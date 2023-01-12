NFL Playoffs Bracket 2023: Wild Card Weekend TV schedule, start times, seeds, dates for every AFC & NFC game

The 2023 NFL playoffs are here and the hunt for the Lombardi Trophy is underway for the top teams in the league en route to Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Arizona on February 12th.

Check out the NFL playoffs bracket for 2023 below as well as the full schedule, teams, TV channels, live streams, playoffs seeding, start times for postseason games and more. Plus, check back often to see which teams advance and who goes home.

NFL Playoffs Bracket 2023

Although they were already out of postseason contention, the Detroit Lions put on a powerhouse performance to get the win over the Green Bay Packers in the final game of the regular season, eliminating Aaron Rodgers and co. from contention and securing the final playoff spot for the Seattle Seahawks. With that, the bracket is set for both the AFC and NFC and Wild Card Weekend is just around the corner:

AFC Playoff Matchups 2023

  • Kansas City Chiefs (1) – First Round Bye
  • Buffalo Bills (2) vs Miami Dolphins (7)
  • Cincinnati Bengals (3) vs Baltimore Ravens (6)
  • Jacksonville Jaguars (4) vs Los Angeles Chargers (5)

NFC Playoff Matchups 2023

  • Philadelphia Eagles (1) – First Round Bye
  • San Francisco 49ers (2) vs Seattle Seahawks (7)
  • Minnesota Vikings (3) vs New York Giants (6)
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4) vs Dallas Cowboys (5)

2023 NFL Playoffs TV Schedule

The 2023 NFL Playoffs begin Saturday, January 14th with the Wild Card round – see below for tune-in times and networks for all six matchups across Super Wild Card Weekend.

Wild Card Weekend Schedule

Divisional Weekend

  • Saturday, January 21
  • Sunday, January 22

Conference Championships

  • Sunday, January 29

Super Bowl LVII

  • Date: Sunday, February 12
  • Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
  • TV Network: Fox

Final 2023 NFL Playoffs Standings

AFC Playoff Picture 2022-23

  1. Kansas City (14-3)x
  2. Buffalo Bills (13-3)x
  3. Cincinnati Bengals (12-4)x
  4. Jacksonville Jaguars (9-8)x
  5. Los Angeles Chargers (10-7)x
  6. Baltimore Ravens (10-7)x
  7. Miami Dolphins (9-8)x

NFC Playoff Picture 2022-23

  1. Philadelphia Eagles (14-3)x
  2. San Francisco 49ers (13-4)x
  3. Minnesota Vikings (13-4)x
  4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-9)x
  5. Dallas Cowboys (12-5)x
  6. New York Giants (9-7-1)x
  7. Seattle Seahawks (9-8)x

X – Clinched playoff berth

Which teams have a first-round bye in the 2023 NFL playoffs?

The Chiefs secured the No. 1 seed in the AFC and a first-round bye for the second time in the last three seasons, finishing the year14-3. In the NFC, the Eagles defeated the Giants on Sunday of Week 18 to secure the top spot and an extra week of prep for the Divisional Round. That game saw the return of QB Jalen Hurts after he missed the two previous weeks (both Eagles losses) with a shoulder sprain, and it seems like the bye week will be essential. “For him to play through what he fought through to get back . . . There was no more risk, but he was hurting,” Nick Sirianni said postgame. “He was hurting bad. But that’s just the kind of competitor, that’s just the kind of leader he is.”

A first-round bye traditionally means homefield advantage throughout the playoffs but there is one potential exception this year: In the event of a Bills-Chiefs AFC Championships game, the game will be played at a neutral site, as a result of the league’s decision not to resume the Bills-Bengals Monday night matchup. NFL commissioner Roger Goodell will have discretion to select the site.

The NFL regular season has ended with a Detroit Lions victory over the Green Bay Packers, clinching the final NFC spot for the Seattle Seahawks. Most importantly, with the end of the regular season comes the start of the 2023 NFL playoffs. Several familiar contenders are back in the mix, including the Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills, Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles. The New York Giants are back in the playoff picture for the first time since 2016, and despite an inconsistent season, Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers clinched their second consecutive NFC South title and and will be back in the postseason for the third straight year.

Which teams have a first-round bye in the 2023 NFL playoffs?

So far the Chiefs have secured the No. 1 seed in the AFC and a first-round bye. In the NFC, the Eagles defeated the Giants on Sunday to secure the top spot and an extra week of prep for the Divisional Round.

The league and owners met Friday to discuss AFC seeding and playoff outcomes following the decision not to resume the Bills-Bengals Monday night game, opting to utilize a neutral site in the event of a Bills-Chiefs AFC Championship game. Most importantly, the entire NFL community also continues to follow along with positive updates from the Bills and the University of Cincinnati medical team treating Damar Hamlin after his life-threatening injury earlier this week.

