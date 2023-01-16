NFL Playoffs Bracket 2023: Wild Card Weekend TV schedule, start times, seeds, dates for every AFC & NFC game

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

The NFL regular season has ended with a Detroit Lions victory over the Green Bay Packers, clinching the final NFC spot for the Seattle Seahawks. Most importantly, with the end of the regular season comes the start of the 2023 NFL playoffs. Several familiar contenders are back in the mix, including the Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills, Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles. The New York Giants are back in the playoff picture for the first time since 2016, and despite an inconsistent season, Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers clinched their second consecutive NFC South title and and will be back in the postseason for the third straight year, facing Dak Prescott and the Cowboys on Monday night of Wild Card Weekend.

See below for a full rundown of the 2023 NFL playoffs schedule, game dates and standings at the conclusion of Week 18 and stay tuned to NBC Sports and ProFootballTalk for previews, analysis, recaps and reactions to every AFC and NFC playoff game on the road to Super Bowl LVII.

2023 NFL Playoffs Schedule

The 2023 NFL Playoffs begin Saturday, January 14th with the Wild Card round. See below for matchups, game dates and times and TV network for Wild Card Weekend as well as the upcoming Divisional Round.

Divisional Round

Saturday, January 21 Jaguars (4) vs Chiefs (1) – NBC, Peacock, Universo at 4:30pm ET Giants (6) vs Eagles (1) – FOX, FOX Deportes at 8:15pm ET

Sunday, January 22nd Bengals (3) vs Bills (2) – CBS, Paramount+ at 3:00pm ET Dallas (5) / Tampa Bay (4) vs 49ers (2) – FOX, FOX Deportes at 6:30pm ET



Conference Championships

Sunday, January 29 NFC Championship – FOX, FOX Deportes at 3:00pm ET AFC Championship – CBS, Paramount+ at 6:30pm ET



Date: Sunday, February 12

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV Network: Fox

Anyone still have a PERFECT bracket?!#NFLPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/Q7fxneGlem — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) January 16, 2023

Which teams have a first-round bye in the 2023 NFL playoffs?

So far the Chiefs have secured the No. 1 seed in the AFC and a first-round bye. In the NFC, the Eagles defeated the Giants on Sunday to secure the top spot and an extra week of prep for the Divisional Round.

Final NFL Playoff Picture

Here is the final playoff picture for the 2022-23 NFL season following the Lions win over the Packers on Sunday Night Football, which made the Seattle Seahawks the final team to earn a playoff berth, the #7 seed in the NFC.

The league and owners met Friday to discuss AFC seeding and playoff outcomes following the decision not to resume the Bills-Bengals Monday night game, opting to utilize a neutral site in the event of a Bills-Chiefs AFC Championship game. Most importantly, the entire NFL community also continues to follow along with positive updates from the Bills and the University of Cincinnati medical team treating Damar Hamlin after his life-threatening injury earlier this week. Stay tuned to NBC Sports and ProFootballTalk for additional updates.

2023 AFC Playoff Picture

2023 NFC Playoff Picture