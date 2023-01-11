Vikings Super Bowl history: When is the last time Minnesota made it to, won the Super Bowl?

After overcoming a 33-0 deficit and mounting the greatest comeback in NFL history to clinch a playoff spot in week 15, the Minnesota Vikings will once again receive the chance to fight for their first Super Bowl victory in franchise history.

The 2022 season marks the 31st time in the team’s 53-year history that the Vikings will make a playoff appearance and vie for the chance to play in their fifth Super Bowl. Despite four Super Bowl appearances in the 1969, 1975, 1974 and 1976 seasons, the team has never seen success on sports’ biggest stage, falling short of glory each time.

Following the organization’s creation in 1960, it took just four seasons for the young franchise to boast a winning record, going 8-5-1 in 1964 under Head Coach Norm Van Brocklin. After two rough years in 1965 and 1966, however, Van Brocklin was let go in favor of former Canadian Football League coach Bud Grant.

Under future Hall-of-Famer Grant, the Vikings would see a golden era, characterized by an explosive offense and a daunting defensive line known as the “Purple People Eaters”. Despite masterful coaching and four Hall-of-Famers on the roster, Minnesota was never fortunate enough to hoist the Lombardi Trophy.

Since their most recent Super Bowl appearance in 1976, the Minnesota Vikings have made 22 playoff appearances, which have resulted in six conference championship losses, nine divisional round losses and seven wild card losses. Minnesota’s most recent playoff appearance was in 2019, when their Super Bowl hopes came to an unfortunate end in the Bay Area as the 49ers dominant defense reigned supreme, 27-10. The team would go on to miss the playoffs the next two seasons, finishing both years with losing records of 7-9 in 2020 and 8-9 in 2021.

Now, after a changing of the guard that brought in first-year head coach Kevin O’Connell and general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, the Vikings are poised to post their best record since 2017, when they finished 13-3 and made an NFC Championship appearance.

Vikings total Super Bowl wins

Despite four Super Bowl appearances, the Minnesota Vikings have never won the Lombardi Trophy. They are one of twelve NFL teams to have never won the esteemed title of “Super Bowl Champion”, and one of eight who have been in the Super Bowl but left empty-handed.

Most recent Minnesota Vikings Super Bowl appearance

1976 season: Lost Super Bowl XI vs. the Oakland Raiders, 32-14

Minnesota’s most recent trip to the big game came after an impressive 11-2-1 finish to the 1976 season, granting the Vikings their 8th NFC Central Division title and top conference seeding. Quarterback Fran Tarketon, who finished the regular season with 2,961 yards and 17 touchdowns, entered the matchup in hopes of curing Minnesota’s Super Bowl misfortunes and leaving the stadium with hardware in-hand.

On the other side of the field, however, was John Madden and the Raiders, looking to grab Oakland’s first Super Bowl title in franchise history after losing to Green Bay in Super Bowl II.

Prior to Super Bowl XI, the Vikings had never scored a point in the first half of any of their Super Bowl appearances. This trend would continue for the fourth time, as Oakland blew the game open with 16 unanswered points in the second quarter after neither team scored in the first.

While the Vikings managed to reduce the deficit to 19-7 late in the third quarter, a Raiders 48-yard touchdown pass followed by a Willie Brown pick-six cemented Minnesota’s fate and Oakland’s first Lombardi trophy.

Minnesota Vikings most recent Super Bowl win

The Vikings have never won a Super Bowl.

Vikings Super Bowl history

1974 season: Lost Super Bowl IX vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers, 16-6

1973 season: Lost Super Bowl VIII vs. the Miami Dolphins, 24-7

1969 season: Lost Super Bowl IV vs. the Kansas City Chiefs, 23-7

When : Sunday, February 12, 2023

: Sunday, February 12, 2023 Where : State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona

: State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona TV Channel: FOX

