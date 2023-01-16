NFL Playoffs Bracket 2023: Wild Card Weekend TV schedule, start times, seeds, dates for every AFC & NFC game

The 2023 NFL playoffs are here and the hunt for the Lombardi Trophy is underway for the top teams in the league en route to Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Arizona on February 12th.
Check out the NFL playoffs bracket for 2023 below as well as the full schedule, teams, TV channels, live streams, playoffs seeding, start times for postseason games and more. Plus, check back often to see which teams advance and who goes home.
NFL Playoffs Bracket 2023
The first round of the NFL playoffs has seen a huge comeback win from the Jaguars, an upset from the Giants, and a narrow victory for the Bengals. Now just one more game remains in Wild Card Weekend, with the Dallas Cowboys taking on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Monday night.
AFC Playoff Matchups 2023 – Divisional Round
- Jacksonville Jaguars (4) vs Kansas City Chiefs (1)
- Cincinnati Bengals (3) vs Buffalo Bills (2)
Eliminated: Ravens, Chargers, Dolphins
NFC Playoff Matchups 2023 – Divisional Round
- New York Giants (6) vs Philadelphia Eagles (1)
- Buccaneers/Cowboys vs San Francisco 49ers (2)
Eliminated: Vikings, Seahawks
2023 NFL Playoffs TV Schedule
The 2023 NFL Playoffs begin Saturday, January 14th with the Wild Card round – see below for tune-in times and networks for all six matchups across Super Wild Card Weekend, as well as everything we know so far for the Divisional Round.
Wild Card Weekend Schedule
- Saturday, January 14
- Seahawks (7) vs 49ers (2) – 4:30pm ET on FOX, FOX Deportes
- Chargers (5) vs Jaguars (4) – 8:15pm ET on NBC, Universo and Peacock
- Sunday, January 15
- Dolphins (7) vs Bills (2) – 1:00pm ET on CBS, Paramount+
- Giants (6) vs Vikings (3) – 4:30pm ET on FOX, FOX Deportes
- Ravens (6) vs Bengals (3) – 8:15pm ET on NBC, Telemundo and Peacock
- Monday, January 16
- Cowboys (5) vs Buccaneers (4) – 8:15pm ET on ESPN/ABC, ESPN2, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
Divisional Round
Saturday, January 21
- Jaguars (4) vs Chiefs (1) – NBC, Peacock, Universo at 4:30pm ET
- Giants (6) vs Eagles (1) – FOX, FOX Deportes at 8:15pm ET
Sunday, January 22nd
- Bengals (3) vs Bills (2) – CBS, Paramount+ at 3:00pm ET
- Dallas (5) / Tampa Bay (4) vs 49ers (2) – FOX, FOX Deportes at 6:30pm ET
Conference Championships
Sunday, January 29
- NFC Championship – FOX, FOX Deportes at 3:00pm ET
- AFC Championship – CBS, Paramount+ at 6:30pm ET
Super Bowl LVII
- Date: Sunday, February 12
- Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
- TV Network: Fox
Final 2023 NFL Playoffs Standings
AFC Playoff Picture 2022-23
- Kansas City (14-3)x
- Buffalo Bills (13-3)x
- Cincinnati Bengals (12-4)x
- Jacksonville Jaguars (9-8)x
- Los Angeles Chargers (10-7)x
- Baltimore Ravens (10-7)x
- Miami Dolphins (9-8)x
NFC Playoff Picture 2022-23
- Philadelphia Eagles (14-3)x
- San Francisco 49ers (13-4)x
- Minnesota Vikings (13-4)x
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-9)x
- Dallas Cowboys (12-5)x
- New York Giants (9-7-1)x
- Seattle Seahawks (9-8)x
X – Clinched playoff berth
