NFL Playoffs Bracket 2023: Divisional Round TV schedule, start times, seeds, dates for every AFC & NFC game

The 2023 NFL playoffs are underway and each day brings us closer to the ultimate showdown: Super Bowl LVII. Several familiar contenders are back in the mix, including the Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills, Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles. The New York Giants are back in the playoff picture for the first time since 2016, and will face the top-seeded Eagles in the Divisional Round after a Wild Card win over the Vikings. Speaking of the Wild Card – the opening round of the 2023 NFL playoffs ended Monday night with the Cowboys’ dominant win over the Buccaneers. Dak Prescott and the Dallas squad will face the 49ers next weekend.

RELATED: What to know about Super Bowl 2023: Date, location, halftime performance info, and much more

See below for a full rundown of the 2023 NFL playoffs schedule, game dates, times, streaming and TV networks heading into the Divisional Round and stay tuned to NBC Sports and ProFootballTalk for previews, analysis, recaps and reactions to every AFC and NFC playoff game on the road to Super Bowl LVII.

2023 NFL Playoffs Schedule

The 2023 NFL continue Saturday, January 21st with the Divisional Round. See below for matchups, game dates and times and TV network for Saturday and Sunday’s action, as well as the Conference Championships and Super Bowl Sunday.

Saturday, January 21 Jaguars (4) vs Chiefs (1) – NBC, Peacock, Universo at 4:30pm ET Giants (6) vs Eagles (1) – FOX, FOX Deportes at 8:15pm ET

Sunday, January 22nd Bengals (3) vs Bills (2) – CBS, Paramount+ at 3:00pm ET Cowboys (5) vs 49ers (2) – FOX, FOX Deportes at 6:30pm ET



Conference Championships

Sunday, January 29 NFC Championship – FOX, FOX Deportes at 3:00pm ET AFC Championship – CBS, Paramount+ at 6:30pm ET



Date: Sunday, February 12

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV Network: Fox

Anyone have a PERFECT bracket heading into the Divisional Round?!#NFLPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/CUqxFunf34 — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) January 17, 2023

2023 NFL Playoff Scores – Wild Card Weekend

Saturday, January 14

Seahawks (7) vs 49ers (2)

Final Score: 49ers 41, Seahawks 23

49ers 41, Seahawks 23 Recap: 49ers outscore Seahawks 25-6 in second half, advance to divisional round with 41-23 win

Chargers (5) vs Jaguars (4)

Final Score: Jaguars 31, Chargers 30

Jaguars 31, Chargers 30 Recap: Jaguars come back for stunning 31-30 win over Chargers

Sunday, January 15

Dolphins (7) vs Bills (2)

Final Score: Bills 34, Dolphins 31

Bills 34, Dolphins 31 Recap: Bills survive to beat Dolphins, advance to divisional round

Giants (6) vs Vikings (3)

Final Score: Giants 31, Vikings 24

Giants 31, Vikings 24 Recap: Giants hold off Vikings 31-24 to advance to Philadelphia next weekend

Ravens (6) vs Bengals (3)

Final Score: Bengals 24, Ravens 17

Bengals 24, Ravens 17 Recap: Bengals survive and advance to play Bills, defeat Ravens 24-17

Monday, January 16

Cowboys (5) vs Buccaneers (4)

Final Score: Cowboys 31, Buccaneers 14

Cowboys 31, Buccaneers 14 Recap: Monday Night Football: Dak Prescott throws four TDs as Cowboys overpower Tom Brady, Bucs

Which teams have a first-round bye in the 2023 NFL playoffs?

The Chiefs secured the No. 1 seed in the AFC and a first-round bye. In the NFC, the Eagles defeated the Giants Week 18 to secure the top spot and an extra week of prep for the Divisional Round.

RELATED: Eagles clinch NFC East title, top seed in NFC playoffs

Final NFL Playoff Picture

Here is the final playoff picture for the 2022-23 NFL season following the Lions win over the Packers on Sunday Night Football, which made the Seattle Seahawks the final team to earn a playoff berth, the #7 seed in the NFC.

The league and owners met Friday to discuss AFC seeding and playoff outcomes following the decision not to resume the Bills-Bengals Monday night game, opting to utilize a neutral site in the event of a Bills-Chiefs AFC Championship game. Most importantly, the entire NFL community also continues to follow along with positive updates from the Bills and the University of Cincinnati medical team treating Damar Hamlin after his life-threatening injury earlier this week. Stay tuned to NBC Sports and ProFootballTalk for additional updates.

RELATED: Damar Hamlin’s breathing tube has been removed and he is talking to family and teammates

2023 AFC Playoff Picture

2023 NFC Playoff Picture