Lauren Davis wins 2nd WTA title six years after her 1st

Associated PressJan 14, 2023, 12:51 AM EST
HOBART, Australia (AP) American Lauren Davis has claimed a second WTA title six years after her first, beating Italian Elisabetta Cocciaretto 7-6 (0), 6-2 on Saturday in the Hobart International final.

The 29-year-old Davis upset fourth-seeded and 2017 U.S. Open champion Sloane Stephens in the first round and didn’t drop a set all week. It was Davis’ first WTA title since winning the Auckland event in 2017.

Both players were unable to convert several break-point chances in a tense first set before the 84th-ranked Davis ran through the tiebreaker to love. She kept the momentum going in the second set, breaking in the second game.

Cocciaretto, ranked 67th, was playing her first WTA final after a strong run featuring wins over third-seeded Alize Cornet in the first round and former Australian Open winner Sofia Kenin in the semifinals.

The 21-year-old Italian, who played the match with strapping on her left thigh but didn’t appear hampered, faces Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina in the first round of the Australian Open which begins Monday.

Davis becomes the fourth qualifier in the past 11 years to win the trophy in Hobart, following Mona Barthel (2012), Garbine Muguruza (2014) and Elise Mertens (2017).

Davis will play 54th-ranked Danka Kovinic in the first round of the Australian Open.

Cocciaretto and Davis to play in Hobart WTA final

Associated PressJan 13, 2023, 1:19 PM EST
HOBART, Australia — Former Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin was beaten in the semifinals of the Hobart International by Elisabetta Cocciaretto 7-5, 4-6, 6-1.

Kenin won the Australian Open in 2020. The Hobart WTA tournament is a major warm-up for the Australian Open.

In the Hobart final, the 21-year-old Cocciaretto will face Lauren Davis. Davis defeated Anna Blinkova 6-3, 6-3 in the other semifinal.

“It’s unbelievable to be in the final,” Cocciaretto said. “It was unexpected. She (Kenin) is a very good player.”

Kenin has been battling back from injuries and a slump in her performance. The tournament was a step in the right direction.

“I feel like overall I played well,” Kenin said. “It was a good tournament for me. I enjoyed coming back again.”

Novak Djokovic receives warm welcome in Melbourne return

Associated PressJan 13, 2023, 12:11 PM EST
MELBOURNE, Australia — Novak Djokovic received a warm and enthusiastic welcome in his return to Melbourne during an exhibition match against Nick Kyrgios.

Djokovic was deported ahead of last year’s Australian Open because of a visa issue relating to his refusal to say whether he had been vaccinated for COVID-19.

But the nine-time Australian Open champion was allowed to return for this year’s tournament because vaccination requirements have been dropped by the Australian government.

After enjoying what he said was a “fantastic” response from fans in Adelaide during a tournament last week, Djokovic admitted he was unsure how he would be received in Melbourne a year after he was deported.

But an emotional Djokovic walked into a sold-out Rod Laver Arena to loud cheers from the crowd of 15,000.

“It just feels great to be back in Australia, back in Melbourne,” Djokovic said. “This is the court and the stadium where I created the best memories of my professional tennis career.

“Back in 2008 was the first time I won a Grand Slam, it was here, and 15 years later I’m here again and I’m competing at the high level. I must be very grateful for this opportunity to be here so thank you guys for welcoming me in a good way tonight.”

Djokovic showed no signs of the hamstring issue that has troubled him this month and repeatedly played up to the crowd during the lighthearted exhibition for charity.

Kyrgios pulled out of the recent United Cup and Adelaide International tournaments with knee and ankle complaints and has not played a serious match since late last year. But Australia’s top-ranked player moved well against Djokovic, who beat him in the Wimbledon final last year. The two could meet in the quarterfinals at Melbourne Park.

Kyrgios takes on Roman Safiullin in the first round while Djokovic opens his bid for a 10th Australian Open title against Roberto Carballes Baena.

During the exhibition match, Djokovic and Kyrgios delivered trick shots, fake outbursts and mid-match TV interviews. They took a set each under Fast4 conditions before teaming up with wheelchair players and juniors for a third-set tiebreak.