NFL Playoffs Bracket 2023: Divisional Round TV schedule, start times, seeds, dates for every AFC & NFC game

The 2023 NFL playoffs are here and the hunt for the Lombardi Trophy is underway for the top teams in the league en route to Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Arizona on February 12th.
Check out the NFL playoffs bracket for 2023 below as well as the full schedule, teams, TV channels, live streams, playoffs seeding, start times for postseason games and more. Plus, check back often to see which teams advance and who goes home.
NFL Playoffs Bracket 2023
The first round of the NFL playoffs has seen a huge comeback win from the Jaguars, an upset from the Giants, and a narrow victory for the Bengals. In the final game of Wild Card Weekend, the Dallas Cowboys handily defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Monday night, advancing to face the 49ers in the Divisional Round.
AFC Playoff Matchups 2023 – Divisional Round
- Jacksonville Jaguars (4) vs Kansas City Chiefs (1)
- Cincinnati Bengals (3) vs Buffalo Bills (2)
Eliminated: Ravens, Chargers, Dolphins
NFC Playoff Matchups 2023 – Divisional Round
- New York Giants (6) vs Philadelphia Eagles (1)
- Dallas Cowboys (5) vs San Francisco 49ers (2)
Eliminated: Vikings, Seahawks, Buccaneers
2023 NFL Playoffs TV Schedule
The 2023 NFL Playoffs begin Saturday, January 14th with the Wild Card round – see below for tune-in times and networks for all six matchups across Super Wild Card Weekend, as well as everything we know so far for the Divisional Round.
Divisional Round
Saturday, January 21
- Jaguars (4) vs Chiefs (1) – NBC, Peacock, Universo at 4:30pm ET
- Giants (6) vs Eagles (1) – FOX, FOX Deportes at 8:15pm ET
Sunday, January 22nd
- Bengals (3) vs Bills (2) – CBS, Paramount+ at 3:00pm ET
- Cowboys (5) vs 49ers (2) – FOX, FOX Deportes at 6:30pm ET
Conference Championships
Sunday, January 29
- NFC Championship – FOX, FOX Deportes at 3:00pm ET
- AFC Championship – CBS, Paramount+ at 6:30pm ET
Super Bowl LVII
- Date: Sunday, February 12
- Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
- TV Network: Fox
2023 NFL Playoff Scores – Wild Card Weekend
Saturday, January 14
Seahawks (7) vs 49ers (2)
- Final Score: 49ers 41, Seahawks 23
- Recap: 49ers outscore Seahawks 25-6 in second half, advance to divisional round with 41-23 win
- Final Score: Jaguars 31, Chargers 30
- Recap: Jaguars come back for stunning 31-30 win over Chargers
Sunday, January 15
Dolphins (7) vs Bills (2)
- Final Score: Bills 34, Dolphins 31
- Recap: Bills survive to beat Dolphins, advance to divisional round
Giants (6) vs Vikings (3)
- Final Score: Giants 31, Vikings 24
- Recap: Giants hold off Vikings 31-24 to advance to Philadelphia next weekend
- Final Score: Bengals 24, Ravens 17
- Recap: Bengals survive and advance to play Bills, defeat Ravens 24-17
Monday, January 16
Cowboys (5) vs Buccaneers (4)
- Final Score: Cowboys 31, Buccaneers 14
- Recap: Monday Night Football: Dak Prescott throws four TDs as Cowboys overpower Tom Brady, Bucs
Final 2023 NFL Playoffs Standings
AFC Playoff Picture 2022-23
- Kansas City (14-3)x
- Buffalo Bills (13-3)x
- Cincinnati Bengals (12-4)x
- Jacksonville Jaguars (9-8)x
- Los Angeles Chargers (10-7)x
- Baltimore Ravens (10-7)x
- Miami Dolphins (9-8)x
NFC Playoff Picture 2022-23
- Philadelphia Eagles (14-3)x
- San Francisco 49ers (13-4)x
- Minnesota Vikings (13-4)x
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-9)x
- Dallas Cowboys (12-5)x
- New York Giants (9-7-1)x
- Seattle Seahawks (9-8)x
X – Clinched playoff berth
