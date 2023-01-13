Novak Djokovic receives warm welcome in Melbourne return

MELBOURNE, Australia — Novak Djokovic received a warm and enthusiastic welcome in his return to Melbourne during an exhibition match against Nick Kyrgios.

Djokovic was deported ahead of last year’s Australian Open because of a visa issue relating to his refusal to say whether he had been vaccinated for COVID-19.

But the nine-time Australian Open champion was allowed to return for this year’s tournament because vaccination requirements have been dropped by the Australian government.

After enjoying what he said was a “fantastic” response from fans in Adelaide during a tournament last week, Djokovic admitted he was unsure how he would be received in Melbourne a year after he was deported.

But an emotional Djokovic walked into a sold-out Rod Laver Arena to loud cheers from the crowd of 15,000.

“It just feels great to be back in Australia, back in Melbourne,” Djokovic said. “This is the court and the stadium where I created the best memories of my professional tennis career.

“Back in 2008 was the first time I won a Grand Slam, it was here, and 15 years later I’m here again and I’m competing at the high level. I must be very grateful for this opportunity to be here so thank you guys for welcoming me in a good way tonight.”

Djokovic showed no signs of the hamstring issue that has troubled him this month and repeatedly played up to the crowd during the lighthearted exhibition for charity.

Kyrgios pulled out of the recent United Cup and Adelaide International tournaments with knee and ankle complaints and has not played a serious match since late last year. But Australia’s top-ranked player moved well against Djokovic, who beat him in the Wimbledon final last year. The two could meet in the quarterfinals at Melbourne Park.

Kyrgios takes on Roman Safiullin in the first round while Djokovic opens his bid for a 10th Australian Open title against Roberto Carballes Baena.

During the exhibition match, Djokovic and Kyrgios delivered trick shots, fake outbursts and mid-match TV interviews. They took a set each under Fast4 conditions before teaming up with wheelchair players and juniors for a third-set tiebreak.

Cocciaretto and Davis to play in Hobart WTA final

HOBART, Australia — Former Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin was beaten in the semifinals of the Hobart International by Elisabetta Cocciaretto 7-5, 4-6, 6-1.

Kenin won the Australian Open in 2020. The Hobart WTA tournament is a major warm-up for the Australian Open.

In the Hobart final, the 21-year-old Cocciaretto will face Lauren Davis. Davis defeated Anna Blinkova 6-3, 6-3 in the other semifinal.

“It’s unbelievable to be in the final,” Cocciaretto said. “It was unexpected. She (Kenin) is a very good player.”

Kenin has been battling back from injuries and a slump in her performance. The tournament was a step in the right direction.

“I feel like overall I played well,” Kenin said. “It was a good tournament for me. I enjoyed coming back again.”

Cameron Norrie beats Jenson Brooksby to reach Auckland final

AUCKLAND, New Zealand — Cameron Norrie will play in the final of the ASB Classic for the second time in four years after beating American Jenson Brooksby 6-3, 6-4 in a semifinal.

Norrie also was a finalist in 2019 when he lost the championship match to American Tennys Sandgren.

He hasn’t been able to return to New Zealand because of pandemic travel restrictions and he has shown a determination to go one better than last time and win his “home” tournament.

Norrie was born in South Africa but raised in Auckland where as a young spectator at the Classic he formed a desire to become a professional tennis player. He realized that ambition when his family later moved to Britain.

The 12th-ranked Norrie came into the Auckland tournament with form after beating Rafael Nadal at the United Cup in Australia and carried that through the tournament, beating Jiri Lehecka and Marcos Giron in three-setters on the way to the semifinal.

Brooksby won his first serve to love, then often was under pressure to hold. He held for 2-2 in the first set after the longest game of the match in which Norrie had four break points. Norrie then broke to lead 4-2 and held to take the first set in 48 minutes.

Norrie found himself under pressure at the start of the second set when he dropped serve in his first service game.

He immediately broke back and broke again to lead 4-3. Norrie had his first match point at 5-4 on Brooksby’s serve and needed two more match points on his own serve before he clinched the match after 98 minutes.

Right-handed Brooksby fell heavily on his left wrist during the second set and needed a timeout while the wrist was strapped.

“It was 6-3, 6-4 but it was an absolute battle,” Norrie said. “A lot of long rallies. He puts the ball in such awkward parts of the court and I had to come up with a lot of very tough shots on the run and a lot of big passes.

“I was able to hold onto my serve there at the end and I hope he’s OK.