Sofia Kenin advances to Hobart International semifinals

HOBART, Australia — Former Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin is two wins away from her first title in three years after coming from behind to make the semifinals of the Hobart International.
The 24-year-old Kenin, who beat Anhelina Kalinina 4-6, 6-3, 6-1, is ranked 280th after a career-high ranking of No. 4. Injuries and poor form saw her ranking plummet after her win at Melbourne Park in 2020.
It is the American’s first semifinal at a WTA level or higher since her run to the final of the French Open in 2020.
“I just tried to keep on fighting. She’s a tough player to play. I knew I had to hang in there,” Kenin, the 2019 Hobart winner, said. “Match after match I’m playing better and better. I hope I can keep it going.”
Kenin will meet Italian 21-year-old Elisabetta Cocciaretto for a place in the final.
Cocciaretto, who upset third-seeded Alize Cornet in the first round, had a 5-7, 7-6 (6), 6-4 victory over sixth-seeded Bernarda Pera.
Kenin drew a tough Australian Open first-round match against two-time champion and No. 25 Victoria Azarenka.
ADELAIDE, Australia — Fifth-seeded Daria Kasatkina defeated No. 12 Petra Kvitova to reach the semifinals of the Adelaide International. Kasatkina won 6-3, 7-6 (5) over the two-time former Wimbledon champion.
Paula Badosa also advanced and will face Kasatkina after defeating Beatriz Haddad Maia 7-6 (5), 7-5. Badosa is seeded No. 9.
Kasatkina has won two of three previous matches against Badosa.
Kasatkina said she was satisfied with her victory – and her first “win over Kvitova. They met on clay in 2018 with Kvitova winning 6-4. 6-0.
“I’m really happy with my performance,” Kasatkina said, “the way I was able to keep my focus in the tiebreak.”
MELBOURNE, Australia — Former finalist Marin Cilic has withdrawn from the Australian Open due to a knee injury.
Cilic, 34, was a runner-up in Melbourne in 2018 when he lost to Roger Federer in the final.
“Not a great start to 2023 and few tough days in Melbourne,” he wrote on Twitter. “Devastated I can’t play this year at the Australian Open but health comes first. See you next year Melbourne!”
Cilic started the season at the Maharashtra Open in India but withdrew ahead of his quarterfinal against Tallon Griekspoor with a knee injury he said he sustained in training.
Former U.S. Open champion Cilic has not made it past the fourth round of the Australian Open since reaching the final in 2018. He was set to be the 17th-seeded player at the tournament.