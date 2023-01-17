2023 NFL Playoffs Divisional Round Schedule: Times, dates, how to watch for Jags-Chiefs, Bengals-Bills, Giants-Eagles and more

By Jan 17, 2023, 8:00 AM EST
0 Comments

All six of the Wild Card weekend matchups are through, with the Giants upsetting the Vikings to secure a matchup with the No. 1 seed Eagles, and the Bills and Bengals holding off the Dolphins and Ravens, respectively, to advance in the AFC. The Cowboys defeated the Buccaneers on Monday night to secure the final playoff spot – they’ll meet the 49ers next weekend. To start the Divisional Round, Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars will face Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, the top seed in the AFC, at 4:30pm ET on Saturday, January 21st on NBC and Peacock. Ahead of the next slate of playoff games, here’s a look at the full Divisional Round schedule, including matchups, times, dates, TV networks and streaming info.

Click here for the full 2023 NFL Playoffs Schedule

2023 NFL Divisional Round Schedule

Saturday, January 21

Sunday, January 22nd

  • Bengals (3) vs Bills (2) – CBS, Paramount+ at 3:00pm ET
  • Cowboys (5) vs 49ers (2) – FOX, FOX Deportes at 6:30pm ET

Conference Championships

Sunday, January 29

  • NFC Championship – FOX, FOX Deportes at 3:00pm ET
  • AFC Championship – CBS, Paramount+ at 6:30pm ET

Super Bowl LVII

  • Date: Sunday, February 12
  • Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
  • TV Network: Fox

2023 NFL Playoffs, Wild Card Weekend scores: Final bracket, recaps, results for every AFC and NFC postseason game

Which teams are still in the 2023 NFL Playoffs?

In the NFC, the 49ers and Giants advanced to the Divisional Round with wins on Wild Card Weekend. They’ll be joined by the Cowboys after their win over the Buccaneers. The No. 1 seed Philadelphia Eagles will be waiting for the Giants in the Divisional Round thanks to a first-round bye. In the AFC, the Bills, Jaguars and Bengals are advancing after Wild Card wins. The No. 1 seed Kansas City Chiefs will see their first action of the 2023 playoffs in the Divisional when they host the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Which teams have been eliminated from the 2023 NFL Playoffs?

The Seattle Seahawks, Miami Dolphins, Minnesota Vikings, Los Angeles Chargers, Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers have all been eliminated from the 2023 NFL playoffs.

When does the Divisional Round begin?

The 2023 NFL Divisional Round kicks off Saturday, January 21st with the Jaguars visiting the Chiefs at Arrowhead. The Chiefs are hoping to make it back to the Super Bowl for the third time in the last four seasons (they won Super Bowl LIV to cap off the 2019 season), while the Jaguars are one of 12 current NFL franchises that have never won a Super Bowl (and one of four that have never even played in the big game).

RELATED: How many teams have never won or appeared in a Super Bowl in NFL history?

How to watch Sunday Night Football and the 2023 NFL Playoffs on Peacock:

If you have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can watch Sunday Night Football on your TV or with a TV provider login on the NBC Sports app, NBC app, or via NBCSports.com. Check your local listings to find your NBC channel. If you can’t find NBC in your channel lineup, please contact your TV provider.

If you don’t have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can stream Sunday Night Football on Peacock with a $4.99/month Peacock Premium plan.  Sign up here or, if you already have a free Peacock account, go to your Account settings to upgrade or change your existing plan. 

Please note that selection of a Premium plan will result in a charge which will recur on a monthly or annual basis until you cancel, depending on your plan. You can cancel your Premium plan at any time in your Account.

Read more NFL

Brock Purdy
Brock Purdy magic, 49ers’ selflessness key in Wild Card win
Doug Pederson
Doug Pederson’s unique perspective in Jaguars’ comeback
Brian Daboll
Brian Daboll focused on Giants’ unlikely path to success

Jaguars Super Bowl, playoff history: Has Jacksonville ever made it to, won the Super Bowl?

By Jan 17, 2023, 8:14 AM EST
0 Comments

What a remarkable season for Trevor Lawrence, Doug Pederson and the Jacksonville Jaguars. With a 20-16 win over the Tennessee Titans in Week 18, Jacksonville finished 9-8 and secured the AFC South title and a playoff berth for the first time since the 2017 season. As the #4 seed in the 2023 NFL playoffs, the Jaguars defeated #5 Los Angeles Chargers during Wild Card Weekend, and head to Arrowhead Stadium to take on the Chiefs in the Divisional Round on Saturday on NBC and Peacock (coverage begins at 3:00pm ET). See below for the Jaguars Super Bowl history.

RELATED: When do the 2022 NFL Playoffs start: dates, schedule, playoff format, overtime rules, and more

There’s a chance at history for this year’s Jaguars: The team is one of 12 current NFL franchises that has never won a Super Bowl, and also has the unfortunate distinction of being one of four teams that has never even made it to the big game (along with the Browns, Lions and Texans). Of those four teams, the Jaguars were the only ones to make it this year’s postseason, and the only ones with a shot to transform franchise history.

RELATED: 2023 NFL Playoffs Schedule

Jacksonville has a relatively short history as NFL teams go. Founded in 1995 as an expansion team alongside the Carolina Panthers, the Jaguars are less than 30 years old, and have made 8 playoff appearances over that stretch, including this season They have made it as far as the AFC Championship game, but the road has always ended there. Is this year’s team, led by 2021 number one overall pick Lawrence, the one to change that? They’ll have to get through the Chargers and a stacked AFC bracket that includes the Bills, Bengals and Chiefs, to get there.

Jaguars Super Bowl history

As mentioned above, Jacksonville has never won a Super Bowl and in fact has never made it to the Super Bowl. They are one of 12 current NFL franchises with no Super Bowl wins (Minnesota Vikings, Buffalo Bills, Cincinnati Bengals, Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Arizona Cardinals, Tennessee Titans, Los Angeles Chargers, Cleveland Browns, Detroit Lions and Houston Texans). Including the Jaguars, four teams with no league championships are in the 2023 postseason: the Vikings, Bills, Bengals and Chargers.

RELATED: 2023 NFL Playoffs Divisional Round Schedule – Times, dates, how to watch for Jags-Chiefs, Bengals-Bills, Giants-Eagles and more

Jacksonville Jaguars playoff history, most recent appearance

Including this season, the Jaguars have made eight trips to the NFL playoffs, with a run of four straight appearances in their early years in the mid-90s. Before the 2022 season, Jacksonville’s last playoff game was a loss to the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship game as part of the 2017 season.

  • 1996 season: Lost AFC Championship to New England Patriots (20-6)
  • 1997 season: Lost Wild Card game to Denver Broncos (42-17)
  • 1998 season: Lost Division Round game to New York Jets (34-24)
  • 1999 season: Lost AFC Championships to Tennessee Titans (33-14)
  • 2005 season: Lost Wild Card game to New England Patriots (28-3)
  • 2007 season: Lost Divisional Round game to New England Patriots (31-20)
  • 2017 season: Lost AFC Championship to New England Patriots (24-20)

RELATED: Los Angeles Chargers Super Bowl history

Jaguars best playoff finish

The Jaguars have made it to the AFC Championship three times, losing to the Patriots in the 1996 season, the Titans in the 199 season and the Patriots again in the 2017 season. With neither the Patriots or the Titans in the 2023 playoff picture, maybe it’s a sign of history-making wins to come for Jacksonville.

RELATED: Bill Belichick says he is returning in 2023, vows a thorough process of improving the Patriots

How to watch Los Angeles Chargers vs Jacksonville Jaguars on Wild Card Weekend

  • Date: Saturday, January 14th
  • Time: Coverage begins with Football Night in America at 7:30pm ET, with game kickoff at 8:15pm ET
  • TV Network: NBC and Universo
  • Streaming: Peacock and NBCSports.com

Follow along with ProFootballTalk for the latest news, storylines, and updates surrounding the 2022 NFL season and playoffs, and be sure to subscribe to NFLonNBC on YouTube!

Read more NFL

Brock Purdy
Brock Purdy magic, 49ers’ selflessness key in Wild Card win
Doug Pederson
Doug Pederson’s unique perspective in Jaguars’ comeback
Brian Daboll
Brian Daboll focused on Giants’ unlikely path to success

NFL Playoffs Bracket 2023: Wild Card Weekend TV schedule, start times, seeds, dates for every AFC & NFC game

By Jan 16, 2023, 11:00 PM EST
1 Comment

The 2023 NFL playoffs are here and the hunt for the Lombardi Trophy is underway for the top teams in the league en route to Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Arizona on February 12th.

Check out the NFL playoffs bracket for 2023 below as well as the full schedule, teams, TV channels, live streams, playoffs seeding, start times for postseason games and more. Plus, check back often to see which teams advance and who goes home.

RELATED: 2023 NFL Playoffs Schedule

NFL Playoffs Bracket 2023

The first round of the NFL playoffs has seen a huge comeback win from the Jaguars, an upset from the Giants, and a narrow victory for the Bengals. In the final game of Wild Card Weekend, the Dallas Cowboys handily defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Monday night, advancing to face the 49ers in the Divisional Round.

RELATED: 2023 NFL Playoffs, Wild Card Weekend scores: Final bracket, recaps, results for every AFC and NFC postseason game

AFC Playoff Matchups 2023 – Divisional Round

  • Jacksonville Jaguars (4) vs Kansas City Chiefs (1)
  • Cincinnati Bengals (3) vs Buffalo Bills (2)

Eliminated: Ravens, Chargers, Dolphins

NFC Playoff Matchups 2023 – Divisional Round

  • New York Giants (6) vs Philadelphia Eagles (1)
  • Dallas Cowboys (5) vs San Francisco 49ers (2)

Eliminated: Vikings, Seahawks, Buccaneers

2023 NFL Playoffs TV Schedule

The 2023 NFL Playoffs begin Saturday, January 14th with the Wild Card round – see below for tune-in times and networks for all six matchups across Super Wild Card Weekend, as well as everything we know so far for the Divisional Round.

Wild Card Weekend Schedule

Divisional Round

Saturday, January 21

  • Jaguars (4) vs Chiefs (1) – NBC, Peacock, Universo at 4:30pm ET
  • Giants (6) vs Eagles (1) – FOX, FOX Deportes at 8:15pm ET

Sunday, January 22nd

  • Bengals (3) vs Bills (2) – CBS, Paramount+ at 3:00pm ET
  • Cowboys (5) vs 49ers (2) – FOX, FOX Deportes at 6:30pm ET

Conference Championships

Sunday, January 29

  • NFC Championship – FOX, FOX Deportes at 3:00pm ET
  • AFC Championship – CBS, Paramount+ at 6:30pm ET

Super Bowl LVII

  • Date: Sunday, February 12
  • Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
  • TV Network: Fox

Final 2023 NFL Playoffs Standings

AFC Playoff Picture 2022-23

  1. Kansas City (14-3)x
  2. Buffalo Bills (13-3)x
  3. Cincinnati Bengals (12-4)x
  4. Jacksonville Jaguars (9-8)x
  5. Los Angeles Chargers (10-7)x
  6. Baltimore Ravens (10-7)x
  7. Miami Dolphins (9-8)x

RELATED: Wild card playoff schedule: Cowboys-Bucs will play on Monday Night Football

NFC Playoff Picture 2022-23

  1. Philadelphia Eagles (14-3)x
  2. San Francisco 49ers (13-4)x
  3. Minnesota Vikings (13-4)x
  4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-9)x
  5. Dallas Cowboys (12-5)x
  6. New York Giants (9-7-1)x
  7. Seattle Seahawks (9-8)x

X – Clinched playoff berth

 Follow along with ProFootballTalk for the latest news, storylines, and updates surrounding the 2022 NFL season and playoffs, and be sure to subscribe to NFLonNBC on YouTube!

Read more NFL

Brock Purdy
Brock Purdy magic, 49ers’ selflessness key in Wild Card win
Doug Pederson
Doug Pederson’s unique perspective in Jaguars’ comeback
Brian Daboll
Brian Daboll focused on Giants’ unlikely path to success