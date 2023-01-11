After missing the 2021-22 playoffs at 8-9, the Baltimore Ravens are back in the playoffs for 2022-23. Despite dealing with a knee injury to Lamar Jackson at the end of this season, John Harbaugh and co. have kept pace in a talented AFC North and have a chance to contend for their third Super Bowl in franchise history (and first since the 2012 season). See below for a full breakdown of the Ravens’ Super Bowl history, past appearances, and past wins as they prepare for the leadup to Super Bowl LVII.

Ravens total Super Bowl wins

Two (2000 season, 2012 season). The Ravens have won both of the Super Bowl appearances in franchise history.

Most recent Baltimore Ravens Super Bowl appearance

2012 season: Defeated the San Francisco 49ers 34-31 in Super Bowl XLVII



Nicknamed “The Har-Bowl,” Super Bowl XLVII featured a historic brother-on-brother matchup with John Harbaugh and the Ravens taking on Jim Harbaugh and the 49ers. Held at the Mercedes-Benz Super Dome in New Orleans, Louisiana on February 3rd, 2013 (the first Super Bowl held in Nola after Hurricane Katrina), the game featured a dominant first half for Baltimore but a second-half rally for San Francisco. Up 34-29 in the final seconds, Ravens punter Sam Koch took the intentional safety to safeguard a 34-31 victory for Joe Flacco and the Baltimore faithful.

Baltimore Ravens most recent Super Bowl win

2012 season: Won Super Bowl XLVII over the San Francisco 49ers 34-31

The Ravens, like the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, are 2-0 in the Super Bowl in franchise history, with both victories coming in the last 30 years (Baltimore’s first season in the NFL came in 1996). Their first win, a victory in Super Bowl XXXV, came in the 2000 season, Baltimore’s fifth season in the NFL. Twelve years later, current Ravens head coach John Harbaugh was in his fifth year as Baltimore’s head coach when he took his team all the way to the Lombardi trophy.

Middle linebacker Ray Lewis played in both Super Bowl XXXV (where he was named MVP) and Super Bowl XLVII for Baltimore. He retired after the win in the 2012 season and the Hall of Famer is widely considered to be one of the greatest Ravens players in history.

Ravens Super Bowl history

2000 season: Won Super Bowl XXXV vs the New York Giants, 34-7

2012 season: Won Super Bowl XLVII vs the San Francisco 49ers, 34-31

