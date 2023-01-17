How to watch the NFL on Peacock: Full Sunday Night Football Schedule, live stream info for the 2022 season

By Jan 17, 2023, 8:00 AM EST
2 Comments

The 2023 NFL playoffs are back on Sunday Night Football and this week features a Divisional Round match up you won’t want to miss on NBC and Peacock. Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars–seeking their first Lombardi Trophy in franchise historyhead to Arrowhead Stadium to take on Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs–a team with plenty of postseason experience and looking to make its third Super Bowl appearance in the last 4 seasons.  Live coverage begins at 3:00 p.m. ET with Football Night in America. Kick off time is at 4:30 p.m.

See below for the full 2022 Sunday Night Football schedule as well as additional information on how to watch every game on Peacock.

2022 Sunday Night Football Schedule:

*Live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Thursday, Sept. 8 (Week 1) – Josh Allen’s four touchdowns power Bills to 31-10 victory over Rams

Sunday, Sept. 11 (Week 1) – Bucs take care of business against Cowboys, who lose Dak Prescott late

Sunday, Sept. 18 (Week 2) – Packers roll over Bears 27-10 as Aaron Jones, Preston Smith star

Sunday, Sept. 25 (Week 3) – Broncos do just enough to pull off 11-10 win over 49ers

Sunday, Oct. 2 (Week 4) – Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs dominate Bucs 41-31

Sunday, Oct. 9 (Week 5) – Justin Tucker’s last-play field goal delivers 19-17 win for Ravens

Sunday, Oct. 16 (Week 6) – Eagles intercept Cooper Rush three times in 26-17 win

Sunday, Oct. 23 (Week 7) – Kenny Pickett throws two late INTs, allowing Miami to escape with 16-10 win

Sunday, Oct. 30 (Week 8) – Bills beat Packers 27-17 for fourth win in a row

Sunday, Nov. 6 (Week 9) – Patrick Mahomes leads Chiefs to comeback overtime victory over Titans

Sunday, Nov. 13 (Week 10) – 49ers dominate Chargers in second half to win 22-16

Sunday, Nov. 20 (Week 11) – Travis Kelce’s third touchdown leads Chiefs to late comeback win

Thursday, Nov. 24 (Week 12) – Vikings improve to 9-2 with 33-26 victory over Patriots

Sunday, Nov. 27 (Week 12) – Packers lose Aaron Rodgers, another game as Eagles rush for 363 in 40-33 win

Sunday, Dec. 4 (Week 13) – Cowboys Too Much For Colts In Fourth Quarter Of A 54-19 Beatdown

Sunday, Dec. 11 (Week 14) – Justin Herbert throws for 367 yards, Chargers defeat Dolphins 23-17

Sunday, Dec. 18 (Week 15) – Calls go against Commanders in 20-12 loss to Giants

Sunday, Dec. 25 (Week 16) – Buccaneers win 19-16 in overtime

Sunday, Jan. 1 (Week 17) – Steelers keep playoff hopes alive with late touchdown, 16-13 win

Sunday, Jan. 8 (Week 18) – Lions Beat Packers, Giving Seahawks’ Final Playoff Berth

Saturday, Jan. 14 (Wild Card) – Jaguars come back for stunning 31-30 win over Chargers

Sunday, Jan. 15 (Wild Card) – Bengals survive and advance to play Bills, defeat Ravens 24-17

Saturday, Jan. 21 (Divisional) – Jaguars at Chiefs

How to watch Sunday Night Football on Peacock:

If you have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can watch Sunday Night Football on your TV or with a TV provider login on the NBC Sports app, NBC app, or via NBCSports.com. Check your local listings to find your NBC channel. If you can’t find NBC in your channel lineup, please contact your TV provider.

If you don’t have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can stream Sunday Night Football on Peacock with a $4.99/month Peacock Premium plan.  Sign up here or, if you already have a free Peacock account, go to your Account settings to upgrade or change your existing plan. 

Please note that selection of a Premium plan will result in a charge which will recur on a monthly or annual basis until you cancel, depending on your plan. You can cancel your Premium plan at any time in your Account.

What devices are compatible with Peacock?

Peacock is available on a variety of devices. See the full list here.

In addition to Sunday Night Football, what else can I watch with Peacock Premium?

Premium is your key to unlocking everything Peacock has to offer. You’ll get access to all the live sports and events we have, including Premier League and WWE Premium Live Events like WrestleMania. You’ll also get full seasons of exclusive Peacock Original series, next-day airings of current NBC and Telemundo hits, plus every movie and show available on Peacock. There is always something new to discover on Peacock Premium.

Giants Super Bowl history: When is the last time New York made it to, won the Super Bowl?

By Jan 17, 2023, 10:16 AM EST
0 Comments

After 5 straight seasons with double-digit losses, the New York Giants are finally back in the NFL playoffs. The team clinched the sixth seed in the NFC with a 38-10 thrashing over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 17 and battled their way to the Divisional Round with a 31-24 victory over the Minnesota Vikings during Wild Card Weekend.

There were many uncertainties surrounding 2019 first-round quarterback Daniel Jones at the start of the season. Jones has been plagued with both injuries and inconsistent play in each of his first three seasons but the 4th-year QB has shown great signs of improvement. With new GM Joe Schoen and new head coach Brian Daboll in charge–both former Bills employees–the Giants hope to hoist the franchise’s first Lombardi trophy since February 2012.

 Super Bowl LVII  takes place on Sunday, February 12 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. See below for additional information on how to watch.

Giants total Super Bowl wins

The New York Giants have won 4 Super Bowls in 5 total appearances.

Most recent New York Giants Super Bowl appearance

  • 2011 season: Won Super Bowl XLVI vs. the New England Patriots, 21-17

New York Giants most recent Super Bowl win

  • 2011 season: Won Super Bowl XLVI vs. the New England Patriots, 21-17

Giants Super Bowl history

  • 2011 season: Won Super Bowl XLVI vs. the New England Patriots, 21-17
  • 2007 season: Won Super Bowl XLII  vs. the New England Patriots, 17-14
  • 2000 season: Lost Super Bowl XXXV vs. the Baltimore Ravens, 34-7
  • 1990 season: Won Super Bowl XXV vs. the Buffalo Bills, 20-19
  • 1986 season: Won Super Bowl XXI vs. the Denver Broncos, 39-20

Daniel Jones: Sunday’s win means a lot

How can I watch and live stream Super Bowl 2023?

  • When: Sunday, February 12, 2023
  • Where: State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Follow along with ProFootballTalk and NBC Sports for NFL news, updates, scores, injuries, and more

2023 NFL Playoffs, Wild Card Weekend scores: Final bracket, recaps, results for every AFC and NFC postseason game

By Jan 17, 2023, 10:00 AM EST
0 Comments

The 2023 NFL Playoffs are finally here as the battle for the Lombardi Trophy continues following six action-packed games this Wild Card Weekend, with the Divisional Round now less than a week away.

That Divisional Round starts off with the No. 4 Jacksonville Jaguars looking for a big upset against the the No. 1 Kansas City Chiefs at 4:30pm ET on NBC and Peacock. The playoffs are familiar territory for Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, who are seeking their third Super Bowl appearance in the last four seasons. But it’s a different story in Jacksonville, where the Jaguars are hoping to make their first Super Bowl appearance in franchise history, led by Trevor Lawrence and Doug Pederson.

See below for the final scores, results, schedule and bracket for every game through Super Bowl LVII. Check out the full 2023 NFL playoff and Super Bowl schedule here.

2023 NFL Playoff Scores – Wild Card Weekend

Saturday, January 14

Seahawks (7) vs 49ers (2)

Chargers (5) vs Jaguars (4)

Sunday, January 15

Dolphins (7) vs Bills (2) 

Giants (6) vs Vikings (3) 

Ravens (6) vs Bengals (3) 

Monday, January 16

Cowboys (5) vs Buccaneers (4) 

Divisional Round Schedule

Saturday, January 21

Sunday, January 22nd

  • Bengals (3) vs Bills (2) – CBS, Paramount+ at 3:00pm ET
  • Cowboys (5) vs 49ers (2) – FOX, FOX Deportes at 6:30pm ET

Conference Championships

Sunday, January 29

  • NFC Championship – FOX, FOX Deportes at 3:00pm ET
  • AFC Championship – CBS, Paramount+ at 6:30pm ET

Super Bowl LVII

  • Date: Sunday, February 12
  • Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
  • TV Network: Fox

Which teams are still in the 2023 NFL Playoffs?

In the NFC, the 49ers and Giants advanced to the Divisional Round with wins on Wild Card Weekend. The No. 1 seed Philadelphia Eagles will be waiting for the Giants in the Divisional Round thanks to a first-round bye. And the Cowboys clinched the final NFC spot with a win over the Buccaneers on Monday night. In the AFC, the Bills, Jaguars and Bengals are advancing after Wild Card wins. The No. 1 seed Kansas City Chiefs will see their first action of the 2023 playoffs in the Divisional, taking on the Jaguars.

Which teams have been eliminated from the 2023 NFL Playoffs?

The Seattle Seahawks, Miami Dolphins, Minnesota Vikings, Los Angeles Chargers, Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers have all been eliminated from the 2023 NFL playoffs.

2023 NFL Playoff Bracket:

2023 NFL Playoff Picture:

AFC:

  1. Kansas City Chiefs (14-3)
  2. Buffalo Bills (13-3)
  3. Cincinnati Bengals (12-4)
  4. Jacksonville Jaguars (9-8)
  5. LA Chargers (10-7)
  6. Baltimore Ravens (10-7)
  7. Miami Dolphins (9-8)

NFC:

  1. Philadelphia Eagles (14-3)
  2. San Francisco 49ers (13-4)
  3. Minnesota Vikings (13-4)
  4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-9)
  5. Dallas Cowboys (12-5)
  6. New York Giants (9-7-1)
  7. Seattle Seahawks (9-8)

