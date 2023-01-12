Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson took the ultimate chance and bet on himself this NFL season. After failing to reach an agreement with the Ravens on a long-term extension, the Pompano Beach, Florida native, who went 32nd overall in the 2018 draft, is currently playing on the $23 million 5th-year option of his rookie contract.

Jackson reportedly turned down a 5-year offer worth roughly $250 million, with $133 million guaranteed — something many were not surprised by because Deshaun Jackson’s contract, signed this summer, changed the goalposts for QB contracts, especially for a dual-threat player like Lamar Jackson who runs the ball as well as he throws the ball.

Although the two-time Pro Bowl QB had a hot start to the season throwing 10 touchdown passes in the first three games, Jackson has not played since spraining his PCL in Week 13. Could missing a significant amount of play time this season impact his next deal?

What is Lamar Jackson’s status for the Ravens vs Bengals Wild Card Game?

Ravens’ head coach John Harbaugh mentioned that Jackson was in good spirits earlier this week and wants to play, however his status is still uncertain for Sunday. On Thursday, Jackson was reportedly not at practice, and QB Tyler Huntley threw during the session (Huntley has also dealt with recent injury and missed the last game of the regular season with tendinitis in his throwing shoulder). Also on Thursday afternoon, Jackson shared an update on Twitter, writing: “I want to give you all an update as I am in the recovery process. I’ve suffered a PCL grade 2 sprain on the borderline of a strain 3. There is still inflammation surrounding my knee and my knee remains unstable. I’m still in good spirits, as I continue with treatments on the road to recovery. I wish I could be out there with my guys more than anything but I can’t give [100%] of myself to my guys and fans I’m still hopeful we still have a chance.”

Lamar Jackson’s rushing ability

In 12 games played during the regular season, the 2019 NFL MVP had 17 total touchdowns and led the Ravens with 764 rush yards this season.

Powered in part by Jackson, the Ravens offense ranked first in rush yards per game in 2019 (206) and 2020 (191.9) and was third in 2021 (145.8). In 2022, the team managed to finish ranked second in the league with 160.0 rush yards per game.

What will happen with Lamar Jackson’s contract at the end of the season?

Lamar Jackson is currently set to become a free agent after the season, however, he could be franchised tagged by the Ravens.

Does Lamar Jackson have an agent?

Lamar Jackson has represented himself during negotiations while leaning on the help of his mother, Felicia Jones, and the NFLPA (which reportedly advised him that he was justified to demand a fully guaranteed deal).

What other notable contracts were recently signed by NFL quarterbacks?

