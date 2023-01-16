2023 NFL Playoffs Divisional Round Schedule: Times, dates, how to watch for Jags-Chiefs, Bengals-Bills, Giants-Eagles and more

By Jan 16, 2023, 12:22 PM EST
0 Comments

Five of six Wild Card weekend matchups are through, with the Giants upsetting the Vikings to secure a matchup with the No. 1 seed Eagles, and the Bills and Bengals holding off the Dolphins and Ravens, respectively, to advance in the AFC. To start the Divisional Round, Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars will face Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, the top seed in the AFC, at 4:30pm ET on Saturday, January 21st on NBC and Peacock. The Cowboys will face the Buccaneers on Monday night in the final Wild Card game to see who will face the No. 2 seed 49ers next weekend. Ahead of that matchup and the next slate of playoff games, here’s a look at the full Divisional Round schedule, including matchups, times, dates, TV networks and streaming info.

Click here for the full 2023 NFL Playoffs Schedule

2023 NFL Divisional Round Schedule

Saturday, January 21

  • Jaguars (4) vs Chiefs (1) – NBC, Peacock, Universo at 4:30pm ET
  • Giants (6) vs Eagles (1) – FOX, FOX Deportes at 8:15pm ET

Sunday, January 22nd

  • Bengals (3) vs Bills (2) – CBS, Paramount+ at 3:00pm ET
  • Dallas (5) / Tampa Bay (4) vs 49ers (2) – FOX, FOX Deportes at 6:30pm ET

Conference Championships

Sunday, January 29

  • NFC Championship – FOX, FOX Deportes at 3:00pm ET
  • AFC Championship – CBS, Paramount+ at 6:30pm ET

Super Bowl LVII

  • Date: Sunday, February 12
  • Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
  • TV Network: Fox

2023 NFL Playoffs, Wild Card Weekend scores: Final bracket, recaps, results for every AFC and NFC postseason game

Which teams are still in the 2023 NFL Playoffs?

In the NFC, the 49ers and Giants advanced to the Divisional Round with wins on Wild Card Weekend. They’ll be joined by either the Cowboys or Buccaneers. The No. 1 seed Philadelphia Eagles will be waiting for the Giants in the Divisional Round thanks to a first-round bye. In the AFC, the Bills, Jaguars and Bengals are advancing after Wild Card wins. The No. 1 seed Kansas City Chiefs will see their first action of the 2023 playoffs in the Divisional when they host the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Which teams have been eliminated from the 2023 NFL Playoffs?

The Seattle Seahawks, Miami Dolphins, Minnesota Vikings, Los Angeles Chargers and Baltimore Ravens have all been eliminated from the 2023 NFL playoffs.

When does the Divisional Round begin?

The 2023 NFL Divisional Round kicks off Saturday, January 21st with the Jaguars visiting the Chiefs at Arrowhead. The Chiefs are hoping to make it back to the Super Bowl for the third time in the last four seasons (they won Super Bowl LIV to cap off the 2019 season), while the Jaguars are one of 12 current NFL franchises that have never won a Super Bowl (and one of four that have never even played in the big game).

RELATED: How many teams have never won or appeared in a Super Bowl in NFL history?

NFL Playoffs Bracket 2023: Wild Card Weekend TV schedule, start times, seeds, dates for every AFC & NFC game

By Jan 16, 2023, 1:30 AM EST
1 Comment

The 2023 NFL playoffs are here and the hunt for the Lombardi Trophy is underway for the top teams in the league en route to Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Arizona on February 12th.

Check out the NFL playoffs bracket for 2023 below as well as the full schedule, teams, TV channels, live streams, playoffs seeding, start times for postseason games and more. Plus, check back often to see which teams advance and who goes home.

RELATED: 2023 NFL Playoffs Schedule

NFL Playoffs Bracket 2023

The first round of the NFL playoffs has seen a huge comeback win from the Jaguars, an upset from the Giants, and a narrow victory for the Bengals. Now just one more game remains in Wild Card Weekend, with the Dallas Cowboys taking on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Monday night.

RELATED: 2023 NFL Playoffs, Wild Card Weekend scores: Final bracket, recaps, results for every AFC and NFC postseason game

AFC Playoff Matchups 2023 – Divisional Round

  • Jacksonville Jaguars (4) vs Kansas City Chiefs (1)
  • Cincinnati Bengals (3) vs Buffalo Bills (2)

Eliminated: Ravens, Chargers, Dolphins

NFC Playoff Matchups 2023 – Divisional Round

  • New York Giants (6) vs Philadelphia Eagles (1)
  • Buccaneers/Cowboys vs San Francisco 49ers (2)

Eliminated: Vikings, Seahawks

2023 NFL Playoffs TV Schedule

The 2023 NFL Playoffs begin Saturday, January 14th with the Wild Card round – see below for tune-in times and networks for all six matchups across Super Wild Card Weekend, as well as everything we know so far for the Divisional Round.

Wild Card Weekend Schedule

Divisional Round

Saturday, January 21

  • Jaguars (4) vs Chiefs (1) – NBC, Peacock, Universo at 4:30pm ET
  • Giants (6) vs Eagles (1) – FOX, FOX Deportes at 8:15pm ET

Sunday, January 22nd

  • Bengals (3) vs Bills (2) – CBS, Paramount+ at 3:00pm ET
  • Dallas (5) / Tampa Bay (4) vs 49ers (2) – FOX, FOX Deportes at 6:30pm ET

Conference Championships

Sunday, January 29

  • NFC Championship – FOX, FOX Deportes at 3:00pm ET
  • AFC Championship – CBS, Paramount+ at 6:30pm ET

Super Bowl LVII

  • Date: Sunday, February 12
  • Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
  • TV Network: Fox

Final 2023 NFL Playoffs Standings

AFC Playoff Picture 2022-23

  1. Kansas City (14-3)x
  2. Buffalo Bills (13-3)x
  3. Cincinnati Bengals (12-4)x
  4. Jacksonville Jaguars (9-8)x
  5. Los Angeles Chargers (10-7)x
  6. Baltimore Ravens (10-7)x
  7. Miami Dolphins (9-8)x

RELATED: Wild card playoff schedule: Cowboys-Bucs will play on Monday Night Football

NFC Playoff Picture 2022-23

  1. Philadelphia Eagles (14-3)x
  2. San Francisco 49ers (13-4)x
  3. Minnesota Vikings (13-4)x
  4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-9)x
  5. Dallas Cowboys (12-5)x
  6. New York Giants (9-7-1)x
  7. Seattle Seahawks (9-8)x

X – Clinched playoff berth

2023 NFL Playoffs Schedule: Bracket, game dates, times and TV networks for Cowboys vs Bucs Wild Card, Divisional Round and more

By Jan 16, 2023, 12:30 AM EST
0 Comments

The NFL regular season has ended with a Detroit Lions victory over the Green Bay Packers, clinching the final NFC spot for the Seattle Seahawks. Most importantly, with the end of the regular season comes the start of the 2023 NFL playoffs. Several familiar contenders are back in the mix, including the Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills, Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles. The New York Giants are back in the playoff picture for the first time since 2016, and despite an inconsistent season, Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers clinched their second consecutive NFC South title and and will be back in the postseason for the third straight year, facing Dak Prescott and the Cowboys on Monday night of Wild Card Weekend.

RELATED: What to know about Super Bowl 2023: Date, location, halftime performance info, and much more

See below for a full rundown of the 2023 NFL playoffs schedule, game dates and standings at the conclusion of Week 18 and stay tuned to NBC Sports and ProFootballTalk for previews, analysis, recaps and reactions to every AFC and NFC playoff game on the road to Super Bowl LVII.

2023 NFL Playoffs Schedule

The 2023 NFL Playoffs begin Saturday, January 14th with the Wild Card round. See below for matchups, game dates and times and TV network for Wild Card Weekend as well as the upcoming Divisional Round.

Wild Card Weekend Schedule

Divisional Round

  • Saturday, January 21
    • Jaguars (4) vs Chiefs (1) – NBC, Peacock, Universo at 4:30pm ET
    • Giants (6) vs Eagles (1) – FOX, FOX Deportes at 8:15pm ET
  • Sunday, January 22nd
    • Bengals (3) vs Bills (2) – CBS, Paramount+ at 3:00pm ET
    • Dallas (5) / Tampa Bay (4) vs 49ers (2) – FOX, FOX Deportes at 6:30pm ET

Conference Championships

  • Sunday, January 29
    • NFC Championship – FOX, FOX Deportes at 3:00pm ET
    • AFC Championship – CBS, Paramount+ at 6:30pm ET

Super Bowl LVII

  • Date: Sunday, February 12
  • Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
  • TV Network: Fox

Which teams have a first-round bye in the 2023 NFL playoffs?

So far the Chiefs have secured the No. 1 seed in the AFC and a first-round bye. In the NFC, the Eagles defeated the Giants on Sunday to secure the top spot and an extra week of prep for the Divisional Round.

RELATED: Eagles clinch NFC East title, top seed in NFC playoffs

Final NFL Playoff Picture

Here is the final playoff picture for the 2022-23 NFL season following the Lions win over the Packers on Sunday Night Football, which made the Seattle Seahawks the final team to earn a playoff berth, the #7 seed in the NFC.

The league and owners met Friday to discuss AFC seeding and playoff outcomes following the decision not to resume the Bills-Bengals Monday night game, opting to utilize a neutral site in the event of a Bills-Chiefs AFC Championship game. Most importantly, the entire NFL community also continues to follow along with positive updates from the Bills and the University of Cincinnati medical team treating Damar Hamlin after his life-threatening injury earlier this week. Stay tuned to NBC Sports and ProFootballTalk for additional updates.

RELATED: Damar Hamlin’s breathing tube has been removed and he is talking to family and teammates

2023 AFC Playoff Picture

  1. Kansas City Chiefs (14-3)
  2. Buffalo Bills (13-3)
  3. Cincinnati Bengals (12-4)
  4. Jacksonville Jaguars (9-8)
  5. LA Chargers (10-7)
  6. Baltimore Ravens (10-7)
  7. Miami Dolphins (9-8)

2023 NFC Playoff Picture

  1. Philadelphia Eagles (14-3)
  2. San Francisco 49ers (13-4)
  3. Minnesota Vikings (13-4)
  4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-9)
  5. Dallas Cowboys (12-5)
  6. New York Giants (9-7-1)
  7. Seattle Seahawks (9-8)

