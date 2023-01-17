Giants Super Bowl history: When is the last time New York made it to, won the Super Bowl?

After 5 straight seasons with double-digit losses, the New York Giants are finally back in the NFL playoffs. The team clinched the sixth seed in the NFC with a 38-10 thrashing over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 17 and battled their way to the Divisional Round with a 31-24 victory over the Minnesota Vikings during Wild Card Weekend.

RELATED: 2023 NFL Playoffs Schedule – Bracket, game dates, times and TV networks for Wild Card Weekend and more

There were many uncertainties surrounding 2019 first-round quarterback Daniel Jones at the start of the season. Jones has been plagued with both injuries and inconsistent play in each of his first three seasons but the 4th-year QB has shown great signs of improvement. With new GM Joe Schoen and new head coach Brian Daboll in charge–both former Bills employees–the Giants hope to hoist the franchise’s first Lombardi trophy since February 2012.

RELATED: What to know about Super Bowl 2023 – Date, location, halftime performance info, and much more

Super Bowl LVII takes place on Sunday, February 12 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. See below for additional information on how to watch.

RELATED: When do the 2022 NFL Playoffs start: dates, schedule, playoff format, overtime rules, and more

Giants total Super Bowl wins

The New York Giants have won 4 Super Bowls in 5 total appearances.

Most recent New York Giants Super Bowl appearance

2011 season: Won Super Bowl XLVI vs. the New England Patriots, 21-17

New York Giants most recent Super Bowl win

2011 season: Won Super Bowl XLVI vs. the New England Patriots, 21-17

RELATED: What are the highest-scoring and lowest-scoring Super Bowls in NFL history?

Giants Super Bowl history

2011 season: Won Super Bowl XLVI vs. the New England Patriots, 21-17

2007 season: Won Super Bowl XLII vs. the New England Patriots, 17-14

2000 season: Lost Super Bowl XXXV vs. the Baltimore Ravens, 34-7

1990 season: Won Super Bowl XXV vs. the Buffalo Bills, 20-19

1986 season: Won Super Bowl XXI vs. the Denver Broncos, 39-20

Daniel Jones: Sunday’s win means a lot

When : Sunday, February 12, 2023

: Sunday, February 12, 2023 Where : State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona

: State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona TV Channel: FOX

FOX Follow along with ProFootballTalk and NBC Sports for NFL news, updates, scores, injuries, and more

Follow along with ProFootballTalk for the latest news, storylines, and updates surrounding the 2022 NFL Season, and be sure to subscribe to NFLonNBC on YouTube!

How to watch Sunday Night Football on Peacock:

If you have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can watch Sunday Night Football on your TV or with a TV provider login on the NBC Sports app, NBC app, or via NBCSports.com. Check your local listings to find your NBC channel. If you can’t find NBC in your channel lineup, please contact your TV provider.

If you don’t have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can stream Sunday Night Football on Peacock with a $4.99/month Peacock Premium plan. Sign up here or, if you already have a free Peacock account, go to your Account settings to upgrade or change your existing plan.

Please note that selection of a Premium plan will result in a charge which will recur on a monthly or annual basis until you cancel, depending on your plan. You can cancel your Premium plan at any time in your Account.

What devices are compatible with Peacock?

Peacock is available on a variety of devices. See the full list here.

In addition to Sunday Night Football, what else can I watch with Peacock Premium?

Premium is your key to unlocking everything Peacock has to offer. You’ll get access to all the live sports and events we have, including Premier League and WWE Premium Live Events like WrestleMania. You’ll also get full seasons of exclusive Peacock Original series, next-day airings of current NBC and Telemundo hits, plus every movie and show available on Peacock. There is always something new to discover on Peacock Premium.

Follow along with ProFootballTalk for the latest news, storylines, and updates surrounding the 2022 NFL Season, and be sure to subscribe to NFLonNBC on YouTube!