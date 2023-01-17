The 2023 NFL playoffs are back on Sunday Night Football and this week features a Divisional Round match up you won’t want to miss on NBC and Peacock. Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars–seeking their first Lombardi Trophy in franchise history—head to Arrowhead Stadium to take on Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs–a team with plenty of postseason experience and looking to make its third Super Bowl appearance in the last 4 seasons. Live coverage begins at 3:00 p.m. ET with Football Night in America. Kick off time is at 4:30 p.m.

See below for the full 2022 Sunday Night Football schedule as well as additional information on how to watch every game on Peacock.

2022 Sunday Night Football Schedule:

*Live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Sunday, Nov. 6 (Week 9) – Patrick Mahomes leads Chiefs to comeback overtime victory over Titans

Saturday, Jan. 21 (Divisional) – Jaguars at Chiefs

How to watch Sunday Night Football on Peacock:

If you have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can watch Sunday Night Football on your TV or with a TV provider login on the NBC Sports app, NBC app, or via NBCSports.com. Check your local listings to find your NBC channel. If you can’t find NBC in your channel lineup, please contact your TV provider.

If you don’t have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can stream Sunday Night Football on Peacock with a $4.99/month Peacock Premium plan. Sign up here or, if you already have a free Peacock account, go to your Account settings to upgrade or change your existing plan.

What devices are compatible with Peacock?

Peacock is available on a variety of devices. See the full list here.

In addition to Sunday Night Football, what else can I watch with Peacock Premium?

Premium is your key to unlocking everything Peacock has to offer. You'll get access to all the live sports and events we have, including Premier League and WWE Premium Live Events like WrestleMania. You'll also get full seasons of exclusive Peacock Original series, next-day airings of current NBC and Telemundo hits, plus every movie and show available on Peacock. There is always something new to discover on Peacock Premium.

