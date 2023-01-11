Super Bowl halftime 2023: What to know about Rihanna, halftime show performer at Super Bowl LVII

By Jan 11, 2023, 4:35 PM EST
As Super Bowl LVII approaches, excitement is building for the big game as well as the big show — the Super Bowl Halftime Show. Last February’s show brought a swarm of L.A. star power to the stage, as trailblazing musicians Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar and 50 Cent drew in over 120 million viewers for their performance. The show was also awarded three Creative Emmy awards, and the group joined a long list of iconic halftime performers, including Stevie Wonder, Gloria Estefan, Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars, Beyoncé and Prince. Ahead of Super Bowl LVII, see below for all the details on this year’s show.

Who is performing at halftime of Super Bowl 2023?

On February 12, 2023, another momentous artist will take the world’s biggest stage, as Apple Music announced that singer and entrepreneur Rihanna will headline the inaugural Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show. The telecast will be produced by DPS with Roc Nation and Jesse Collins serving as executive producers, and Hamish Hamilton serving as director.

First entering the pop music scene in 2007 with her first album Music of the Sun, Rihanna has since dominated the industry, garnering 14 number-one Billboard songs from her eight albums. The Barbados native has sold over 200 million records and won eight Grammy awards. She has also proven to be a successful entrepreneur, launching her cosmetics brand Fenty Beauty in 2017 and clothing line Savage X Fenty in 2018. Learn more about Rihanna and her career accolades prior to the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show.

Rihanna’s biography

Where is Rihanna from? Saint Michael, Barbados

How old is Rihanna? 34 years old

Full name: Robyn Rihanna Fenty

Rihanna’s music career

Career: Singer, actress, entrepreneur, and philanthropist

Genres: Pop, R&B, reggae, hip hop, EDM

First album: Music of the Sun, released on August 29, 2005

Most recent album: Anti, released on January 28, 2016

Current record label: Roc Nation, Universal Music Group, Westbury Road

Grammy nominations: 28

Grammy wins: 13

Notable songs by Rihanna:

  • Pon de Replay (2005)
  • SOS (2006)
  • Umbrella (2007)
  • Don’t Stop the Music (2007)
  • Disturbia (2008)
  • Love the Way You Lie with Eminem (2010)
  • Only Girl (in the World) (2010)
  • All of the Lights with Kanye West, Kid Cudi (2010)
  • We Found Love with Calvin Harris (2012)
  • Stay with Mikky Ekko (2012)
  • Diamonds (2012)
  • Work with Drake (2016)
  • This is What You Came For with Calvin Harris (2016)
  • Needed Me (2016)
  • Love on the Brain (2016)

How to watch the Super Bowl 2023

Check out ProFootballTalk for more on the 2023 NFL Playoffs as well as game previews, picks, recaps, news, rumors and more. 

Dolphins Super Bowl history: When is the last time Miami made it to, won the Super Bowl?

By Jan 11, 2023, 1:00 PM EST
After finishing 9-8 last season, the Miami Dolphins clinched the final AFC Wild Card spot with an 11-6 win over the New York Jets in Week 18. With new head coach Mike McDaniel leading the charge, the Dolphins hope to win their first Super Bowl since 1973. However, the team faces an uphill battle as the offense, built around 3rd-year QB Tua Tagovailoa–will have to continue to operate without its starter.

Tagovailoa last played on Christmas Day in the team’s Week 16 loss to the Packers and entered concussion protocol–for the second time this season–the following day. He is ruled out for Sunday and Skylar Thompson will prepare to start. 

 Super Bowl LVII  takes place on Sunday, February 12 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. See below for the Dolphins Super Bowl history as  well as additional information on how to watch the big game.

Dolphins total Super Bowl wins

The Miami Dolphins have won the Super Bowl a total of 2 times in their 5 appearances.

Most recent Miami Dolphins Super Bowl appearance

  • 1984 season: Lost Super Bowl XIX vs. the San Francisco 49ers, 38-16

The Miami Dolphins have not made a Super Bowl appearance in 39 years.

Miami Dolphins most recent Super Bowl win

The last time the Miami Dolphins hoisted up the Lombardi Trophy was in 1973 when they defeated the Minnesota Vikings 24-7 in Super Bowl VIII.

Dolphins Super Bowl history

  • 1984 season: Lost Super Bowl XIX vs. the San Francisco 49ers, 38-16
  • 1982 season: Lost Super Bowl XVII vs. the Washington Redskins, 27-17
  • 1973 season: Won Super Bowl VIII vs. the Minnesota Vikings, 24-7
  • 1972 season: Won Super Bowl VII vs. the Washington Redskins, 14-7
  • 1971 seasons: Lost Super Bowl VI vs. the Dallas Cowboys, 24-3

How can I watch and live stream Super Bowl 2023?

  • When: Sunday, February 12, 2023
  • Where: State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona
  • TV Channel: FOX
How to watch the Baltimore Ravens vs Cincinnati Bengals: TV/live stream info for Sunday’s NFL Wild Card game

By Jan 11, 2023, 9:05 AM EST
It’s the Baltimore Ravens vs Cincinnati Bengals this Sunday night on NBC and Peacock in an AFC North Wild Card Weekend rivalry you don’t want to miss.

Live coverage begins at 7:30 p.m. ET with Football Night in America and kickoff is at 8:15 p.m. See below for additional information on how to watch and live stream the Baltimore Ravens vs Cincinnati Bengals matchup.

RELATED: 2023 NFL Playoffs Schedule – Bracket, game dates, times and TV networks for Wild Card Weekend and more

Baltimore Ravens:

The Baltimore Ravens managed to clinch the number 6 seed and reach the playoffs for the 4th time in the last 5 years despite late season struggles without starting QB Lamar Jackson who has missed the last 5 games since spraining his PCL in Week 13. The two-time Pro Bowl QB has not practiced since December 4. While Ravens’ head coach John Harbaugh mentioned that Jackson was in good spirits earlier this week and wants to play, it is unclear whether or not the 2019 NFL MVP will be cleared to practice.

In his absence, Baltimore has relied on backup QB Tyler Huntley who is 2-2 as starter this season with 3 total touchdowns and 3 interceptions out of the last 4 games he’s played. Huntley, who signed with Baltimore as an undrafted free agent in 2020, has been dealing with tendinitis in his shoulder and did not play in Week 18. Anthony Brown, an undrafted rookie out of Oregon, completed 19-of-44 passes in his first career start in last Sunday’s 27-16 loss to Cincinnati.

RELATED: Will Lamar Jackson play against the Bengals: Status and contract outlook ahead of 2023 NFL Playoffs

When was the last time the Baltimore Ravens won a Super Bowl?

The Baltimore Ravens most recent Super Bowl win was during the 2012 season when they defeated the San Francisco 49ers 34-31 in Super Bowl XLVII.

Cincinnati Bengals:

The Cincinnati Bengals clinched home-field advantage in last Sunday’s victory over the Ravens. Last season, the Bengals made their first Super Bowl appearance since the 1988 season, ultimately losing 23-20 to the Rams. This year, the Bengals look to not only become the 9th team in NFL history to reach the Super Bowl again the season after losing it, but to also hoist up the franchise’s very first Lombardi Trophy.

Third-year QB Joe Burrow has consistently carried the Bengals offense this season and set a franchise record with 35 passing touchdowns this season.

When was the last time the Cincinnati Bengals won a Super Bowl?

The Cincinnati Bengals have never won a Super Bowl but made appearances in 1988, 1981, and 2021.

Have the Ravens and Bengals ever faced each other in the NFL Playoffs?

Sunday night’s game marks the first time that the Ravens and Bengals will meet in the postseason. The teams went head-to-head twice this season with the Ravens winning 17-16 at home in Week 5 and with the Bengals winning 27-16 at home in Week 18.

How to watch Baltimore Ravens vs Cincinnati Bengals:

  • Where: Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio
  • When: Sunday, January 15
  • Start Time: 8:15 p.m. ET; live coverage begins at 7:30 p.m. ET with Football Night In America
  • TV Channel: NBC
  • Stream liveWatch live on Peacock or with the NBC Sports App

What time is kickoff for the Baltimore Ravens vs Cincinnati Bengals game?

Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m. ET.

2023 NFL Wild Card Weekend Schedule:

  • Saturday, January 14
    • Seahawks (7) vs 49ers (2) – 4:30pm ET on FOX, FOX Deportes
    • Chargers (5) vs Jaguars (4) – 8:15pm ET on NBC, Universo and Peacock
  • Sunday, January 15
    • Dolphins (7) vs Bills (2) – 1:00pm ET on CBS, Paramount+
    • Giants (6) vs Vikings (3) – 4:30pm ET on FOX, FOX Deportes
    • Ravens (6) vs Bengals (3) – 8:15pm ET on NBC, Universo and Peacock
  • Monday, January 16
    • Cowboys (5) vs Buccaneers (4) – 8:15pm ET on ESPN/ABC, ESPN2, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes

 Follow along with ProFootballTalk for the latest news, storylines, and updates surrounding the 2023 NFL Playoffs, and be sure to subscribe to NFLonNBC on YouTube!