowl XLVI vs. the New England Patriots, 21-17

New York Giants most recent Super Bowl win

  • 2011 season: Won Super Bowl XLVI vs. the New England Patriots, 21-17

Giants Super Bowl history

  • 2011 season: Won Super Bowl XLVI vs. the New England Patriots, 21-17
  • 2007 season: Won Super Bowl XLII  vs. the New England Patriots, 17-14
  • 2000 season: Lost Super Bowl XXXV vs. the Baltimore Ravens, 34-7
  • 1990 season: Won Super Bowl XXV vs. the Buffalo Bills, 20-19
  • 1986 season: Won Super Bowl XXI vs. the Denver Broncos, 39-20

How can I watch and live stream Super Bowl 2023?

  • When: Sunday, February 12, 2023
  • Where: State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona
  • TV Channel: FOX
  Follow along with ProFootballTalk and NBC Sports for NFL news, updates, scores, injuries, and more

2023 NFL Playoffs, Wild Card Weekend scores: Final bracket, recaps, results for every AFC and NFC postseason game

By Jan 17, 2023, 10:00 AM EST
The 2023 NFL Playoffs are finally here as the battle for the Lombardi Trophy continues following six action-packed games this Wild Card Weekend, with the Divisional Round now less than a week away.

That Divisional Round starts off with the No. 4 Jacksonville Jaguars looking for a big upset against the the No. 1 Kansas City Chiefs at 4:30pm ET on NBC and Peacock. The playoffs are familiar territory for Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, who are seeking their third Super Bowl appearance in the last four seasons. But it’s a different story in Jacksonville, where the Jaguars are hoping to make their first Super Bowl appearance in franchise history, led by Trevor Lawrence and Doug Pederson.

See below for the final scores, results, schedule and bracket for every game through Super Bowl LVII. Check out the full 2023 NFL playoff and Super Bowl schedule here.

2023 NFL Playoff Scores – Wild Card Weekend

Saturday, January 14

Seahawks (7) vs 49ers (2)

Chargers (5) vs Jaguars (4)

Sunday, January 15

Dolphins (7) vs Bills (2) 

Giants (6) vs Vikings (3) 

Ravens (6) vs Bengals (3) 

Monday, January 16

Cowboys (5) vs Buccaneers (4) 

Divisional Round Schedule

Saturday, January 21

Sunday, January 22nd

  • Bengals (3) vs Bills (2) – CBS, Paramount+ at 3:00pm ET
  • Cowboys (5) vs 49ers (2) – FOX, FOX Deportes at 6:30pm ET

Conference Championships

Sunday, January 29

  • NFC Championship – FOX, FOX Deportes at 3:00pm ET
  • AFC Championship – CBS, Paramount+ at 6:30pm ET

Super Bowl LVII

  • Date: Sunday, February 12
  • Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
  • TV Network: Fox

Which teams are still in the 2023 NFL Playoffs?

In the NFC, the 49ers and Giants advanced to the Divisional Round with wins on Wild Card Weekend. The No. 1 seed Philadelphia Eagles will be waiting for the Giants in the Divisional Round thanks to a first-round bye. And the Cowboys clinched the final NFC spot with a win over the Buccaneers on Monday night. In the AFC, the Bills, Jaguars and Bengals are advancing after Wild Card wins. The No. 1 seed Kansas City Chiefs will see their first action of the 2023 playoffs in the Divisional, taking on the Jaguars.

Which teams have been eliminated from the 2023 NFL Playoffs?

The Seattle Seahawks, Miami Dolphins, Minnesota Vikings, Los Angeles Chargers, Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers have all been eliminated from the 2023 NFL playoffs.

2023 NFL Playoff Bracket:

2023 NFL Playoff Picture:

AFC:

  1. Kansas City Chiefs (14-3)
  2. Buffalo Bills (13-3)
  3. Cincinnati Bengals (12-4)
  4. Jacksonville Jaguars (9-8)
  5. LA Chargers (10-7)
  6. Baltimore Ravens (10-7)
  7. Miami Dolphins (9-8)

NFC:

  1. Philadelphia Eagles (14-3)
  2. San Francisco 49ers (13-4)
  3. Minnesota Vikings (13-4)
  4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-9)
  5. Dallas Cowboys (12-5)
  6. New York Giants (9-7-1)
  7. Seattle Seahawks (9-8)

