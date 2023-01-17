2023 NFL Playoffs Schedule: Bracket, game dates, times and TV networks for Divisional Round and more

By Jan 17, 2023, 1:30 PM EST
0 Comments

The 2023 NFL playoffs are underway and each day brings us closer to the ultimate showdown: Super Bowl LVII. Several familiar contenders are back in the mix, including the Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills, Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles. The New York Giants are back in the playoff picture for the first time since 2016, and will face the top-seeded Eagles in the Divisional Round after a Wild Card win over the Vikings. Speaking of the Wild Card – the opening round of the 2023 NFL playoffs ended Monday night with the Cowboys’ dominant win over the Buccaneers. Dak Prescott and the Dallas squad will face the 49ers next weekend.

See below for a full rundown of the 2023 NFL playoffs schedule, game dates, times, streaming and TV networks heading into the Divisional Round and stay tuned to NBC Sports and ProFootballTalk for previews, analysis, recaps and reactions to every AFC and NFC playoff game on the road to Super Bowl LVII.

2023 NFL Playoffs Schedule

The 2023 NFL continue Saturday, January 21st with the Divisional Round. See below for matchups, game dates and times and TV network for Saturday and Sunday’s action, as well as the Conference Championships and Super Bowl Sunday.

Divisional Round

  • Saturday, January 21
    • Jaguars (4) vs Chiefs (1) – NBC, Peacock, Universo at 4:30pm ET
    • Giants (6) vs Eagles (1) – FOX, FOX Deportes at 8:15pm ET
  • Sunday, January 22nd
    • Bengals (3) vs Bills (2) – CBS, Paramount+ at 3:00pm ET
    • Cowboys (5) vs 49ers (2) – FOX, FOX Deportes at 6:30pm ET

Conference Championships

  • Sunday, January 29
    • NFC Championship – FOX, FOX Deportes at 3:00pm ET
    • AFC Championship – CBS, Paramount+ at 6:30pm ET

Super Bowl LVII

  • Date: Sunday, February 12
  • Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
  • TV Network: Fox

2023 NFL Playoff Scores – Wild Card Weekend

Saturday, January 14

Seahawks (7) vs 49ers (2)

Chargers (5) vs Jaguars (4)

Sunday, January 15

Dolphins (7) vs Bills (2) 

Giants (6) vs Vikings (3) 

Ravens (6) vs Bengals (3) 

Monday, January 16

Cowboys (5) vs Buccaneers (4) 

Which teams have a first-round bye in the 2023 NFL playoffs?

The Chiefs secured the No. 1 seed in the AFC and a first-round bye. In the NFC, the Eagles defeated the Giants Week 18 to secure the top spot and an extra week of prep for the Divisional Round.

Final NFL Playoff Picture

Here is the final playoff picture for the 2022-23 NFL season following the Lions win over the Packers on Sunday Night Football, which made the Seattle Seahawks the final team to earn a playoff berth, the #7 seed in the NFC.

The league and owners met Friday to discuss AFC seeding and playoff outcomes following the decision not to resume the Bills-Bengals Monday night game, opting to utilize a neutral site in the event of a Bills-Chiefs AFC Championship game. Most importantly, the entire NFL community also continues to follow along with positive updates from the Bills and the University of Cincinnati medical team treating Damar Hamlin after his life-threatening injury earlier this week. Stay tuned to NBC Sports and ProFootballTalk for additional updates.

RELATED: Damar Hamlin’s breathing tube has been removed and he is talking to family and teammates

2023 AFC Playoff Picture

  1. Kansas City Chiefs (14-3)
  2. Buffalo Bills (13-3)
  3. Cincinnati Bengals (12-4)
  4. Jacksonville Jaguars (9-8)
  5. LA Chargers (10-7)
  6. Baltimore Ravens (10-7)
  7. Miami Dolphins (9-8)

2023 NFC Playoff Picture

  1. Philadelphia Eagles (14-3)
  2. San Francisco 49ers (13-4)
  3. Minnesota Vikings (13-4)
  4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-9)
  5. Dallas Cowboys (12-5)
  6. New York Giants (9-7-1)
  7. Seattle Seahawks (9-8)

Jaguars Super Bowl, playoff history: Has Jacksonville ever made it to, won the Super Bowl?

By Jan 17, 2023, 1:14 PM EST
0 Comments

What a remarkable season for Trevor Lawrence, Doug Pederson and the Jacksonville Jaguars. With a 20-16 win over the Tennessee Titans in Week 18, Jacksonville finished 9-8 and secured the AFC South title and a playoff berth for the first time since the 2017 season. As the #4 seed in the 2023 NFL playoffs, the Jaguars pulled off a come-from-behind victory against the  #5 Los Angeles Chargers during Wild Card Weekend, and now head to Arrowhead Stadium to take on the Chiefs in the Divisional Round on Saturday on NBC and Peacock (coverage begins at 3:00pm ET). See below for the Jaguars Super Bowl history.

There’s a chance at history for this year’s Jaguars: The team is one of 12 current NFL franchises that has never won a Super Bowl, and also has the unfortunate distinction of being one of four teams that has never even made it to the big game (along with the Browns, Lions and Texans). Of those four teams, the Jaguars were the only ones to make it this year’s postseason, and the only ones with a shot to transform franchise history.

Jacksonville has a relatively short history as NFL teams go. Founded in 1995 as an expansion team alongside the Carolina Panthers, the Jaguars are less than 30 years old, and have made 8 playoff appearances over that stretch, including this season They have made it as far as the AFC Championship game, but the road has always ended there. Is this year’s team, led by 2021 number one overall pick Lawrence, the one to change that? They’ll have to get through the Chargers and a stacked AFC bracket that includes the Bills, Bengals and Chiefs, to get there.

Jaguars Super Bowl history

As mentioned above, Jacksonville has never won a Super Bowl and in fact has never made it to the Super Bowl. They are one of 12 current NFL franchises with no Super Bowl wins (Minnesota Vikings, Buffalo Bills, Cincinnati Bengals, Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Arizona Cardinals, Tennessee Titans, Los Angeles Chargers, Cleveland Browns, Detroit Lions and Houston Texans). Including the Jaguars, four teams with no league championships are in the 2023 postseason: the Vikings, Bills, Bengals and Chargers.

Jacksonville Jaguars playoff history, most recent appearance

Including this season, the Jaguars have made eight trips to the NFL playoffs, with a run of four straight appearances in their early years in the mid-90s. Before the 2022 season, Jacksonville’s last playoff game was a loss to the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship game as part of the 2017 season.

  • 1996 season: Lost AFC Championship to New England Patriots (20-6)
  • 1997 season: Lost Wild Card game to Denver Broncos (42-17)
  • 1998 season: Lost Division Round game to New York Jets (34-24)
  • 1999 season: Lost AFC Championships to Tennessee Titans (33-14)
  • 2005 season: Lost Wild Card game to New England Patriots (28-3)
  • 2007 season: Lost Divisional Round game to New England Patriots (31-20)
  • 2017 season: Lost AFC Championship to New England Patriots (24-20)

Jaguars best playoff finish

The Jaguars have made it to the AFC Championship three times, losing to the Patriots in the 1996 season, the Titans in the 199 season and the Patriots again in the 2017 season. With neither the Patriots or the Titans in the 2023 playoff picture, maybe it’s a sign of history-making wins to come for Jacksonville.

How to watch Jacksonville Jaguars vs Kansas City Chiefs:

  • Where: Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
  • When: Saturday, January 21
  • Start Time: 3:00 p.m. ET; live coverage begins at 4:30 p.m. ET with Football Night In America
  • TV Channel: NBC
  • Stream liveWatch live on Peacock or with the NBC Sports App

NFL Playoffs Bracket 2023: Divisional Round TV schedule, start times, seeds, dates for every AFC & NFC game

By Jan 17, 2023, 1:00 PM EST
1 Comment

The 2023 NFL playoffs are here and the hunt for the Lombardi Trophy is underway for the top teams in the league en route to Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Arizona on February 12th.

Check out the NFL playoffs bracket for 2023 below as well as the full schedule, teams, TV channels, live streams, playoffs seeding, start times for postseason games and more. Plus, check back often to see which teams advance and who goes home.

NFL Playoffs Bracket 2023

The first round of the NFL playoffs has seen a huge comeback win from the Jaguars, an upset from the Giants, and a narrow victory for the Bengals. In the final game of Wild Card Weekend, the Dallas Cowboys handily defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Monday night, advancing to face the 49ers in the Divisional Round.

AFC Playoff Matchups 2023 – Divisional Round

  • Jacksonville Jaguars (4) vs Kansas City Chiefs (1)
  • Cincinnati Bengals (3) vs Buffalo Bills (2)

Eliminated: Ravens, Chargers, Dolphins

NFC Playoff Matchups 2023 – Divisional Round

  • New York Giants (6) vs Philadelphia Eagles (1)
  • Dallas Cowboys (5) vs San Francisco 49ers (2)

Eliminated: Vikings, Seahawks, Buccaneers

2023 NFL Playoffs TV Schedule

The 2023 NFL Playoffs begin Saturday, January 14th with the Wild Card round – see below for tune-in times and networks for all six matchups across Super Wild Card Weekend, as well as everything we know so far for the Divisional Round.

Divisional Round

Saturday, January 21

  • Jaguars (4) vs Chiefs (1) – NBC, Peacock, Universo at 4:30pm ET
  • Giants (6) vs Eagles (1) – FOX, FOX Deportes at 8:15pm ET

Sunday, January 22nd

  • Bengals (3) vs Bills (2) – CBS, Paramount+ at 3:00pm ET
  • Cowboys (5) vs 49ers (2) – FOX, FOX Deportes at 6:30pm ET

Conference Championships

Sunday, January 29

  • NFC Championship – FOX, FOX Deportes at 3:00pm ET
  • AFC Championship – CBS, Paramount+ at 6:30pm ET

Super Bowl LVII

  • Date: Sunday, February 12
  • Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
  • TV Network: Fox

2023 NFL Playoff Scores – Wild Card Weekend

Saturday, January 14

Seahawks (7) vs 49ers (2)

Chargers (5) vs Jaguars (4)

Sunday, January 15

Dolphins (7) vs Bills (2) 

Giants (6) vs Vikings (3) 

Ravens (6) vs Bengals (3) 

Monday, January 16

Cowboys (5) vs Buccaneers (4) 

Final 2023 NFL Playoffs Standings

AFC Playoff Picture 2022-23

  1. Kansas City (14-3)x
  2. Buffalo Bills (13-3)x
  3. Cincinnati Bengals (12-4)x
  4. Jacksonville Jaguars (9-8)x
  5. Los Angeles Chargers (10-7)x
  6. Baltimore Ravens (10-7)x
  7. Miami Dolphins (9-8)x

NFC Playoff Picture 2022-23

  1. Philadelphia Eagles (14-3)x
  2. San Francisco 49ers (13-4)x
  3. Minnesota Vikings (13-4)x
  4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-9)x
  5. Dallas Cowboys (12-5)x
  6. New York Giants (9-7-1)x
  7. Seattle Seahawks (9-8)x

X – Clinched playoff berth

