Seahawks Super Bowl history: When is the last time Seattle made it to, won the Super Bowl?

The Seattle Seahawks finished the regular season with a 9-8 record and got help from elsewhere in the NFC to secure the conference’s final playoff spot: the Detroit Lions, despite being out of playoff contention thanks to the Seahawks’ overtime win over the Rams, defeated the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football, the final game of the regular season, to eliminate Green Bay and secure a postseason berth for Seattle.

Geno Smith, Pete Carroll and the Seahawks weren’t widely considered playoff contenders at the start of this season: After the Russell Wilson trade to Denver, many were expecting a rebuilding year in Seattle. But now they’re back after a 2021 absence and as the #7 seed, they’ll face the #2 San Francisco 49ers on Saturday, January 14th at 4:30pm ET as part of Wild Card Weekend. Ahead of that matchup, see below for the Seahawks Super Bowl history, including past appearances and wins.

Seahawks total Super Bowl wins

One (2013 season). In three appearances, the Seahawks have lifted the Lombardi Trophy once, a dominant 43-8 victory over the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XLVIII.

Most recent Seattle Seahawks Super Bowl appearance

2014 season: Lost to New England Patriots 28-24 in Super Bowl XLIX

After winning Super Bowl XLVIII at the end of the 2013 season, the Seahawks made it back to the Super Bowl in 2014. Facing the New England Patriots, the Seahawks were down 28-24 in the final minute of the game and made one of the most-debated decisions in NFL history. On the New England one-yard line and seemingly well-positioned for the go-ahead score, Russell Wilson threw a pass intended for Ricardo Lockette that was picked off by Patriots CB Malcolm Butler, and New England secured the victory. Seattle faced significant postgame criticism for not utilizing RB Marshawn Lynch, who’d already tallied 102 yards in the game and was one of the top rushers in the NFL that season.

Seattle Seahawks most recent Super Bowl win

2013 season: Defeated Denver Broncos 43-8 in Super Bowl XLVIII

Seattle’s lone Super Bowl win was a blowout, and featured a Seahawks safety, kickoff return for touchdown and a pick-six, with Peyton Manning and the Denver Broncos almost completely shut out. Seahawks lineback Malcolm Smith, who was responsible for the pick-six, was named Super Bowl MVP.

Seahawks Super Bowl history

2005 season: Lost Super Bowl XL 21-10 to the Pittsburgh Steelers

2013 season: Defeated Denver Broncos 43-8 in Super Bowl XLVIII

2014 season: Lost Super Bowl XLIX 28-24 to the New England Patriots

Wild Card Weekend Schedule 2023

Saturday, January 14 Seahawks (7) vs 49ers (2) – 4:30pm ET on FOX, FOX Deportes Chargers (5) vs Jaguars (4) – 8:15pm ET on NBC, Universo and Peacock

Sunday, January 15 Dolphins (7) vs Bills (2) – 1:00pm ET on CBS, Paramount+ Giants (6) vs Vikings (3) – 4:30pm ET on FOX, FOX Deportes Ravens (6) vs Bengals (3) – 8:15pm ET on NBC, Universo and Peacock

Monday, January 16 Cowboys (5) vs Buccaneers (4) – 8:15pm ET on ESPN/ABC, ESPN2, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes



For the full 2023 NFL playoffs schedule, click here.