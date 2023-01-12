2023 NFL Playoffs: Which team has the longest active postseason drought?

By Jan 12, 2023, 6:18 PM EST
0 Comments

The 2023 NFL playoffs are here as 14 teams across the league have a chance to earn their bid to Super Bowl LVII. For the remaining NFL teams, the focus quickly shifts to next season but missing that postseason opportunity surely stings more for some franchises than others, especially those that haven’t made a playoff appearance for over a decade. See below for the list of squads with the unfortunate distinction of the longest active postseason droughts.

Which team owns the Longest Active Postseason Drought in the NFL?

It’s been 12 straight seasons since the New York Jets have been to the playoffs. This season’s 7-10 finish extended their record for the longest active postseason drought and set the franchise record for the longest drought in the Jets’ 62-year history (the team had previously missed the playoffs in 11 straight seasons from 1970 to 1980).

The Jets last made the postseason in the 2010 season, when the team advanced to the AFC Championship Game but lost 24-19 to the Steelers. Since then, they’ve posted one winning record, a 10-6 season in 2015 (the team went 8-8 in 2011 and 2013).

With a fresh crop of exciting young players on both sides of the ball in 2022, the Jets had plenty of promise going into this year and showed flashes all throughout the season. With impressive play from rookies like Garrett Wilson and Sauce Gardner, the team was able to overcome injuries to key players and inconsistent play from highly drafted prospects. They picked up some massive, in-division wins with a convincing 40-17 rout of the Miami Dolphins in Week 5, and a 20-17 stunner when the Buffalo Bills came to town in Week 9.

But after starting the season 7-4, the Jets went on to lose their last 6 games of the season, and Robert Saleh and his group were left outside of the playoffs again. They’ll have to set their sights on ending the drought for good in the 2023-24 season.

Longest Active Postseason Droughts Entering 2022 NFL Playoffs

Jets – 12 seasons (last made playoffs in 2010)

Broncos – 7 seasons (last appearance Super Bowl 50)

Lions – 6 seasons (2016- longest drought in NFC)

Panthers – 5 seasons (2017)

Falcons – 5 seasons (2017)

Texans – 3 seasons (2019)

Will Lamar Jackson play against the Bengals: Status and contract outlook ahead of 2023 NFL Playoffs

By Jan 12, 2023, 5:00 PM EST
0 Comments

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson took the ultimate chance and bet on himself this NFL season. After failing to reach an agreement with the Ravens on a long-term extension, the Pompano Beach, Florida native, who went 32nd overall in the 2018 draft, is currently playing on the $23 million 5th-year option of his rookie contract.

Jackson reportedly turned down a 5-year offer worth roughly $250 million, with $133 million guaranteed — something many were not surprised by because Deshaun Jackson’s contract, signed this summer, changed the goalposts for QB contracts, especially for a dual-threat player like Lamar Jackson who runs the ball as well as he throws the ball.

Although the two-time Pro Bowl QB had a hot start to the season throwing 10 touchdown passes in the first three games, Jackson has not played since spraining his PCL in Week 13. Could missing a significant amount of play time this season impact his next deal?

What is Lamar Jackson’s status for the Ravens vs Bengals Wild Card Game?

Ravens’ head coach John Harbaugh mentioned that Jackson was in good spirits earlier this week and wants to play, however his status is still uncertain for Sunday. On Thursday, Jackson was reportedly not at practice, and QB Tyler Huntley threw during the session (Huntley has also dealt with recent injury and missed the last game of the regular season with tendinitis in his throwing shoulder). Also on Thursday afternoon, Jackson shared an update on Twitter, writing: “I want to give you all an update as I am in the recovery process. I’ve suffered a PCL grade 2 sprain on the borderline of a strain 3. There is still inflammation surrounding my knee and my knee remains unstable. I’m still in good spirits, as I continue with treatments on the road to recovery. I wish I could be out there with my guys more than anything but I can’t give [100%] of myself to my guys and fans I’m still hopeful we still have a chance.”

 

Lamar Jackson’s rushing ability

In 12 games played during the regular season, the 2019 NFL MVP had 17 total touchdowns and led the Ravens with 764 rush yards this season.

Powered in part by Jackson, the Ravens offense ranked first in rush yards per game in 2019 (206) and 2020 (191.9) and was third in 2021 (145.8). In 2022, the team managed to finish ranked second in the league with 160.0 rush yards per game.

What will happen with Lamar Jackson’s contract at the end of the season?

Lamar Jackson is currently set to become a free agent after the season, however, he could be franchised tagged by the Ravens.

Does Lamar Jackson have an agent?

Lamar Jackson has represented himself during negotiations while leaning on the help of his mother, Felicia Jones, and the NFLPA (which reportedly advised him that he was justified to demand a fully guaranteed deal).

What other notable contracts were recently signed by NFL quarterbacks?

  • Russell Wilson: 5 years, $245 million ($124M fully guaranteed) – August 2022
  • Kyler Murray: 5 years, $230.5 million ($103.3M fully guaranteed) – July 2022
  • Deshaun Watson: 5 years, $230 million (fully guaranteed) – March 2022
  • Josh Allen: 6 years, $258 million ($100M fully guaranteed) – August 2021
  • Patrick Mahomes: 10 years, $450 million ($63.1M fully guaranteed) – July 2020

The Baltimore Ravens will battle it out with the Cincinnati Bengals this week on Sunday Night Football in an AFC North Wild Card Weekend showdown you don’t want to miss. Live coverage begins at 7:30 p.m. ET with Football Night in America on NBC and Peacock. Kickoff time is at 8:15 p.m. See below for additional information on how to watch Sunday night’s Bengals vs Ravens matchup.

How to watch Baltimore Ravens vs Cincinnati Bengals:

  • Where: Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio
  • When: Sunday, January 15
  • Start Time: 8:15 p.m. ET; live coverage begins at 7:30 p.m. ET with Football Night In America
  • TV Channel: NBC
  • Stream liveWatch live on Peacock or with the NBC Sports App

What time is kickoff for the Baltimore Ravens vs Cincinnati Bengals game?

Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m. ET.

When do the 2023 NFL Playoffs start: dates, schedule, playoff format, overtime rules, and more

By Jan 12, 2023, 8:00 AM EST
0 Comments

The 2023 NFL playoffs have finally arrived and this year’s format will once again include a total of 14 teams –seven from each conference with the top seeds automatically getting a first-round bye. Six games will take place on Wild Card Weekend under the following format for each conference:

2023 NFL Wild Card Weekend Format :

  • No. 2 Seed (host) vs No. 7 Seed
  • No. 3 Seed (host) vs No. 6 Seed
  • No. 4 Seed (host) vs No. 5 Seed

The Wild Card winners will advance to the Divisional round where they will face the top seeds in each conference. See below to find out the 2023 NFL playoff format and schedule.

When do the 2023 NFL Playoffs Start?

The 2023 NFL playoffs begin on Saturday, January 14, 2023.

2023 NFL Playoff Schedule

2023 NFL Wild Card Weekend Schedule:

2023 NFL Divisional Weekend:

  • Saturday, January 21
  • Sunday, January 22

2023 NFL Conference Championships:

  • Sunday, January 29

When is the Super Bowl?

This year’s Super Bowl will take place at State Farm Stadium–home of the Arizona Cardinals– in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday, February 12 at 6:30 p.m. ET on Fox. The last time the Super Bowl was contested in Arizona was in 2015, Super Bowl XLIX when the New England Patriots defeated the Seattle Seahawks.

How will overtime work in the 2023 NFL playoffs?

After Kansas City’s exciting 42-36 overtime victory over the Bills in last year’s divisional round, when Kansas City scored a touchdown on the first possession of OT denying the Bills a chance to touch the ball, the league has made a change to its postseason rules. Each team will now have an opportunity to possess the ball in overtime. See below for the NFL’s official postseason OT rules:

2023 NFL Playoffs Overtime Rules:

  • If the score is still tied at the end of an overtime period — or if the second team’s initial possession has not ended — the teams will play another overtime period. Play will continue regardless of how many overtime periods are needed for a winner to be determined.
  • There will be a two-minute intermission between each overtime period. There will not be a halftime intermission after the second period.
  • The captain who lost the first overtime coin toss will either choose to possess the ball or select which goal his team will defend unless the team that won the coin toss deferred that choice.
  • Each team will have an opportunity to possess the ball in overtime.
  • Each team gets three timeouts during a half.
  • The same timing rules that apply at the end of the second and fourth regulation periods also apply at the end of a second or fourth overtime period.
  • If there is still no winner at the end of a fourth overtime period, there will be another coin toss, and play will continue until a winner is declared.

2023 NFL Playoff Picture and Super Bowl History:

AFC:

  1. Kansas City Chiefs (14-3)
  2. Buffalo Bills (13-3)
  3. Cincinnati Bengals (12-4)
  4. Jacksonville Jaguars (9-8)
  5. LA Chargers (10-7)
  6. Baltimore Ravens (10-7)
  7. Miami Dolphins (9-8)

NFC:

  1. Philadelphia Eagles (14-3)
  2. San Francisco 49ers (13-4)
  3. Minnesota Vikings (13-4)
  4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-9)
  5. Dallas Cowboys (12-5)
  6. New York Giants (9-7-1)
  7. Seattle Seahawks (9-8)

