Record-chasing Mark Cavendish extends career by joining Astana

BRUSSELS — Veteran sprinter Mark Cavendish might still get a chance to claim the outright record for stage wins at the Tour de France.
Cavendish has joined Astana-Qazaqstan to extend his storied career by one season and will be hoping to ride for the Kazakh team at cycling’s biggest race in July. The 37-year-old British road champion and cycling great Eddy Merckx currently top the all-time list with 34 stage wins.
“The joy of riding my bike and the hunger to continue winning are as bright as ever,” Cavendish said in a statement provided by Astana on Tuesday. “As always, the objective will be for us to stand on the top podium.”
Cavendish equaled Merckx’s record at the 2021 Tour de France, 13 years after his first stage win. Cavendish – who has never won the Tour, unlike five-time champion Merckx – was not selected for last year’s edition by his former Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl team.
Astana is managed by former Olympic road champion Alexander Vinokourov. Adding a big name like Cavendish’s to its roster is a welcome move for the team following the retirement of Vincenzo Nibali, and the firing in December of Miguel Angel Lopez for his alleged links with a doctor suspected of drug trafficking.
“He is the best sprinter of all time,” Vinokourov said about Cavendish. “The arrival of a top sprinter in our team is kind of a challenge for us, but we are ready for it. The goals however are still the same – victories in any kind of race: classics, stages in different stage races and, of course, in the Grand Tours. Mark still has a big desire to win.”
Known as “The Manx Missile” because he comes from the Isle of Man, Cavendish also won the Tour de France best sprinter’s green jersey twice. He has won stages at all three Grands Tours – Tour de France, Giro d’Italia and Spanish Vuelta – and became a world champion in 2011.
Vinokourov won the 2006 Spanish Vuelta and four individual stages at the Tour de France between 2003-10. He was banned for two years after testing positive for blood doping at the 2007 Tour but came back to win the men’s road race at the 2012 London Olympics. He started his managerial career after retiring that year.
ADELAIDE, Australia — Italian cyclist Alberto Bettiol took advantage of an early start and dry course to win the 5.5-kilometer time trial prologue at the Tour Down Under.
Bettiol was the fourth of 139 riders to start the stage over a tight, twisting course along the Torrens River in downtown Adelaide. He set a time of 6 minutes, 19.73 seconds, then sat for more than two hours as none of the later riders managed to better his mark.
Rain set in soon after he finished, making conditions slippery for many riders. The course dried briefly later in the stage but the rain fell again before the end.
Bettiol’s last stage victory came in the 2021 Giro d’Italia. He also won the Tour of Flanders in 2019.
“I’m really happy and I feel really lucky at the same time,” Bettiol said. “I knew I could do well but for sure not to win.
“There were plenty of better riders, especially in a shorter course like this. But Australia helped me, the weather helped me and I really appreciate the effort my team gave me to give me the best product, the best material, the best support.”
Bettiol finished eight seconds ahead of American rider Magnus Sheffield, while Danish rival Julius Johansen was two seconds further back in third.
Bettiol will wear the tour leader’s ocher jersey in the first road stage. The 150-kilometer stage begins and ends in the township of Tanunda in the Adelaide Hills, passing through the Barossa Valley wine-growing region.
“I like this race and I’ll be really proud to wear the jersey of the Tour Down Under tomorrow morning,” Bettiol said. “It’s a prologue and the real race starts tomorrow.”
PARIS — Italy will host the start of the Tour de France for the first time in 2024.
Race organizers confirmed on Wednesday that the “grand depart” will take place on June 29 from Florence to Rimini to mark 100 years since Ottavio Bottecchia became the first Italian rider to win the Tour.
Italy will host the first three stages of the 2024 race, which will end on July 21 in Nice instead of Paris because of the Olympic Games. It will be the first time since 1905 that the finish is not the French capital.
The start was brought forward by one week, a customary change during an Olympic year.